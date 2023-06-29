White Sox Minor League Update: June 28, 2023

This was a rough evening for the Charlotte pitching staff, as the Knights dropped a lopsided game to the Tides. Starter Chase Solesky did not have his best stuff, and the bullpen was no better. Those ERAs of Charlotte’s pitchers this game are not pretty. At least Alejandro Mateo did his job well in garbage time.

On the bright side, there was some offense worth speaking of. Oscar Colás and Sebastian Rivero homered. Rivero also hit a double and came around to score on a Billy Hamilton sacrifice fly.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Alejandro Mateo: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Oscar Colás: 2-for-4, HR

Erik González: 2-for-4, 2B

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 5 K

Luke Farrell: 1 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 K

A.J. Alexy: 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 1 H, 5 BB, 0 K

Lenyn Sosa: 0-for-4, K

Well, would you look at that? What a box score. The Barons disposed of the Trash Pandas in this 18-4 blowout.

Luis Mieses had quite an evening, finishing 6-for-6 with three home runs. Taylor Snyder also went deep for Birmingham. As you might expect, Mieses and Snyder got the party started, and this game got out of hand rather quickly. The Barons scored eight in the fourth to extend their lead to 10, and the last five innings were just a formality.

Tommy Sommer finally ran into some trouble on the mound in the fifth, but that did not matter in the slightest. The bullpen had a good game, finishing with 4 2⁄3 innings, allowing one run. Believe it or not, Sommer’s contributions to the win (16.2% WPA) actually outpaced Mieses’ six-hit effort (15.9%).

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Luis Mieses: 6-for-6, 3 HR, 6 RBI

Adam Hackenberg: 3-for-4

Taylor Snyder: 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Tommy Sommer: 4 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 4 BB, 4 K

Luke Shilling: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Aberdeen’s huge seventh inning was enough for them to pull away from the Dash.

DJ Gladney reached on a dropped third strike in the fourth, and after stealing second, he scored on a double by Michael Turner. Shawn Goosenberg added another run with a triple, and that tied the game at two. In the fifth, Wilfred Veras drove in the third and final Winston-Salem run.

Drew Dalquist had some good moments, but it was not a good game overall for him. Chase Plymell was terrific out of the bullpen, but Vince Vannelle did not have it. BABIP luck was not on his side, but regardless, the five runs he allowed gave Aberdeen a lead that did not relinquish.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Michael Turner: 2-for-3, 2B, RBI

Shawn Goosenberg: 2-for-4, 3B, RBI

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Drew Dalquist: 3 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 5 BB, 1 K

Vince Vannelle: 2⁄3 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Starter Shane Murphy was terrific, only allowing one run on two hits in five innings. He also struck out five and should probably be promoted in the near future.

It took a bit for the Cannon Ballers offense to wake up, but the hitters eventually put a pair of crooked numbers on the board. Jhoneiker Betancourt doubled in the Cannon Ballers’ first run with a double in the fourth. Betancourt followed with a two-run homer to put Kannapolis ahead in the sixth, and Johnabiell Laureano hit a solo homer to make it 4-1. Kannapolis took advantage of some wildness from Fayetteville’s pitching staff in the ninth to pull away.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Shane Murphy: 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K

Jhoneiker Betancourt: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI

