Bird App Recap: The Seby Game v2.0

Your Chicago White Sox head to the Big Apple looking for their fourth straight victory after sweeping the Tigers on the South Side. The Yankees return home after taking two of three from the Dodgers in Los Angeles. New York is 36-25, sitting third in the mighty AL East, while our Sox are 26-35, sitting fourth in the very pedestrian AL Central.
Here’s how Pedro lines them up on this Tuesday evening in the Bronx:
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Yankee Stadium: pic.twitter.com/NyRPVcjvRq— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 6, 2023
On the bump for the visiting Sox, Lucas Giolto (4-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP) and for the home team Yanks, Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.05 ERA, 1.51 WHIP).
Injury news that may factor heavily this series:
Aaron Judge (injured toe) not in the lineup tonight against the White Sox.— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 6, 2023
White Sox avoid Nestor Cortes in this series. He goes on the injured list (shoulder). He's 4-0 with a 2.63 in his career against the White Sox.— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 6, 2023
And in news that keeps getting better:
New York, New York— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 6, 2023
Liam Hendriks stopped by @MLB yesterday for a visit! pic.twitter.com/alWvqsJB2J
"Why not me? What can we do to make this a positive thing?"— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 6, 2023
Liam and Kristi Hendriks join us on #MLBCentral to talk through Liam's treatment journey and emotional return to the @whitesox bullpen. pic.twitter.com/QZpjlGXwjt
It wouldn’t be a day that ends in Y if there weren’t pregame lineup consternation.
does pedro grifol keep forgetting that jake burger is not only on this team but is the best hitter we have????? https://t.co/SSduu1Djoh— melanie. (@meluhkneesays) June 6, 2023
The answer, perhaps?
Not the Burger question everyone else is asking, but, why is Jake Burger so bad on the road so far this year?— White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 6, 2023
2023 Road stats (56 PA): .148/.203/.259/.463, 1 HR, 24 SO, 25 wRC+
2023 Home Stats (86 PA): .346/.395/.846/1.242, 11 HR, 20 SO, 232 wRC+#WhiteSox
The air above Yankee Stadium looks like a fog of smoke, which can’t be at all healthy.
We’re getting closer to first pitch here at Yankee Stadium and the air quality is real bad. It’s ominous. Smells like smoke.— Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) June 6, 2023
Meanwhile, Triple-A SWB just postponed their game due to poor air quality… pic.twitter.com/UZMoAvpYTL
And Gordon Beckham is in the booth, which also isn’t healthy for anyone listening …
It’s almost charming how bad Gordon is at this. Almost.— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 7, 2023
Beckham is on the call tonight, oh fuck me...— Ryiin (@rfoto) June 6, 2023
And for the sake of levity:
Fun fact: the White Sox are fewer games out of first place than the Yankees.— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 6, 2023
And here we go!
Borrowing this one for tonight . https://t.co/T1HG6920s3— Ryiin (@rfoto) June 6, 2023
First-inning action:
First pitch swinging to GIDP is peak white sox— Limbo (@Lymb0) June 6, 2023
Largest contract in White Sox history pic.twitter.com/08xjmbTN6X— Liam Fennessy ☕️ (@LiamFennessy_) June 6, 2023
The next four years aren’t looking pretty, huh?
the white sox are a sad baseball team— ajay (@ajaypatell8) June 6, 2023
I mean, no arguments from me.
Foresight perhaps?
Seby is gonna hit a home run tonight.— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 6, 2023
#WhiteSox 1 @ #Yankees 0 [T3-1o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 6, 2023
Seby Zavala homers (3): fly ball to RF (solo)
Hit: 320ft, 95.4mph, 41°, OPPO
Pitch: 83.6mph Knuckle Curve (RHP Clarke Schmidt, 9)
https://t.co/849AwK85Uw pic.twitter.com/VQBp9rH3qU— White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 6, 2023
Using this ballpark to our advantage. pic.twitter.com/DLeU6bMMSV— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 6, 2023
And in case you were wondering, the answer is yes:
Seby Zavala vs Clarke Schmidt#WhiteSox— Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) June 6, 2023
Home Run (3)
Exit velo: 95.4 mph
Launch angle: 41 deg
Proj. distance: 320 ft
This would have been a home run in 3/30 MLB ballparks, but not at Guaranteed Rate Field
CWS (1) @ NYY (0)
3rd pic.twitter.com/6gkehatdCc
A quick peek at Yankees Twitter ...
Thought the 2023 Chicago White Sox were the most pathetic baseball team I’d ever seen— Moneybagg Mike (@_MoneyBaggMike_) June 7, 2023
Until they played the FUCKING DOGSHIT SPINELESS NEW YORK YANKEES
I mean, get a fuckin hit. It’s the White Sox. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/yNIY5C51IO— Major Tom (@Tommy_Salami2) June 7, 2023
Yankees are getting shutout by the fucking White Sox— Glen DeNigris (@GlenDeNigris) June 7, 2023
Meanwhile:
June 7, 2023
Evergreen:
#WhiteSox Donaldson’s still an ass.— 1Life2Live (@1life2livetalk) June 7, 2023
Have yourself a night Seby!!
