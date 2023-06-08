White Sox Minor League Update: June 7, 2023

The Knights defense and bullpen made a couple of mistakes too many during this loss to Gwinnett.

Knights starter Garrett Davila allowed a run in each of the first two innings, but he still had a fairly strong performance. Davila finished strong, shutting down the Stripers from innings 3-5. He did not allow much sharp contact, and the two runs he allowed were largely the result of Gwinnett stringing together some timely singles.

Trailing by a score of 2-0 in the top of the third, the Knights got some help from an old friend named Yolmer Sánchez, who made an error. That allowed Zach Remillard to reach base, and he eventually scored on an RBI single by Evan Skoug.

The score remained 2-1 until the bottom of the sixth, when Jimmy Lambert replaced Davila. This was Lambert’s first game of his rehab assignment, and it did not go as planned: After retiring the first two batters he faced, Lambert issued back-to-back walks. That extended the inning for Forrest Wall, who crushed a three-run homer to extend Gwinnett’s lead to four.

In the seventh, the Knights got one run back, when Victor Reyes led off with a double, and Erik González drove him in with a single. In the bottom half, the Stripers went right back to work, however. Alejandro Mateo replaced Lambert on the mound to begin the bottom of the seventh, and Mateo’s appearance did not go well, either. After an error by González and a single, Joe Dunand launched a three-run shot to make it 8-2.

Remillard brought the Knights a bit of life in the ninth, when he smashed a three-run homer of his own. However, that blast merely trimmed the deficit to three, and the deficit was too large for Charlotte.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Garrett Davila: 5 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 4 BB, 5 K

Zach Remillard: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Victor Reyes: 2-for-3, 2B

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Jimmy Lambert: 1 IP, 3 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K

Alejandro Mateo: 1 IP, 3 R (2 ER), 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K

The Barons clawed back into the game with their backs against the wall, but they ultimately lost in extra innings.

Barons starter Garrett Schoenle had a strong performance, striking out eight in 5 1⁄3 innings. Unfortunately, one of the three hits he allowed was a home run, and he received no run support. The Barons did nothing against Lookouts starter Connor Phillips, who was sensational. The only hit against Phillips was a single by Luis Mieses in the fifth inning. Bryan Ramos drew a walk in the fourth, but like Mieses, he was stranded on first base.

Finally, the Barons got on the board in the eighth, when Mieses led off with his second hit of the day. Moisés Castillo walked, and Alsander Womack drove in Mieses with a single to make it 2-1.

Chris Shaw completed the comeback with a game-tying, solo home run in the top of the ninth.

CHRIS SHAW JUST TIED IT AND NO WE’RE NOT KIDDING. pic.twitter.com/DK6cuhG9R8 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 8, 2023

That pushed the game into extra innings and made it so that the Lookouts would need a walk-off to win this game. In the 10th, that is exactly what they did. Alex McGarry was the first and only batter in the bottom of the 10th, as he doubled home the free base runner against reliever Nate Walters.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Garrett Schoenle: 5 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 8 K

Jonathan Scolaro: 1 2⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Hunter Dollander: 2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Chris Shaw: 1-for-4, HR

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4

Adam Hackenberg: 0-for-4, 2 K

Taylor Snyder: 0-for-4, K

Despite a strong start to this game, the Dash lost handily to the Hot Rods in Bowling Green.

The Dash took an early lead in the first inning, and that was largely thanks to great base running. Terrell Tatum led off the game with a single, and Loidel Chapelli Jr. walked to put two on with no outs. DJ Gladney grounded into a force out that resulted in Chapelli being out at second, but Winston-Salem still had runners on the corners with one out. Wilfred Veras struck out, but Tatum and Gladney executed a double-steal to put the Dash ahead, 1-0.

After striking out the first four batters he faced, Dash starter Kohl Simas ran into trouble with one out in the bottom of the second. Kamren James doubled, and Nick Schnell tied the game with an RBI single. In the fourth, the Hot Rods took the lead on an unearned run. Bob Seymour led off by reaching on a fielding error by Taishi Nakawake, and James drove him in with a double to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hot Rods exploded after their first two batters of the inning were retired. After a walk and a double, Bowling Green had runners on second and third, and Seymour stepped up to the plate. Seymour crushed a three-run homer to right field to break the game open at 5-1. The Hot Rods added a pair of insurance runs on a home run by Schnell in the seventh to put the game entirely out of reach. The Dash got one run back when Tatum reached on an error and came around to score on a wild pitch. However, that was all the offense could do down the stretch.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Ernesto Jaquez: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Wes Kath: 2-for-4

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Kohl Simas: 5 IP, 5 R (4 ER), 5 H, 2 BB, 7 K

Everhett Hazelwood: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 K

The Cannon Ballers fell short despite an enormous inning on offense, as it was not their day in terms of pitching.

It was an uncharacteristically poor day for Kannapolis starter Shane Murphy, who has been terrific this season. A three-run homer in the first and a two-run homer in the second put the Cannon Ballers in a deep hole. Despite that early trouble, Murphy lasted five innings without allowing any more runs. As a result, it was not a completely disastrous start, though it raised Murphy’s ERA from 1.89 to 2.72.

The Cannon Ballers picked up a run in the bottom of the second with a pair of walks and a sacrifice fly. The Cannon Ballers proceeded to take the lead in the fourth, when they fired on all cylinders. Tim Elko and Brooks Baldwin singled, and with one out, Jhoneiker Betancourt homered to bring Kannapolis within a run. With two outs, Johnabiell Laureano walked, and Logan Glass tied the game with a triple. Glass scored on a wild pitch, Mario Camilletti walked, and Jacob Burke hit an RBI double. Just like that, the Cannon Ballers had a 7-5 lead.

That six-run frame marked the last time the Cannon Ballers scored, and the bullpen was unable to hold the thin lead. The Hillcats put up three runs in the sixth and eighth innings to pull away.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Jhoneiker Betancourt: 1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI

Tim Elko: 2-for-5

Jacob Burke: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI

Pauly Milto: 1 2⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K

