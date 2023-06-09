Visiting Dugout Episode 21 — Miami Marlins

The White Sox bounce out of the New York haze for a homestand against the Marlins. Both teams are struggling a bit, but one is in second place at the time of the recording, and the other is fourth in the worst division in baseball. Tommy Barbee, fellow contributor at South Side Sox and Southeast correspondent, joins the show to talk about the Marlins. Will the Marlins figure out Jake Burger and even Romy González? This series might be a close one, with both teams dealing with inconsistency.

The winning Marlins are sneaky-good, sitting comfortably in second in the National League East

What’s going on in Miami?

The Marlins are good but not great, just like the White Sox!

Old friend alert, featuring Jorge Soler

Did Jazz Chisholm Jr. get the cover curse?

Sandy Alcántara has been struggling, and no one knows why

The race to the Wild Card

Fears, threats, and the keys to win the series

Around the league with Tommy’s predictions and thoughts

