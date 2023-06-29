Bird App Recap: Sox outslug Halos

Your Chicago White Sox (35-47, fourth in the AL Central) look to escape from Not Los Angeles with a series split against those Angels of Anaheim (44-38, third in the AL West).

The Sox brought the thunder last night with a rare offensive deluge amidst a season of arid offensive drought, socking four home runs and scoring 11 runs. Let’s hope they saved some of that offensive competence for today’s affair!

Here’s another of Pedro’s quizzical getaway day lineups:

I can’t even. My brain hurts after reading that. Seems I’m not alone.

Zach Remillard, huh? — jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 29, 2023

On the bump for the South Siders is the maybe-not-so-completely-cooked (?) Lance Lynn, while the Halos send out lefthander Patrick Sandoval.

Chicago’s lone offensive bright spot is having himself quite a month!

Luis Robert Jr. is having himself a month. pic.twitter.com/yb9M46XFbw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 29, 2023

Lets hope his red hot bat can carry the day yet again ...

On to the tweets!

Tim and Eloy get us started with singles in the first. And Tim scores on a wild pitch!

TA got a hit! Then scored before I could Tweet! #WhiteSox — Chicago Smooth (@ChicagoSmooth) June 29, 2023

Sox making a starter work? Is this real life?

White Sox-ian pitch totals. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 29, 2023

White Sox on the board in the first inning.

Tim Anderson single (he jokingly asked for the baseball after an 0-for-24 slump)

Luis Robert Jr. got Tim to third on a single.

TA scored on a wild pitch. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 29, 2023

Two pitches into Lance’s day and:

#Angels Mickey Moniak homers (8) 376ft on a fly ball to right off #WhiteSox Lance Lynn.



CHW 1 @ ANA 1; BOT 1 — MLB Home Runs (@mlb_home_runs) June 29, 2023

Lance Lynn still has that HR problem. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 29, 2023

And it takes two pitches for the Angels to tie it.

Mickey Moniak goes deep off Lance Lynn. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 29, 2023

That didn’t take long.

Remember that one time the #WhiteSox had the lead? That was a good time ‍♂️ — Mike (@shure_michael) June 29, 2023

Already feels like forever ago ...

I blink and it’s 4-1. Seems old Lance is still the “new” Lance ...

Lynn to the Angels right now......and you get a homer, and you get a homer... #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/GyOIXtr1EL — Eric Bartlett (@EricBartlett522) June 29, 2023

Lynn can strike out Ohtani but gives up homers to basically the rest of the lineup. Cool. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) June 29, 2023

Yup, one of those games.

Narrator: It was https://t.co/WUK5KlOtd9 — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 29, 2023

In 5-plus innings this year, the Angels have hit 6 home runs off Lance Lynn. So, that's not good. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 29, 2023

This game is so crazy I can’t even keep up!

Down 4-1, the White Sox have come right back to tie it in the third inning.



Not on homers.



All singles and a walk by Luis Robert. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 29, 2023

Took a little longer, but three runs still occurred because of, or during his at-bats, so I am calling this a win. https://t.co/AHNbiY3zFR — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 29, 2023

Somehow, Sox batters keep hitting, and it’s now 7-4?! What is happening?

I can get down with this offense even if it's just singles. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) June 29, 2023

The White Sox send 11 men to the plate and score six (6!!) runs in the third.

I don’t even know.

White Sox take a 7-4 lead on ANOTHER single.

Zach Remillard brings in two, going the opposite way.

They've scored 6 runs in the inning.

A thing of beauty.

It's as if they listened to the podcast today. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 29, 2023

Thanks for the recaps Chuck, cuz I’m completely disoriented right now!

The #WhiteSox gonna need about 13 to 15 runs to win this one. — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 29, 2023

Sure feels like it.

Lance quickly puts two runners on ...

Get the pen going . Lance Lynn is COOKED . #Whitesox — ScoopaKoopa44 (@Azari44) June 29, 2023

Let’s see how quick Lance Lynn gives up his 2nd lead of the game ..

This time a 3-run lead … ⏰#WhiteSox — Po (@BelieveIn12) June 29, 2023

What is going on? pic.twitter.com/aASWnR2NvQ — Michelle GN (@michgn) June 29, 2023

7-5 after three. The rollercoaster continues ...

Mike Trout just committed robbery on Andrew Vaughn. #WhiteSox — Dan Day (@CushingLee) June 29, 2023

In case anyone has forgotten him in Shohei's shadow, but that Mike Trout fella is still pretty good... — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 29, 2023

Andrew Vaughn tries to tack one on, but Mike Trout is still Mike Trout ...

Sandoval settles down to strike out the side in the fifth.

The #WhiteSox must gotten too excited with those 6 runs in the 3rd because now they are swinging at everything no matter where it is — James Sawyer (@jjsaw) June 29, 2023

How quickly this Sox team can go from scoring multiple runs, to 5 strike outs in two innings against the same pitcher is what make you know that the bloop singles offense isn't sustainable. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 29, 2023

Six of seven that is.

The real White Sox offense finally showed up. #GoHalos — Dom the Halo Spider (@HaloDom47) June 29, 2023

Ooof. Halos strike out the side in back-to-back innings, while the Sox bats seem ready to board the charter to Oakland ...

Of course by the time I get home and can watch the #WhiteSox , the scoring stops and both teams are like… pic.twitter.com/xLdiKrEbQT — LeJon Brames (@markgeezy84) June 29, 2023

Pretty much.

WILL YOU ALL PLEASE LEARN TO CALL THE DAMN BALL. #WhiteSox — paige (@paigeyb88) June 29, 2023

What in the fundamental f*ck #WhiteSox?!? — Mike (@shure_michael) June 29, 2023

Because it seems impossible for this team to make a routine catch on a pop fly without stupidly colliding with a team mate ...

Just like that, the Sox have struck out 13 times already in this game. Thank god for the 6 run 3rd inning! — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 29, 2023

Make that 14 strikeouts for Angels pitching on the day.

Vaughn triples on a Trout misplay and the Sox add a late insurance run!

AV CLUB with a triple? For the #WhiteSox — jacknivesout (@jacknivesout) June 29, 2023

Andrew Vaughn with the WHEELS — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 29, 2023

This just happened.

Luis Robert gets hit by a pitch.

Steals second. Steals third.

Andrew Vaughn hits it to centerfield. The ball gets past Mike Trout. Vaughn ends up at third with a triple. White Sox get a huge insurance run in the 9th, up 8-5. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 29, 2023

And a blast from the past:

Andrew Vaughn looks like Matt Albers when he hit that double. I like it.#whitesox pic.twitter.com/7s4BZXWnO1 — Viva La Russa (@vivaIarussa) June 29, 2023

Sox fans know their team all too well:

Anyone else feeling like being up 4 runs isn’t enough for this team heading into the bottom of the 9th? #WhiteSox Sure would be nice to have Liam right now. — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) June 29, 2023

Speaking of:

#Angels Shohei Ohtani homers (29) 438ft on a fly ball to center off #WhiteSox Kendall Graveman. Mike Trout scores.



CHW 9 @ ANA 7; BOT 9 — MLB Home Runs (@mlb_home_runs) June 29, 2023

Why walk him last time and pitch to him this time? Pedro just throwing darts out there. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 29, 2023

Certainly feels that way.

“And the Angels lose, 9-7.” pic.twitter.com/NRnMRJ8zYp — A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) June 29, 2023

It wasn’t pretty, but the South Siders prevail!