Seby game 2.0— Al or AI? the world may never know (@baseballgalal) June 7, 2023
Shut UP!— jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 7, 2023
ITS THE SEBY ZAVALA GAME— Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) June 7, 2023
#WhiteSox 3 @ #Yankees 0 [T5-2o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 7, 2023
Seby Zavala homers (4): fly ball to LF (2-run)
Hit: 435ft, 109.8mph, 31°
[2nd of game]
Pitch: 90.6mph Cutter (RHP Clarke Schmidt, 10)
Seby has now hit a homer that wouldn't have been a homer anywhere else, and one that would've been a homer in every park.— A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) June 7, 2023
Yup.
Seby Zavala vs Clarke Schmidt#WhiteSox— Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) June 7, 2023
Home Run (4)
Exit velo: 109.8 mph
Launch angle: 31 deg
Proj. distance: 435 ft
No doubt about that one
That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks
CWS (3) @ NYY (0)
5th pic.twitter.com/1apAK41diQ
Seby! AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/cV8n2x9SeJ— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 7, 2023
I am here for the Seby becomes a legend game#WhiteSox— Todd Welter (@toddjdub) June 7, 2023
Not to be outdone by his catcher:
Lucas Giolito has been special so far tonight.— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 7, 2023
Many people are asking:
Is gio good again???— whitest sox u'know ️ ️⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) June 7, 2023
June 7, 2023
Gio exits after six stellar innings without surrendering a hit.
Lucas Giolito stats tonight:— Cory Waycaster (@CoryWaycaster) June 7, 2023
7k's
0 H
100 PC
6 IP
Lets go Sox!#WhiteSox #MLBTwitter
Lucas Giolito: first pitcher in White Sox history with multiple starts in a season of 6+ innings and no hits.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 7, 2023
April 18 (gm 2) vs Phillies: 6.0 IP, 0 Hits
Tonight at Yankees: 6.0 IP, 0 Hits
Yanks get their first hit because Sox outfielders once again can’t communicate ...
June 7, 2023
Robert ran all that way just to let the ball drop?— Kindableu (@kindableu) June 7, 2023
Wtf, man. Call it.— kee 4 #3 (@Keelin_12ft) June 7, 2023
That was terrible. You can’t let that drop.— Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) June 7, 2023
That’s So White Sox pic.twitter.com/SM4BSuTWM1— Celeste Spaghetti ️ (@C_Spaghett1) June 7, 2023
VERY.
The White Sox outfielders refusing to catch this ball to preserve a no-hitter pic.twitter.com/h8VOHzA7MO— MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 7, 2023
Old friend Jimmy Cordero mows down the Sox easily in the eighth ...
This is a Jimmy Biceps Stan Account always— Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) June 7, 2023
Graveman pitches a clean eighth.
Kendall Graveman— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 7, 2023
Last 14.1 innings: no runs, two hits.
Both hits were singles.
Liam Hendriks on for his first save opportunity!
Liam for the 9th? Lets go! #WhiteSox— Ryiin (@rfoto) June 7, 2023
Welp.
#WhiteSox 3 @ #Yankees 2 [B9-0o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 7, 2023
Josh Donaldson homers (4): fly ball to LF (solo)
Hit: 408ft, 106.8mph, 25°
Pitch: 95.2mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Liam Hendriks, 1)
I hate Josh Donaldson— JVick (@jsassyvick) June 7, 2023
As far as vibes go, that might be the worst thing to happen in baseball history.— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 7, 2023
Leave it to Josh Donaldson to ruin a good vibe— Kindableu (@kindableu) June 7, 2023
Seriously, fuck off Josh Donaldson. #WhiteSox— Ryiin (@rfoto) June 7, 2023
I don’t think I’ve ever hated a ball player more than the ultimate douche canoe known as Donaldson— Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) June 7, 2023
Always and forever:
No one cares about Josh Donaldson.— Chrystal is ordering 55 tacos (@chrystal_ok) June 7, 2023
Liam gives up the solo shot but quickly shuts the door on the Yankees!
The White Sox have won 4 consecutive games for first time this season.— Antwaan 2️⃣8️⃣ (@swaggiesurfing) June 7, 2023
SOX WIN! pic.twitter.com/HbJpibDsIb— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 7, 2023
SOX WIN!— Ramón (@SouthSider_79) June 7, 2023
As always, Fuck the Yankees! pic.twitter.com/QF6Z8uMQlU
BALLGAME!!!!— Ryiin (@rfoto) June 7, 2023
SOX WIN
SOX WIN
LIAM SAVE pic.twitter.com/WBT1X3QRRD
