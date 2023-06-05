Sox Populi Podcast 148 — Sox sweep!

All sharing options for:

Chrystal O’Keefe, Brian O’Neill, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Malachi Hayes, Dante Jones and Brett Ballantini reviewed an excellent weekend of White Sox baseball, and took out the pocket schedule to study some stern stretches ahead:

After the sweep of Detroit, the White Sox project as a 93-loss club and at 26-35 are just 6 1⁄2 games out of first place

Yes, it’s just the Tigers — but Ws are Ws

Individual thoughts on the weekend triumphs of Liam Hendriks, Michael Kopech and Jake Burger

Re: Burger, Melissa points out that only one player (Aaron Judge) has a better average exit velocity — so PLAY HIM MORE, Pedro!

Yankees writer, White Sox fan and Mets aficionado Malachi continues to preach quiet confidence, surmising that a “nothing to lose” attitude could play well for the White Sox. Also: Superbullpen!

According to one future podcast guest, the White Sox might win one this week in New York

A full breakdown of the month of June, which is going to be a bear for the White Sox to succeed through

Brett learns what the wrestling term “put through a table” means. Always learning ...

