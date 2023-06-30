Sharing Sox Podcast 111 — Undefeated in the second half!

SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, get to rejoice this week in the fact the White Sox are only 11 games worse than .500 and heading to Oakland. Then they take a look at the underlying statistics, which show the team is feeble in every aspect of the game, whether hitting, fielding or pitching, and get on with the business of deciding who should be sold at the deadline, should there be any takers.

This naturally leads to a discussion of what you get if you traded Rick Hahn. (Spoiler alert: maybe not an entire hot dog vendor.)

Not that there’s no praise to be spread around, mainly for Luis Robert Jr. and, uh, uh, uh ... oh, yeah — Zach Remillard, at the time of the recording with a higher batting average than Luis Arráez, who gets way more publicity.

And then there’s admiration for Lucas Giolito, who may be in his last month with the White Sox. Or not.

At any rate, the cast does give you a chance to consider what you think you could get in trade for Hahn — not on his own of course, but if the Sox tossed in Robert, Giolito, Dylan Cease ...

And, ah, yes ... we lament the sad passing of the 538 baseball predictions, beloved but now gone forever.

