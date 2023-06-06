Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: The Seby Game v2.0

Your Chicago White Sox head to the Big Apple looking for their fourth straight victory after sweeping the Tigers on the South Side. The Yankees return home after taking two of three from the Dodgers in Los Angeles. New York is 36-25, sitting third in the mighty AL East, while our Sox are 26-35, sitting fourth in the very pedestrian AL Central.

Here’s how Pedro lines them up on this Tuesday evening in the Bronx:

On the bump for the visiting Sox, Lucas Giolto (4-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP) and for the home team Yanks, Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.05 ERA, 1.51 WHIP).

Injury news that may factor heavily this series:

Aaron Judge (injured toe) not in the lineup tonight against the White Sox. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 6, 2023

White Sox avoid Nestor Cortes in this series. He goes on the injured list (shoulder). He's 4-0 with a 2.63 in his career against the White Sox. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 6, 2023

And in news that keeps getting better:

New York, New York



Liam Hendriks stopped by @MLB yesterday for a visit! pic.twitter.com/alWvqsJB2J — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 6, 2023

"Why not me? What can we do to make this a positive thing?"



Liam and Kristi Hendriks join us on #MLBCentral to talk through Liam's treatment journey and emotional return to the @whitesox bullpen. pic.twitter.com/QZpjlGXwjt — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 6, 2023

It wouldn’t be a day that ends in Y if there weren’t pregame lineup consternation.

does pedro grifol keep forgetting that jake burger is not only on this team but is the best hitter we have????? https://t.co/SSduu1Djoh — melanie. (@meluhkneesays) June 6, 2023

The answer, perhaps?

Not the Burger question everyone else is asking, but, why is Jake Burger so bad on the road so far this year?



2023 Road stats (56 PA): .148/.203/.259/.463, 1 HR, 24 SO, 25 wRC+



2023 Home Stats (86 PA): .346/.395/.846/1.242, 11 HR, 20 SO, 232 wRC+#WhiteSox — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 6, 2023

The air above Yankee Stadium looks like a fog of smoke, which can’t be at all healthy.

We’re getting closer to first pitch here at Yankee Stadium and the air quality is real bad. It’s ominous. Smells like smoke.



Meanwhile, Triple-A SWB just postponed their game due to poor air quality… pic.twitter.com/UZMoAvpYTL — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) June 6, 2023

And Gordon Beckham is in the booth, which also isn’t healthy for anyone listening …

It’s almost charming how bad Gordon is at this. Almost. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 7, 2023

Beckham is on the call tonight, oh fuck me... — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 6, 2023

And for the sake of levity:

Fun fact: the White Sox are fewer games out of first place than the Yankees. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 6, 2023

And here we go!

Borrowing this one for tonight . https://t.co/T1HG6920s3 — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 6, 2023

First-inning action:

First pitch swinging to GIDP is peak white sox — Limbo (@Lymb0) June 6, 2023

Largest contract in White Sox history pic.twitter.com/08xjmbTN6X — Liam Fennessy ☕️ (@LiamFennessy_) June 6, 2023

The next four years aren’t looking pretty, huh?

the white sox are a sad baseball team — ajay (@ajaypatell8) June 6, 2023

I mean, no arguments from me.

Foresight perhaps?

Seby is gonna hit a home run tonight. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 6, 2023

#WhiteSox 1 @ #Yankees 0 [T3-1o]:



Seby Zavala homers (3): fly ball to RF (solo)



Hit: 320ft, 95.4mph, 41°, OPPO



Pitch: 83.6mph Knuckle Curve (RHP Clarke Schmidt, 9) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 6, 2023

Using this ballpark to our advantage. pic.twitter.com/DLeU6bMMSV — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 6, 2023

And in case you were wondering, the answer is yes:

Seby Zavala vs Clarke Schmidt#WhiteSox



Home Run (3)



Exit velo: 95.4 mph

Launch angle: 41 deg

Proj. distance: 320 ft



This would have been a home run in 3/30 MLB ballparks, but not at Guaranteed Rate Field



CWS (1) @ NYY (0)

3rd pic.twitter.com/6gkehatdCc — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) June 6, 2023

A quick peek at Yankees Twitter ...

