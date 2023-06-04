 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Tigers 2

The grandest of Burger bombs propel South Siders to complete the sweep

By Kristina Airdo
It’s a beautiful day for a sweep, isn’t it? Pedro Grifol shifted the lineup around a bit today, and we got Michael Kopech on the bump.

And happy Fernando Tatís Jr. Trade Day for all who celebrate.

Kopech was throwing heat in the first, gracing us with a non-stressful 1-2-3 inning.

We interrupt this broadcast with some breaking White Sox news:

And we’re back. Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the first with a single to left, once again asserting his sustained dominance over Matthew Boyd.

Back-to-back strikeouts from Jake Burger and Luis Robert Jr., and a fly out from Eloy Jiménez aren’t able to make anything happen, though. No score after one. This is quite unfortunate, however.

Kopech kept the momentum going, and was lights-out through the first three innings, striking out four.

Yes, yes it was. :/

White Sox offense get a hit challenge.

The first two batters of the fourth inning went down easy, but Akil Baddoo ended the perfect game and no-hit bid with a lame, two-out bunt single. He stole second, but it didn’t matter since Spencer Torkelson blasted a homer on the next pitch to make it 2-0, Detroit.

The South Siders were being more patient at the plate, but it didn’t seem to make a difference.

Luis Robert Jr. finally got a hit against the Tigers, and it was a beautiful double down the left-field line.

Eloy singled on the next at-bat and drove in the first run for the White Sox, cutting the lead in half, 2-1.

Michael Kopech continued to cruise through five, not without a ground-rule double to right when Jiménez couldn’t make it to the ball in time.

But it didn’t really matter, he was able to recover in both the fifth and the sixth, when the Tigers threatened twice with runners in scoring position.

Can the White Sox plz score some runs?

After a couple of singles from Luis and Eloy, Andrew Vaughn walks to load the bases for Yasmani Grandal.

And he did deliver, with an RBI base hit to left. Tie ball game!

Kopech finishes the day with seven strong innings, striking out nine today.

Joe Kelly was in for the eighth, and it was almost as scary as his last outing against the Tigers, but Luis Robert Jr. saves the day for the third out.

Andrew Vaughn just missed sending one deep, but alas we will go to the ninth all tied up ... again.

The good news? We have Liam Hendriks in two days in a row, looking like his old self — a perfect ninth, with a strikeout to end the inning. It was ELECTRIC.

The White Sox load the bases after a Benintendi single and a pair of walks. Setting up Jake Burger for a WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM!!!

Perfection. 13/10. No notes.

Sox Sweep! Kopech shoves! Hendriks is back! Great day all around.

