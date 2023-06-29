 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Sox outslug Halos

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win

By Ryiin
Your Chicago White Sox (35-47, fourth in the AL Central) look to escape from Not Los Angeles with a series split against those Angels of Anaheim (44-38, third in the AL West).

The Sox brought the thunder last night with a rare offensive deluge amidst a season of arid offensive drought, socking four home runs and scoring 11 runs. Let’s hope they saved some of that offensive competence for today’s affair!

Here’s another of Pedro’s quizzical getaway day lineups:

I can’t even. My brain hurts after reading that. Seems I’m not alone.

On the bump for the South Siders is the maybe-not-so-completely-cooked (?) Lance Lynn, while the Halos send out lefthander Patrick Sandoval.

Chicago’s lone offensive bright spot is having himself quite a month!

Lets hope his red hot bat can carry the day yet again ...

On to the tweets!

Tim and Eloy get us started with singles in the first. And Tim scores on a wild pitch!

Sox making a starter work? Is this real life?

Two pitches into Lance’s day and:

That didn’t take long.

Already feels like forever ago ...

I blink and it’s 4-1. Seems old Lance is still the “new” Lance ...

Yup, one of those games.

This game is so crazy I can’t even keep up!

Somehow, Sox batters keep hitting, and it’s now 7-4?! What is happening?

The White Sox send 11 men to the plate and score six (6!!) runs in the third.

I don’t even know.

Thanks for the recaps Chuck, cuz I’m completely disoriented right now!

Sure feels like it.

Lance quickly puts two runners on ...

7-5 after three. The rollercoaster continues ...

Andrew Vaughn tries to tack one on, but Mike Trout is still Mike Trout ...

Sandoval settles down to strike out the side in the fifth.

Six of seven that is.

Ooof. Halos strike out the side in back-to-back innings, while the Sox bats seem ready to board the charter to Oakland ...

Pretty much.

Because it seems impossible for this team to make a routine catch on a pop fly without stupidly colliding with a team mate ...

Make that 14 strikeouts for Angels pitching on the day.

Vaughn triples on a Trout misplay and the Sox add a late insurance run!

And a blast from the past:

Sox fans know their team all too well:

Speaking of:

Certainly feels that way.

It wasn’t pretty, but the South Siders prevail!

