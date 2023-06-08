Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: Game One winner!

Your Chicago White Sox are back in action against those damn Yankees of New York!

Yesterday’s game was banged because ill winds from the north have made the air in New York and most of the Eastern seaboard dangerous to breathe. Sounds fun, doesn’t it? So let’s play two a mere 24 hours later? OK!

As of this morning, NYC has a "air quality health advisory" set through 11:59 tonight. The Yankees-White Sox doubleheader is at 4 p.m. That would be about six-ish hours of sitting outside in an advisory. So, who knows. Here's all the craziness so far: https://t.co/CH5ubJe5Vh — Brendan Kuty ‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) June 8, 2023

Aaron Boone said that MLB expects to play both games today. #yankees — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 8, 2023

Here’s how Pedro lines them up in the opener of this Thursday afternoon double-dip in the Bronx:

Your starters for the opener: For the Pale Hose, Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.55 ERA, 1.52 WHIP), and for the Yankees: Luis Severino (0-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.24 WHIP).

In injury-related news:

Earlier today, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 6/4) with a right great toe sprain.

• Transferred RHP Ryan Weber to the 60-day injured list.

• Signed OF Billy McKinney (#57) to a Major League… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 7, 2023

The Yankees honored Liam Hendriks pregame:

We are proud to donate $10,000 to @MSKCancerCenter in honor of Liam Hendriks striking out cancer



Liam has also announced he will be matching the donation with a $10,000 donation of his own pic.twitter.com/jcJxHaCHrc — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 8, 2023

Seriously, Liam is the best!

New York is 36-26 overall and 19-14 at home, while the visiting Sox are 27-35 overall with an 11-20 record in road games. The South Siders have won four straight entering play today, but they still play in the wretched AL Central, so please temper your enthusiasm accordingly.

The AL Central currently doesn't have a team above .500 pic.twitter.com/2e7vv2ldG2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 8, 2023

Yikes.

And speaking of yikes:

77 for the 1977 South Side Hitmen? All controversy/opinions of the downtown race aside, it is kind of cool to have #WhiteSox representation in the upcoming race. pic.twitter.com/sajOMKJXPt — (@ComiskeyCrew) June 8, 2023

Awful. Just awful.

Anywho ...

Lets play two under far less apocalyptic skies, shall we?

It took all of one single "uh" from Gordon Beckham to make me switch to the radio feed... #EnoughAlready #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 8, 2023

Seriously, why does NBC Sports Chicago hate us so much?

We pick up the action in the bottom of the first, after Lance walks his second batter:

Lance Lynn, everybody. Hold onto your butts — Limbo (@Lymb0) June 8, 2023

Lynn laboring. This is not ideal. #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) June 8, 2023

Sox fans bracing for impact early ...

At least one of these games has Yankee blowout written all over it, not sure if its now or later though. Just a gut feeling. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 8, 2023

Top of the second, Jake Burger steps to the plate:

Road Burger! — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 8, 2023

#WhiteSox 2 @ #Yankees 0 [T2-0o]:



Jake Burger homers (13): fly ball to CF (2-run)



Hit: 421ft, 105.5mph, 22°



Pitch: 95.6mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Luis Severino, 5) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 8, 2023

No, not him, but we do love us some THE Carlos Quentin.

You mean to tell me Jake Burger hit ANOTHER HR for the White Sox today?? Sure, let’s keep putting him on the bench for no reason. That’s a great idea. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) June 8, 2023

Jake Burger needs to be in the lineup daily! Bye bye ball! #WhiteSox — Ben White (@Whitey2014) June 8, 2023

Sox score two, Lance giveth runs right back ...

Just when I think Lance might be settling in... #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 8, 2023

If Higashioka is nearly taking you deep, it's gonna be a long day. These cutters aren't cutting. — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 8, 2023

the white sox gonna white sox — paige (@paigeyb88) June 8, 2023

Yankees respond immediately in the bottom of the 2nd.



2 spot posted by the bottom of their lineup and their new leadoff hitter.



Severino gets the ball back in the 3rd with an even score. #RepBX 2#WhiteSox 2



Top 3rd — Lou Orlando (@SweetLouuuuu) June 8, 2023

Yanks tie it, Luis Robert un-ties it!

Luis Robert Jr. - Chicago White Sox (14)

pic.twitter.com/M9iWPRCzyi — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 8, 2023

#WhiteSox 3 @ #Yankees 2 [T3-0o]:



Luis Robert Jr. homers (14): fly ball to CF (solo)



Hit: 424ft, 107.6mph, 28°



Pitch: 94.9mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Luis Severino, 6) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 8, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. gets the lead back.

