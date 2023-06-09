White Sox Minor League Update: June 8, 2023

Box score link

Nate Fisher turned in a sorely-needed good outing (ALL FOR NAUGHT!!!!), albeit one that stacked four walks up against one strikeout. Over six innings, he held the Stripers to two runs, both scoring in the fourth on a two-out solo shot followed by a Yolmer (not Yolbert) Sánchez walk and Hoy Park triple. Bryan Shaw and Nicholas Padilla pitched scoreless innings.

Nate Fisher started for the #Knights in G3 of their series w/ the Stripers. He gets the L allowing 2R on 4H and 4BB over 6 innings. He K's 1 on 55/92. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/o1ipjD86KP — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 9, 2023

The Knights were the victims of an increasingly rare beast, the minor league complete game, this one tossed by Braves prospect Allan Winans. Although Winans threw just 92 pitches, it was not quite a Maddux; the Knights scored once in the third when Sebastian Rivero homered, and never again.

Sebastian Rivero with his first #Knights HR. He puts them up 1-0 in the 3rd. They would lose 2-1, getting 4 hit. Remillard was 2-2 w/ a BB, and Adam Haseley was 1-4. All 3 were singles. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/D3njdTdL3k — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 9, 2023

They had four hits, including two from Zach Remillard, who had just been erased prior to Rivero’s home run on a double play ball from Evan Skoug. Remillard also drew one of the team’s two walks.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Adam Haseley (CF): 1-for-4

Zach Remillard (SS): 2-for-2, BB

Sebastian Rivero (C): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, K

Nate Fisher: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 BB, K (L) vote view results 0% Adam Haseley (CF): 1-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Zach Remillard (SS): 2-for-2, BB (0 votes)

0% Sebastian Rivero (C): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Nate Fisher: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 BB, K (L) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Oscar Colás (RF): 0-for-4

Víctor Reyes (LF): 0-for-4

Nate Mondou (1B): 0-for-4

Erik González (2B): 0-for-3, 2 K

Evan Skoug (DH): 0-for-3, GIDP vote view results 0% Oscar Colás (RF): 0-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Víctor Reyes (LF): 0-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Nate Mondou (1B): 0-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Erik González (2B): 0-for-3, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Evan Skoug (DH): 0-for-3, GIDP (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Cristian Mena’s start was a little bit of a mixed bag, but a mostly-full mixed bag (and metaphor). He maintained a minuscule pitch count until his last couple innings, ending up at 88 overall in 6 ⅓ innings, 60 going for strikes. Four runs is more than you’d like to see, but one was unearned (but it was thanks to his own error in the first, to be fair), and he put up nine K’s against two walks. It was his longest outing of the year by one out.

They will learn one day…. @ahackenberg7



You shouldn’t test the arm of Hack pic.twitter.com/xioVKXMHAw — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 8, 2023

Both teams scored unearned runs in the first inning. José Rodríguez returned to the leadoff spot from the temporarily inactive list and reached on error, quickly stealing second. Third base was his on Tyler Neslony’s ground out, and Bryan Ramos singled him in.

Rodriguez returns to the lineup and Ramos scores him



As simple as that. pic.twitter.com/h65IAD0dDR — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 8, 2023

In the fourth, Luis Mieses singled, which was followed by back-to-back doubles by Adam Hackenberg and Ben Norman. That did it for Barons scoring.

After the unearned first-inning run scored to tie it for the Lookouts, Mena cruised until the fifth, where he was homered upon with one out, a feat that repeated in the sixth to tie the game 3-3. He was substituted by Haylen Green after a double and two walks with one out in the seventh; Green walked in a run before striking out the last two batters.

Nash Walters pitched a scoreless eighth.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez (DH): 2-for-4, 2B, R, K, 2 SB

Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-4, RBI, K, E

Luis Mieses (RF): 2-for-4, 2B, R, K

Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K

Ben Norman (CF): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K, SB vote view results 0% José Rodríguez (DH): 2-for-4, 2B, R, K, 2 SB (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-4, RBI, K, E (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses (RF): 2-for-4, 2B, R, K (0 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Ben Norman (CF): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K, SB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Chris Shaw (1B): 0-for-4, 2 K

Alsander Womack (2B): 0-for-4, K

Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-4, 2 K

Cristian Mena: 6 ⅓ IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 9 K, E vote view results 0% Chris Shaw (1B): 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Alsander Womack (2B): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Cristian Mena: 6 ⅓ IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 9 K, E (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

The Dash were victorious thanks to a combined three-hit shutout from their pitching staff of Jonathan Cannon, Chase Plymell (who struck out five over three innings), and Adisyn Coffey.

Cannon continues to lower his ERA, dropping his mark there to 2.59 over 55 ⅔ innings for the Dash with five shutout frames today, surrendering two hits and two walks while striking out four. This has been right around the norm for Cannon—not a lot of strikeouts, not a whole ton of walks, and not too many runs. He’s gone at least five innings in nine of 10 starts this year and hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of them.

All four Dash runs scored on one swing of the bat; Wilfred Veras and Wes Kath singled in the second, Jason Matthews walked, and with the bases loaded and two outs, Caberea Weaver hit a grand slam for his first home run at the level and second of the season.

