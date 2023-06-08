Six Pack of Stats: Yankees 3, White Sox 0

Let’s play two! The White Sox had a five-game winning streak heading into the nightcap, and well, that’s over, as the offense slept its way through the contest. Somehow though, this team has still managed to keep within striking distance of the first-place Minnesota Twins. They ended the night with a record of 28-36, 3 1⁄2 games back in the AL Central.

The Starter

Rookie Randy Vásquez was on the mound for the New York Yankees this evening. He made his major-league debut on May 26 against the San Diego Padres and performed well, surrendering only two runs on four hits with three free passes and six strikeouts in 4 2⁄3 innings. Immediately following that game, the Yankees optioned him back to Triple-A but recalled him this week to replace the injured Nestor Cortés Jr. The Bronx Bombers signed the 24-year-old as a minor league free agent on May 21, 2018, and he is the No. 14 prospect in their system. He was outstanding and efficient tonight, earning the W as he surrendered no runs, two hits, one walk, and struck out three in 5 2⁄3 innings.

Here are Vásquez’s pitch visuals from Baseball Theater:



Vásquez’s 86-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

Eloy Jiménez was a hero in the first game but couldn’t handle the squeeze in the second, with a 1.64 LI as he struck out swinging in the top of the sixth inning with two on and two out.

Pressure Cooker

How quickly a hero can fall, oh, and injure himself. The Big Baby felt the weight in the loss, with a 1.17 pLI.

Top Play

Gleyber Torres crushed a .160 WPA towering homer to left center field.

Top Performer

Rookie Randy Vásquez earned the trophy today with a .271 WPA and his first career major league win.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Eloy scorched a ground out at 109 mph in the bottom of the fourth.

Weakest contact: Anthony Volpe dribbled a ground out at 32.1 mph in the fifth inning.

Luckiest hit: Jake Bauer was holding aces with his .220 xBA double in the bottom of the fourth.

Toughest out: Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s .780 xBA line out in the bottom of the second was no piece of cake.

Longest hit: Billy McKinney tattooed a homer that landed 407 feet away in right center field.

Magic Number: 8

Even with all the winning they’ve done lately, the Sox are still eight games under .500. Yikes.

