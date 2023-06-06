Visiting Dugout Episode 20 — New York Yankees

The White Sox learned from their previous Tigers series by sweeping Detroit this past weekend. The Yankees are also winning, and sit well better than .500. What will this series look like? Emily Nyman of the Breaking Balls Podcast joins me for a preview of the White Sox road trip to Yankee Stadium.

The American League East is a wild place, where every team is better than .500

Will the Rays ever regress?

Emily’s feelings on the Yankees season so far

Aaron and Gus Judge create wholesome content, but Giancarlo Stanton keeps everyone swooning

Gerrit Cole is so wonderfully weird

Both teams are high off recent wins, and Emily is confident

The biggest threat and the keys to winning the series

Iowa was ugly, so we stay away from Twitter when the bad blood resurfaces

Taking out the trash on both teams

Around the league with Emily’s predictions and thoughts

