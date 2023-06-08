 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Game One winner!

Lance Lynn might be completely cooked, but the White Sox prevail in the end

By Ryiin
Your Chicago White Sox are back in action against those damn Yankees of New York!

Yesterday’s game was banged because ill winds from the north have made the air in New York and most of the Eastern seaboard dangerous to breathe. Sounds fun, doesn’t it? So let’s play two a mere 24 hours later? OK!

Here’s how Pedro lines them up in the opener of this Thursday afternoon double-dip in the Bronx:

Your starters for the opener: For the Pale Hose, Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.55 ERA, 1.52 WHIP), and for the Yankees: Luis Severino (0-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.24 WHIP).

In injury-related news:

The Yankees honored Liam Hendriks pregame:

Seriously, Liam is the best!

New York is 36-26 overall and 19-14 at home, while the visiting Sox are 27-35 overall with an 11-20 record in road games. The South Siders have won four straight entering play today, but they still play in the wretched AL Central, so please temper your enthusiasm accordingly.

Yikes.

And speaking of yikes:

Awful. Just awful.

Anywho ...

Lets play two under far less apocalyptic skies, shall we?

Seriously, why does NBC Sports Chicago hate us so much?

We pick up the action in the bottom of the first, after Lance walks his second batter:

Sox fans bracing for impact early ...

Top of the second, Jake Burger steps to the plate:

No, not him, but we do love us some THE Carlos Quentin.

Sox score two, Lance giveth runs right back ...

Yanks tie it, Luis Robert un-ties it!

Yoán joins the long ball party after an Eloy strikeout.

Meanwhile, Lance continues to labor through the early innings.

Because, of course ...

I mean, hyperbole, but not entirely inaccurate.

Lynn is serving up meatballs, while Severino is getting quite the zone this afternoon ...

And because we can’t have nice things, Lynn gives up an RBI single in the fifth and the Yanks take the lead ...

Evergreen question with this team, for which we still have no answer ...

Romy draws a walk in the top of the sixth, steals second and third, and, well, you can guess what happened ...

Needless to say the Sox did not score.

But they did here!

Sometimes, the broadcast just gives us magical moments:

The loathsome Josh Donaldson walks to lead off in the ninth, Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles on a ground ball to second base, and trouble’s-a-brewing for Graveman.

Gleyber Torres almost walks it off, but it’s foul! PHEW!

Graveman gets the grounder he needs, and a 4-6-3 double play ends the game!

New York challenges, but the calls stand!

SOX WIN!

This one was wild! Strap in Sox fans, there’s another game tonight yet to come!

