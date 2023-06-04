Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Tigers 2

It’s a beautiful day for a sweep, isn’t it? Pedro Grifol shifted the lineup around a bit today, and we got Michael Kopech on the bump.

Today's #WhiteSox starters for the series finale against Detroit: pic.twitter.com/pD4c3aAkO4 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 4, 2023

And happy Fernando Tatís Jr. Trade Day for all who celebrate.

Kopech was throwing heat in the first, gracing us with a non-stressful 1-2-3 inning.

We interrupt this broadcast with some breaking White Sox news:

And we’re back. Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the first with a single to left, once again asserting his sustained dominance over Matthew Boyd.

There is no one Anderson has gotten more hits off of than Boyd. He's back to slugging over .700 against Boyd after a leadoff single.

Back-to-back strikeouts from Jake Burger and Luis Robert Jr., and a fly out from Eloy Jiménez aren’t able to make anything happen, though. No score after one. This is quite unfortunate, however.

Luis Robert against the Tigers this year.

Kopech kept the momentum going, and was lights-out through the first three innings, striking out four.

Kopech bringing the fire through 2 innings pic.twitter.com/OpSFLcneb2 — Angie (@Hockeygirl3784) June 4, 2023

Through 3 innings today, Michael Kopech has held the Tigers to 0 for their last 28, dating back to last season.

Yes, yes it was. :/

I think it was a bad day to leave Michael Kopech on my fantasy baseball bench by mistake. — M@ (@MattSpiegel670) June 4, 2023

White Sox offense get a hit challenge.

White Sox lineup went 0-for-8 after a Tim Anderson leadoff single for the second-straight day

The first two batters of the fourth inning went down easy, but Akil Baddoo ended the perfect game and no-hit bid with a lame, two-out bunt single. He stole second, but it didn’t matter since Spencer Torkelson blasted a homer on the next pitch to make it 2-0, Detroit.

Honestly that was a good pitch from Kopech but it got golfed — whitest sox u'know (@flannelGoddess) June 4, 2023

The South Siders were being more patient at the plate, but it didn’t seem to make a difference.

Good news: The White Sox have worked 4 full counts



Good news: The White Sox have worked 4 full counts

Bad news: They have struck out in all 4

Luis Robert Jr. finally got a hit against the Tigers, and it was a beautiful double down the left-field line.

Luis beat the 0-20 allegations pic.twitter.com/FqBOlTN5fe — ⚪️ ℕ ⚫️ (@WSXEMAN) June 4, 2023

Eloy singled on the next at-bat and drove in the first run for the White Sox, cutting the lead in half, 2-1.

Eloy Jimenez brings home Robert Jr. pic.twitter.com/7q4J46rjnk — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 4, 2023

Michael Kopech continued to cruise through five, not without a ground-rule double to right when Jiménez couldn’t make it to the ball in time.

Kopech deserves a RF that can catch a fly ball. — Joey P (@TheOrigMrJoeyP) June 4, 2023

But it didn’t really matter, he was able to recover in both the fifth and the sixth, when the Tigers threatened twice with runners in scoring position.

Baez walks, steals second and third with one out. But Kopech strikes out Baddoo and gets Torkelson on a ground out to keep the run off the board.

Can the White Sox plz score some runs?

i love jake burger but if he wouldn’t swing at every slider he sees that would be awesome. — scott #SellTheTeam (@KENDALLGRAVEMAN) June 4, 2023

After a couple of singles from Luis and Eloy, Andrew Vaughn walks to load the bases for Yasmani Grandal.

Yaz plz I beg — Limbo (@Lymb0) June 4, 2023

And he did deliver, with an RBI base hit to left. Tie ball game!

Kopech finishes the day with seven strong innings, striking out nine today.

Nine pitch 7th for Kopech

Kopech having a great day? You really love to see it. — Chrystal is ordering 55 tacos (@chrystal_ok) June 4, 2023

Joe Kelly was in for the eighth, and it was almost as scary as his last outing against the Tigers, but Luis Robert Jr. saves the day for the third out.

71% of the earth is covered by water the rest is covered by Luis Robert Jr — Matt (@MatttyIce2) June 4, 2023

Luis Robert Jr entered today with 9 defensive runs saved, tied for third in the majors.



That was a big-time catch he made in the 8th, robbing Javy Baez of extra bases.

Andrew Vaughn just missed sending one deep, but alas we will go to the ninth all tied up ... again.

Man, Andrew Vaughn just missed hitting that one out for the #WhiteSox — Nello (@LilNello) June 4, 2023

The good news? We have Liam Hendriks in two days in a row, looking like his old self — a perfect ninth, with a strikeout to end the inning. It was ELECTRIC.

LIAM HENDRIKS IS SO BACK!!! — scott #SellTheTeam (@KENDALLGRAVEMAN) June 4, 2023

Liam Hendriks just recorded his 200th strikeout for the White Sox.



Liam Hendriks just recorded his 200th strikeout for the White Sox.

200 strikeouts, 24 walks

The White Sox load the bases after a Benintendi single and a pair of walks. Setting up Jake Burger for a WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM!!!

THE GRANDEST OF BURGERS — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) June 4, 2023

Name a better duo than Jake Burger and Sox Park — Kaylee (@__kaylee) June 4, 2023

Perfection. 13/10. No notes.

JAKE BURGER WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM!!! pic.twitter.com/jMRBBUnSBE — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 4, 2023

Jake. Burger

As soon as Burger connected, Lange was like ight imma head out pic.twitter.com/6iCLTdK74H — Jeremy (@jhoman29) June 4, 2023

Sox Sweep! Kopech shoves! Hendriks is back! Great day all around.