Thought the 2023 Chicago White Sox were the most pathetic baseball team I’d ever seen



Until they played the FUCKING DOGSHIT SPINELESS NEW YORK YANKEES — Moneybagg Mike (@_MoneyBaggMike_) June 7, 2023

I mean, get a fuckin hit. It’s the White Sox. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/yNIY5C51IO — Major Tom (@Tommy_Salami2) June 7, 2023

Yankees are getting shutout by the fucking White Sox — Glen DeNigris (@GlenDeNigris) June 7, 2023

Meanwhile:

pic.twitter.com/ChxGrmRmfr — White Sox are Ruining My Life (@whitesoxgogo) June 7, 2023

Evergreen:

Have yourself a night Seby!!

Seby game 2.0 — Al or AI? the world may never know (@baseballgalal) June 7, 2023

Shut UP! — jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 7, 2023

ITS THE SEBY ZAVALA GAME — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) June 7, 2023

#WhiteSox 3 @ #Yankees 0 [T5-2o]:



Seby Zavala homers (4): fly ball to LF (2-run)



Hit: 435ft, 109.8mph, 31°

[2nd of game]



Pitch: 90.6mph Cutter (RHP Clarke Schmidt, 10) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 7, 2023

Seby has now hit a homer that wouldn't have been a homer anywhere else, and one that would've been a homer in every park. — A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) June 7, 2023

Yup.

Seby Zavala vs Clarke Schmidt#WhiteSox



Home Run (4)



Exit velo: 109.8 mph

Launch angle: 31 deg

Proj. distance: 435 ft



No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks



CWS (3) @ NYY (0)

5th pic.twitter.com/1apAK41diQ — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) June 7, 2023

I am here for the Seby becomes a legend game#WhiteSox — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) June 7, 2023

Not to be outdone by his catcher:

Lucas Giolito has been special so far tonight. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 7, 2023

Many people are asking:

Is gio good again??? — whitest sox u'know ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) June 7, 2023

Gio exits after six stellar innings without surrendering a hit.

Lucas Giolito stats tonight:

7k's

0 H

100 PC

6 IP

Lets go Sox!#WhiteSox #MLBTwitter — Cory Waycaster (@CoryWaycaster) June 7, 2023

Lucas Giolito: first pitcher in White Sox history with multiple starts in a season of 6+ innings and no hits.



April 18 (gm 2) vs Phillies: 6.0 IP, 0 Hits

Tonight at Yankees: 6.0 IP, 0 Hits — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 7, 2023

Yanks get their first hit because Sox outfielders once again can’t communicate ...

Robert ran all that way just to let the ball drop? — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 7, 2023

Wtf, man. Call it. — kee 4 #3 (@Keelin_12ft) June 7, 2023

That was terrible. You can’t let that drop. — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) June 7, 2023

That’s So White Sox pic.twitter.com/SM4BSuTWM1 — Celeste Spaghetti ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) June 7, 2023

VERY.

The White Sox outfielders refusing to catch this ball to preserve a no-hitter pic.twitter.com/h8VOHzA7MO — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 7, 2023

Old friend Jimmy Cordero mows down the Sox easily in the eighth ...

This is a Jimmy Biceps Stan Account always — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) June 7, 2023

Graveman pitches a clean eighth.

Kendall Graveman

Last 14.1 innings: no runs, two hits.

Both hits were singles. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 7, 2023

Liam Hendriks on for his first save opportunity!

Liam for the 9th? Lets go! #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 7, 2023

Welp.

#WhiteSox 3 @ #Yankees 2 [B9-0o]:



Josh Donaldson homers (4): fly ball to LF (solo)



Hit: 408ft, 106.8mph, 25°



Pitch: 95.2mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Liam Hendriks, 1) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 7, 2023

I hate Josh Donaldson — JVick (@jsassyvick) June 7, 2023

As far as vibes go, that might be the worst thing to happen in baseball history. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 7, 2023

Leave it to Josh Donaldson to ruin a good vibe — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 7, 2023

I don’t think I’ve ever hated a ball player more than the ultimate douche canoe known as Donaldson — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) June 7, 2023

Always and forever:

No one cares about Josh Donaldson. — Chrystal is ordering 55 tacos (@chrystal_ok) June 7, 2023

Liam gives up the solo shot but quickly shuts the door on the Yankees!

The White Sox have won 4 consecutive games for first time this season. — Antwaan 2️⃣8️⃣ (@swaggiesurfing) June 7, 2023

SOX WIN!

As always, Fuck the Yankees! pic.twitter.com/QF6Z8uMQlU — Ramón (@SouthSider_79) June 7, 2023