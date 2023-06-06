Gamethread: White Sox at Yankees

The White Sox (26-35) will visit the Bronx for a three-game series against the Yankees (36-25). The South Siders are looking to extend their three-game winning streak, which is tied for their longest of the season thus far.

Lucas Giolito will start on the mound for the White Sox. Giolito (4.08 ERA, 4.45 FIP, 0.8 fWAR in 68 1⁄ 3 innings) is off to a decent start to the season. His most recent start was against the Angels, and he allowed three runs (all earned) in five innings. The White Sox won that game by a score of 7-3 for their only victory of that three-game series.

The White Sox offense will be going up against Clarke Schmidt, a right-handed pitcher who is 27. Schmidt’s 5.01 ERA is high, but his other numbers suggest that he has been unlucky (3.95 FIP, 0.8 fWAR in 55 2⁄ 3 innings). Throughout his young career, Schmidt has only pitched 2 2⁄ 3 innings against the White Sox, and he has a 0.00 ERA in that small sample.

Here are the starting lineups:

It is worth noting that Aaron Judge (.291/.404/.674, 188 wRC+, 2.8 fWAR) is not in New York’s starting lineup, as he is recovering from an injured toe.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:05 p.m. Central, and as usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. Will the White Sox have a four-game winning streak for the first time this season? We will find out soon.