White Sox Minor League Update: June 4, 2023

Charlotte Knights

Sean Burke struggled in today’s start, allowing six runs over his five innings of work. The bullpen didn’t fare much better, surrendering two more runs. Despite the pitching woes, it was Alex Colomé who ultimately secured the win for the Knights. In an incredible comeback, the Charlotte offense exploded in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring three runs to seal the victory.

WALK-OFF HOMER FROM ADAM pic.twitter.com/7Bk7uN7SFB — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 4, 2023

Adam Haseley was the star of the game, going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, including a walk-off, three-run homer that propelled the Knights to their dramatic win. Stephen Piscotty also made his presence felt with a home run earlier in the game, contributing to his three-hit performance. Laz Rivera joined the offensive showcase with three hits of his own.

The Knights got off to a strong start, scoring two runs in the first inning and adding another in the second. However, Nashville quickly responded, putting up two runs of its own in the third inning. In the fifth the Sounds exploded for four runs, followed by an additional run in the sixth. The Knights managed to chip away, scoring one run in the sixth inning and an impressive three runs in the seventh. Nashville added one more run in the eighth, setting the stage for the thrilling ninth inning.

Birmingham Barons

Mississippi put together a great offensive performance, scoring consistently throughout the game. It plated two runs in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth, two in the seventh, and another in the ninth. On the other hand, the Barons struggled to find their rhythm until the final inning, where they managed to score three runs, but it was too late. It is tough to score eight runs in just three outs.

Chase Solesky and Vince Vannelle combined for an OK six-inning start on the mound. Solesky surrendered the first three runs but Vannelle had a much better outing, giving up only one run in his three innings of work. Jonah Scolaro allowed two runs in his lone inning of pitching, while Nash Walters allowed the final run in the ninth.

Tyler Neslony and Luis Mieses were the offensive leaders for the Barons, each contributing two hits. Neslony also drove in two runs, adding to the team’s scoring. Bryan Ramos, while still finding his stride, managed a single but struggled with three strikeouts.

Mississippi’s consistent offensive production and solid performances from their pitchers secured the victory. Despite Birmingham’s late surge, it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit.

Winston-Salem Dash

In a tight game, Greensboro secured a victory over the Dash. The Grasshoppers got off to a strong start, scoring four runs in the third inning. The Dash managed to respond with a run in both the third and seventh innings. However, Greensboro reclaimed the lead in the eighth, ultimately scoring the winning run. In the ninth, the Dash made a spirited comeback, scoring two runs but fell just short of tying the game.

Brooks Gosswein had a mixed outing, allowing all four runs in the pivotal third inning. He was good in his other three innings of work with no runs allowed. Coming out of the bullpen once again, Jared Kelley delivered an impressive performance, pitching 2 2⁄3 innings and recording six strikeouts, although he struggled with command, issuing three walks.

The offensive highlights belonged to Keegan Fish, who crushed his second home run of the season in the third inning. DJ Gladney and Shawn Goosenberg each contributed two hits, with Goosenberg also displaying his speed by stealing two bases. Although Terrell Tatum did not record a hit, he displayed good plate discipline, drawing three walks.

Ultimately, Greensboro’s early scoring burst and the clutch run in the eighth proved to be the difference-maker. Despite a late push from the Dash in the ninth, Greensboro’s lead held, securing the win.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Game 1

Tanner McDougal started his outing without a lot of command, walking 4 in the first inning, but with a pickoff at 2nd he got out of it. He goes on to throw 4 innings of shutout ball allowing 1 H and striking out 3 on 32/61. No more walks after the first . #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qqwMM1KAN9 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 4, 2023

In a pitching-dominant game between Kannapolis and Fayetteville, Tanner McDougal delivered an impressive performance, throwing four scoreless innings. Although he struggled with control in the first inning (three walks), McDougal settled down and didn’t allow any runs. Actually, McDougal started the game yesterday and then the game was suspended. Manuel Veloz eventually took the next nine outs and continued the solid pitching, yielding just one run. Ethan Hammerberg showcased his dominance with a six-out save, maintaining his flawless 0.00 ERA.

Offensively, Mario Camilletti stood out, contributing two hits and driving in two runs for the team. Jacob Burke matched Camilletti’s RBI total and hit a double and walked, maintaining his OPS of .968. Jordan Sprinkle also made an impact, hitting a double and stealing a base. His double keeps him above the Mendoza Line, for now. Kannapolis got off to a strong start, scoring two runs in the first inning and adding one more in the second. Fayetteville managed to break through in the sixth inning, scoring their sole run of the game. The Cannon Ballers responded in the seventh, adding another run to secure a comfortable lead.

With pitching as the highlight of the game, both teams struggled to generate consistent offense. The strong performances of McDougal, Veloz, and Hammerberg kept the Fayetteville hitters in check, resulting in a low-scoring affair. Kole Ramage did cameo, but he walked both batters he saw. Thankfully, the other three were very good.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Game 2

In a seven-inning nightcap, Kannapolis emerged victorious with a 6-2 win over Fayetteville. The Woodpeckers managed to score a run in both the third and seventh innings, while the Cannon Ballers had a dominant offensive showing, with five runs in the third and another run in the fourth.

It had been 18 games since Tim Elko hit a HR on May 13th. He remedied that today in game 2. A 3rd inning oppo Grand Slam puts the #Ballers up 4-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/xGw7KdGu42 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 4, 2023

Tim Elko stole the show with two home runs, one in the third inning and another in the fourth, bringing his season total to 11. Mario Camilletti, Jordan Sprinkle, and Drake Logan also contributed with hits, and each of them crossed the plate to score.

Peyton Pallette started the game for Kannapolis but struggled with command, issuing three walks over 2 2⁄3 innings. Despite this, he minimized the damage with four strikeouts. The bullpen stepped up and performed exceptionally, allowing only one run over the remaining 4 1⁄3 innings. Yohemy Nolasco and Ben Beutel each pitched two innings to close out the game. Nolasco faced some control issues, walking three batters, while Beutel gave up a run.

