Sharing Sox Podcast 108 — We’re back! Whoopee!

SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan is back from spending May on the other side of the Atlantic. So he and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, delve into all the things that have happened with the White Sox in the past month, as they soared from 13 games worse than .500 to, uh, well, er, 12 games worse.

Well, at least Liam Hendriks is back and looking healthy.

The duo go from the optimism of actually having a winning month, to the pessimism that the record was only 15-14, and only that because of playing 20 games against the fellow dregs of the dreggy AAACentral. Somehow, they managed to do it without ever mentioning Jerry Reinsdorf or Rick Hahn.

Meanwhile, there is discussion of the starting pitchers’ woes, the bullpen’s mixed performance, the aggravating inconsistency of the offense, and even more aggravating horrible consistency of the defense.

But what about strength of schedule? Yes, that’s in there, too, just to add to all the excitement the White Sox generate on a daily basis. Or weekly basis. Or ...

