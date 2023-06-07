White Sox at Yankees, ppd, SMOKE

Thankfully, after ill-advisedly playing last night’s game under choking air conditions, everyone involved came together on Wednesday to take the smarter road of postponement:

Tonight’s Yankees-White Sox game (Wednesday, June 7) is rescheduled because of poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires and will be made up tomorrow, Thursday, June 8, as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 4:05pm. pic.twitter.com/nx1WxqUaTU — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 7, 2023

On the other hand ...

the forecast for tomorrow is worse lol https://t.co/x4DNCCHgNT — jesse spector (@jessespector) June 7, 2023

The hellscape that is New York City at the moment is tragic, as photos keep pouring out onto social media depicting the city as essentially the surface of Mars. The air quality is at such a hazardous level, breathing it for just four hours is the equivalent on the lungs to smoking a cigarette.

A lot will depend on the wind patterns over the next 24 hours, but there is no guarantee that any baseball will be played tomorrow; the White Sox will return home either way on Thursday, in preparation for a weekend series at Sox Park vs. the Marlins.

There could be some day-night skullduggery with the starters, but scheduled to pitch for the White Sox tomorrow are Lance Lynn (pushed from today’s contest) and [redacted].

In theory, if the games are unplayable on Thursday, one option for makeup dates would be to have the Yankees play as the home team back in Chicago in August; all three games are night contests open to be paired with an afternoon game. Both clubs are also off on August 10, meaning in theory only one doubleheader would need to be played to make these June games up.

Leave it to our old friend mechanical turk to wrap this one up in a wry smile: