Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

Filed under:

White Sox at Yankees, ppd, SMOKE

Doubleheader Thursday threatened by the prospect of even WORSE air quality

By Brett Ballantini
/ new
The White Sox and Yankees narrowly avoided becoming the first teams to play on Mars, with the game cancellation Wednesday.
| New York Yankees/Getty Images

Thankfully, after ill-advisedly playing last night’s game under choking air conditions, everyone involved came together on Wednesday to take the smarter road of postponement:

On the other hand ...

The hellscape that is New York City at the moment is tragic, as photos keep pouring out onto social media depicting the city as essentially the surface of Mars. The air quality is at such a hazardous level, breathing it for just four hours is the equivalent on the lungs to smoking a cigarette.

A lot will depend on the wind patterns over the next 24 hours, but there is no guarantee that any baseball will be played tomorrow; the White Sox will return home either way on Thursday, in preparation for a weekend series at Sox Park vs. the Marlins.

There could be some day-night skullduggery with the starters, but scheduled to pitch for the White Sox tomorrow are Lance Lynn (pushed from today’s contest) and [redacted].

In theory, if the games are unplayable on Thursday, one option for makeup dates would be to have the Yankees play as the home team back in Chicago in August; all three games are night contests open to be paired with an afternoon game. Both clubs are also off on August 10, meaning in theory only one doubleheader would need to be played to make these June games up.

Leave it to our old friend mechanical turk to wrap this one up in a wry smile:

Opinion

Strange omens under a dangerous sky

