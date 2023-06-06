 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: The Seby Game v2.0

Zavala just wants to play in that lavender haze

By Ryiin
/ new

Your Chicago White Sox head to the Big Apple looking for their fourth straight victory after sweeping the Tigers on the South Side. The Yankees return home after taking two of three from the Dodgers in Los Angeles. New York is 36-25, sitting third in the mighty AL East, while our Sox are 26-35, sitting fourth in the very pedestrian AL Central.

Here’s how Pedro lines them up on this Tuesday evening in the Bronx:

On the bump for the visiting Sox, Lucas Giolto (4-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP) and for the home team Yanks, Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.05 ERA, 1.51 WHIP).

Injury news that may factor heavily this series:

And in news that keeps getting better:

It wouldn’t be a day that ends in Y if there weren’t pregame lineup consternation.

The answer, perhaps?

The air above Yankee Stadium looks like a fog of smoke, which can’t be at all healthy.

And Gordon Beckham is in the booth, which also isn’t healthy for anyone listening …

And for the sake of levity:

And here we go!

First-inning action:

The next four years aren’t looking pretty, huh?

I mean, no arguments from me.

Foresight perhaps?

And in case you were wondering, the answer is yes:

A quick peek at Yankees Twitter ...

Meanwhile:

Evergreen:

Have yourself a night Seby!!

Yup.

Not to be outdone by his catcher:

Many people are asking:

Gio exits after six stellar innings without surrendering a hit.

Yanks get their first hit because Sox outfielders once again can’t communicate ...

VERY.

Old friend Jimmy Cordero mows down the Sox easily in the eighth ...

Graveman pitches a clean eighth.

Liam Hendriks on for his first save opportunity!

Welp.

Always and forever:

Liam gives up the solo shot but quickly shuts the door on the Yankees!

White Sox Minor League Update

White Sox Minor League Update: June 6, 2023

White Sox Game Recaps

White Sox 3, Yankees 2: Zavala launches two homers

Six Pack of Stats

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 3, Yankees 2

Loading comments...