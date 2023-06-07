White Sox Minor League Update: June 6, 2023

Charlotte Knights

The Knights suffered a 5-4 defeat after surrendering two leads during the game. Jesse Scholtens and Sammy Peralta, both 40-man roster pitchers, had tough outings. Scholtens lasted 4 1⁄3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. Peralta followed, recording the next five outs but conceding two runs in the process. Both pitchers experienced innings where they gave up two runs, relinquishing leads. Declan Cronin performed well in the final two innings, but the offense failed to provide him with support.

Despite having 11 runners on base, Charlotte’s offense struggled to convert those opportunities into runs. They managed only two extra-base hits throughout the game. Sebastián Rivero contributed with a double and two RBIs, while Víctor Reyes recorded a triple and scored two runs. Oscar Colás had a decent performance, reaching base three times with a single and a couple of walks.

Birmingham Barons

The game started with Matt Thompson on the mound, who had a decent performance despite allowing a significant number of hits and facing some trouble due to an error. Thompson pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs. The bullpen, on the other hand, was outstanding, not allowing any runs in their five innings of work. Andrew Pérez and Yoelvín Silven stood out, both recording four strikeouts. Silven was particularly impressive, pitching 1 2⁄3 innings without conceding any runs.

The offense had numerous opportunities throughout the game, with 16 extra-base hits and 11 at-bats with runners in scoring position. However, they only capitalized on three of those opportunities. Moisés Castillo was a standout performer, driving in three runs with two hits. Alsander Womack also had a productive day at the plate, collecting three hits, including two doubles. However, Womack and Tyler Neslony both committed errors in the field to dampen their days. The Barons still won though, thanks for that bullpen.

Winston-Salem Dash

In the second High-A start for Connor McCullough, things went much better compared to his first. He went five innings with just one run allowed. He didn’t show much in the strikeout side of things, but that fantastic command was still there. He relied on ground outs, getting six of them out of his 15 retired. However, despite a strong performance from McCullough, the Winston-Salem bullpen faltered in the end. Jake Palish and Tristan Stivors struggled in the eighth inning, surrendering four runs and relinquishing a three-run lead.

On the offensive side, the production was distributed across the team. Only one batter didn’t reach base, Loidel Chapelli Jr. On the other hand, just one batter reached base twice. Michael Turner stood out as the sole player with multiple times on base, including a double, a walk, and a run scored. Turner maintains a batting average better than .300. Shawn Goosenberg and Terrell Tatum showcased their speed on the bases, each stealing a bag. Goosenberg is approaching his 20th stolen base, while Tatum recorded his 24th steal. Perhaps if one of them had reached base for a second time, the outcome could have favored the Dash.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Kannapolis secured an impressive extra-inning victory, 4-3. The game primarily relied on the bullpen, as Drew McDaniel exited the game after just five outs. The Cannon Ballers utilized two bulk pitchers to handle the next 19. Kole Ramage took charge for the first 10 outs, allowing only one run. Horacio Andujar followed, pitching the next nine outs without giving up a hit. Eric Adler and Billy Seidl closed out the final two innings effectively. Although Seidl allowed the zombie runner to score, keeping the scoring at only that provided Kannapolis with a genuine chance to win.

Offensively, the Cannon Ballers maintained a consistent performance, averaging a hit per inning. Jordan Sprinkle and Jacob Burke both delivered two hits, leading the team in that category. However, Bryce Willits stole the spotlight with a crucial home run in the fourth inning, marking his seventh of the season. In the 10th, Tim Elko stepped up and tied the game with his first professional triple. Finally, Burke sealed the victory with a walk-off single, bringing Elko home.

ACL White Sox (Game Suspended)

DSL White Sox

The DSL White Sox played the DSL Arizona Red squad (AZR) today with the White Sox emerging victorious, 8-6. AZR took an early lead, scoring in the third inning. However, the White Sox responded with one run in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth inning. AZR fought back with three runs in the fifth inning and one run in the sixth inning. The White Sox added one run in the seventh inning and two runs in the ninth inning, while AZR managed to score one more run in the ninth inning.

The game saw a total of 21 walks, with the White Sox drawing 10 of them. Rafael Alvarez led the team with three, while D’Angelo Tejada and Stiven Flores each recorded two hits. Abraham Nunez reached base three times, including two walks, and hit his first professional home run, in the ninth inning.

Marcelo Valladares started the game for the White Sox and pitched 2 2⁄3 innings, allowing one run. However, he struggled in the third inning and couldn’t finish out the frame. Halan Dismey faced difficulties on the mound, giving up three runs in just four outs. Once the White Sox took the lead, Fernando Vargas came in and secured the save with a flawless one-two-three ninth inning.