A mammoth solo home run to center. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 8, 2023

Yoán joins the long ball party after an Eloy strikeout.

everyone gets a homerun pic.twitter.com/YF8LzaNKa0 — Dolores (@Dolores_1812) June 8, 2023

#WhiteSox 4 @ #Yankees 2 [T3-1o]:



Yoán Moncada homers (3): fly ball to RCF (solo)



Hit: 385ft, 98.8mph, 32°



Pitch: 95.4mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Luis Severino, 7) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 8, 2023

Yoán Moncada sends one over the right-field wall, 4-2 #WhiteSox. Luis Severino has already allowed three home runs after allowing three in LA last week. #Yankees — Bronx Bombers News (@NewsBronx) June 8, 2023

Yoan Moncada - Chicago White Sox (3)

pic.twitter.com/ZTdEz3WRkU — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 8, 2023

Lol the Yankee fans around me are literally beside themselves with all these Sox homers — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) June 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Lance continues to labor through the early innings.

58 pitches and not out of the 3rd inning. Come on, Lance. Get your shit together. #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) June 8, 2023

Because, of course ...

There’s the Lance Lynn giving up a home run at the worst time — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 8, 2023

#WhiteSox 4 @ #Yankees 4 [B4-1o]:



Willie Calhoun homers (4): fly ball to RCF (2-run)



Hit: 376ft, 98.2mph, 27°



Pitch: 92.5mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Lance Lynn, 16) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 8, 2023

Just gotta get lance 4-5 more runs and I think we can still make this work...#Whitesox — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 8, 2023

I mean, hyperbole, but not entirely inaccurate.

white Sox and Yankees pitching is the worst I have ever seen #CWSvsNYY — AverageNYSportsEnjoyer (@JetsAreOnTop) June 8, 2023

The Sox don’t deserved to be in a divisional race, but they are. You can’t keep throwing Lynn out there every five days. https://t.co/FIK8rOUnn4 — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 8, 2023

Lynn is serving up meatballs, while Severino is getting quite the zone this afternoon ...

We calling every low ball a strike eh? #WhiteSox — Luke Mandato (@lukemandato) June 8, 2023

What is with home plate ump's strike zone, it's awful. #WhiteSox — Pete James (@theudell) June 8, 2023

This ball could be in the dirt and this ump is calling it a strike. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 8, 2023

And because we can’t have nice things, Lynn gives up an RBI single in the fifth and the Yanks take the lead ...

Lance Lynn ERA update: 6.72 — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) June 8, 2023

It’s time to DFA Lance, he’s just a Dallas Keuchel knockoff. #WhiteSox — ٍ (@slydout) June 8, 2023

Evergreen question with this team, for which we still have no answer ...

What the fuck is going on? #WhiteSox — paige (@paigeyb88) June 8, 2023

Romy draws a walk in the top of the sixth, steals second and third, and, well, you can guess what happened ...

This one is bad, even for a White Sox hitter. https://t.co/aS1X9R85KU — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 8, 2023

Tim pulls a lazy ground ball with a runner in scoring position? Yeah, that tracks. — Ryiin (@rfoto) June 8, 2023

Why hit the ball in the air when you can pound it into the ground for an easy out? #whitesox — Patrick Roth (@patrickroth87) June 8, 2023

Needless to say the Sox did not score.

But they did here!

Guess who just went deep??? pic.twitter.com/fLJxIoOHsu — Kindableu (@kindableu) June 8, 2023

#WhiteSox 6 @ #Yankees 5 [T7-0o]:



Eloy Jiménez homers (6): fly ball to CF (2-run)



Hit: 416ft, 108.3mph, 23°



Pitch: 92.3mph Sinker (RHP Michael King, 2) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 8, 2023

@WhiteSox…. C’mon… you have the coat, the hat, all you need are SUNGLASSES. pic.twitter.com/D9P0I1iQ0T — WhiteSoxSuz (@WhiteSoxSuz) June 8, 2023

EEEEEloy!

Jimenez gets the lead back with a 2-run homer.

White Sox have hit 4 home runs. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 8, 2023

Eloy Jiménez gives the Sox back the lead! pic.twitter.com/J7xpH5LgGw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 8, 2023

Sometimes, the broadcast just gives us magical moments:

Every run the White Sox have scored in the first two games of this series have been via the home run.

Zavala (2), Burger, Robert, Moncada, Jimenez. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 8, 2023

The loathsome Josh Donaldson walks to lead off in the ninth, Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles on a ground ball to second base, and trouble’s-a-brewing for Graveman.

Gleyber Torres almost walks it off, but it’s foul! PHEW!

Heart stopped on that foul ball, Thought he went to that short porch. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) June 8, 2023

Graveman gets the grounder he needs, and a 4-6-3 double play ends the game!

Yankees lose to the white Sox holy shit this team is horrible — Erin (@ErinLovesNYY) June 8, 2023

New York challenges, but the calls stand!

SOX WIN!

This one was wild! Strap in Sox fans, there’s another game tonight yet to come!