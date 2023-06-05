 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sox Populi Podcast 148 — Sox sweep!

Malachi Hayes, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Chrystal O’Keefe, Dante Jones and Brian O’Neill join Brett Ballantini to talk about this weekend’s three wins, its stars — and a foreboding schedule ahead

By Brett Ballantini, Dante Jones, Malachi Hayes, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Chrystal O'Keefe, and Brian O'Neill
Chrystal O’Keefe, Brian O’Neill, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Malachi Hayes, Dante Jones and Brett Ballantini reviewed an excellent weekend of White Sox baseball, and took out the pocket schedule to study some stern stretches ahead:

  • After the sweep of Detroit, the White Sox project as a 93-loss club and at 26-35 are just 6 1⁄2 games out of first place
  • Yes, it’s just the Tigers — but Ws are Ws
  • Individual thoughts on the weekend triumphs of Liam Hendriks, Michael Kopech and Jake Burger
  • Re: Burger, Melissa points out that only one player (Aaron Judge) has a better average exit velocity — so PLAY HIM MORE, Pedro!
  • Yankees writer, White Sox fan and Mets aficionado Malachi continues to preach quiet confidence, surmising that a “nothing to lose” attitude could play well for the White Sox. Also: Superbullpen!
  • According to one future podcast guest, the White Sox might win one this week in New York
  • A full breakdown of the month of June, which is going to be a bear for the White Sox to succeed through
  • Brett learns what the wrestling term “put through a table” means. Always learning ...

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

