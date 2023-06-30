Bird App Recap: A’s 7, White Sox 4

We all know Liam Hendriks is the best person in baseball, but I really want to drive that home a bit more. Our Jimmy V Award recipient went above and beyond in his old stomping grounds. The A’s also made a donation to the Cancer Support Community in the Bay area.

More than just a game ⚾️ After beating non-Hodgkins Lymphoma earlier this season, Liam Hendriks met with Yoally, a Bay Area native and breast cancer survivor, before tonight's game.



To show our support for cancer survivors and help strikeout cancer, we're proud to make a… pic.twitter.com/XBbpEiEP0N — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 1, 2023

This Friday feels extra special



Liam Hendriks also met with Jenna, a breast cancer patient, before tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/3yAXpjPq4R — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 1, 2023

This recap started positively, so let’s get to the bad news. It’s a bullpen game, and we’re playing Oakland.

The regular crew is gone, so we’ve got Len Kasper and Gordon Beckham.

The Sox scored in the first, but also left the bases loaded, because duh.

Tanner Banks only allowed a single in the first, and kept the A’s off the board.

Tim Anderson continues to have abysmal at-bats, this being the second of his game so far.

The bases are loaded again! What could go wrong?

Bases left loaded twice — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 1, 2023

Leadoff walks are known to haunt, and haunt they did. In the blink of an eye, it’s 4-1, A’s.

Let’s take a quick detour to a team that is actually having fun.

TA is still bad.

It’s getting a little spicy in Oakland.

Jose Castro, White Sox hitting coach, ejected by plate umpire Tripp Gibson between innings. Possible beef with the strike three call on Anderson. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 1, 2023

It’s still 4-1 in the fifth.

Now: 5-1.

Twitter users are dropping like flies.

This team. I swear.

This team leads to unintended drinking.

And questioning everything.

The bases are loaded again in the eighth!

Andrew Benintendi knocks in two with a two-out double.

TA, on the other hand ...

And we’re back to being down four runs!

The A's had been held to fewer than 10 hits in each of the last 19 games, longest in Oakland history.



They have 10 hits tonight. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 1, 2023

Hey! We’re within three!

Luis Robert Jr. hit 11 home runs in June.



16 RBI. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) July 1, 2023

But with two outs and Yasmani Grandal up with an 0-2 count ...

Goodnight, friends. Sorry if you stayed up for this garbage game.

Final: Athletics 7, White Sox 4.

The A’s scored 4 runs in the 2nd and held off a late Sox rally.

Andrew Vaughn had 3 hits and Andrew Benintendi had a 2-run double.

Luis Robert Jr. homered in the 9th.

Sox went 3-for-12 with RISP. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) July 1, 2023