Caberea Weaver with a grand slam to RCF that puts the #Dash up 4-0 in the 2nd. It's his first w/ W-S this year. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/QhB8DbaSRM — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 9, 2023

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 2-for-5, 2B

Michael Turner (C): 1-for-3, BB

Wes Kath (3B): 2-for-4, R, 2 K

Ivan González (DH): 1-for-3, BB, K, GIDP

Jason Matthews (2B): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K

Caberea Weaver (CF): 1-for-4, HR, R, 4 RBI, GIDP

Jonathan Cannon: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K (W)

Chase Plymell: 3 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (H) vote view results 0% Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 2-for-5, 2B (0 votes)

0% Michael Turner (C): 1-for-3, BB (0 votes)

0% Wes Kath (3B): 2-for-4, R, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Ivan González (DH): 1-for-3, BB, K, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Jason Matthews (2B): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K (0 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver (CF): 1-for-4, HR, R, 4 RBI, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Jonathan Cannon: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K (W) (0 votes)

0% Chase Plymell: 3 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (H) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Taishi Nakawake (SS): 0-for-4

DJ Gladney (LF): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Wilfred Veras (RF): 1-for-4, R, 3 K vote view results 0% Taishi Nakawake (SS): 0-for-4 (0 votes)

0% DJ Gladney (LF): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras (RF): 1-for-4, R, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

It feels like 19 hits and a 9-for-15 with runners in scoring position should result in more than just seven runs, but that’s what the Cannon Ballers rode to their Thursday night victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats. Everyone in the Ballers lineup had at least one hit; Jacob Burke and Tim Elko had three apiece, and catcher Colby Smelley led the pack with four.

Last year’s Fifth-Round pick, Tyler Schweitzer, has put up some impressive starts and some not-so-impressive ones. This was one of his best yet: going six innings, the southpaw struck out 10, walked one, and allowed two runs. He threw 68 of 96 pitches for strikes. Both runs he allowed were over with in the first after a flurry of three consecutive two-out hits. Clearly, he recovered, and struck out the side in the second (swinging) and the sixth.

Tyler Schweitzer was dealing tonight, and was awarded a W for his trouble. He allowed 2R on a double sandwiched by 2 singles in the first inning, but after that, goose eggs. He pitches around 7H and 1BB over 6 IP. He K's 10 Hillcats on 68/96. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/RleFIHyJcm — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 9, 2023

The Ballers enjoyed a five-run second inning that went like this: Smelley one-out single. Logan Glass hit by pitch. Drake Logan singled the bases loaded. Wilber Sánchez tripled the bases un-loaded, Ballers taking the lead at 3-2. Mario Camilletti singled, 4-2, and Jacob Burke matched him to put two on with one out for Tim Elko, who still has not been promoted despite a .310/.371/.542 line in 51 games. Elko singled, although Camilletti was thrown out at the plate, but no fear: Bryce Willits was successful in collecting the RBI base hit, making it 5-2 Ballers.

In the fourth, Burke singled and stole second before Elko walked, then was also thrown out at the plate on a this-time-unsuccessful Willits RBI single attempt. Jhoneiker Betancourt picked up the slack, his knock making it 6-2, and Smelley followed it up with yet another single for a cushy 7-2 lead. Despite reaching base at least once in each inning until the end of the game, that was the end of Ballers scoring.

The Hillcats mustered one more run off Zach Cable in the third, but they were no match for the offensive onslaught. Eric Adler and Billy Seidl were both scoreless.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Mario Camilletti (2B): 2-for-4, RBI, BB

Jacob Burke (CF): 3-for-5, R, SB

Tim Elko (DH): 3-for-4, R, BB, GIDP

Bryce Willits (3B): 2-for-5, R, RBI, 2 K

Colby Smelley (C): 4-for-5, 2B, R, RBI, K

Drake Logan (RF): 2-for-4, 2B, R

Wilber Sánchez (SS): 1-for-4, 3B, R, 3 RBI, 2 K

Tyler Schweitzer: 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, BB, 10 K (W) vote view results 0% Mario Camilletti (2B): 2-for-4, RBI, BB (0 votes)

0% Jacob Burke (CF): 3-for-5, R, SB (0 votes)

0% Tim Elko (DH): 3-for-4, R, BB, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Bryce Willits (3B): 2-for-5, R, RBI, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Colby Smelley (C): 4-for-5, 2B, R, RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Drake Logan (RF): 2-for-4, 2B, R (0 votes)

0% Wilber Sánchez (SS): 1-for-4, 3B, R, 3 RBI, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Tyler Schweitzer: 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, BB, 10 K (W) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Ballers Slightly Less VP? Jhoneiker Betancourt (1B): 1-for-5, RBI

Logan Glass (LF): 1-for-4, R, K, HBP

Zach Cable: IP, H, R, BB, 0 K, WP, HBP vote view results 0% Jhoneiker Betancourt (1B): 1-for-5, RBI (0 votes)

0% Logan Glass (LF): 1-for-4, R, K, HBP (0 votes)

0% Zach Cable: IP, H, R, BB, 0 K, WP, HBP (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Gabriel Rodríguez, 19 years old, made his first Stateside start after two seasons in the Dominican Summer League. The first inning went well, with two strikeouts, but the second inning did not, two ground-rule doubles putting the Arizona Complex League Sox down, 1-0. Rodríguez pitched into the third, but was removed after a single, wild pitch, walk, walk, single, single, and another walk, with three runs crossing the plate. José Jiménez was his relief and walked in a run before nabbing the inning’s third out, 5-0 ACL Padres (boooo, ACL Padres).

Next up was the outfielder-turned-pitcher getting a lot of attention this month, including from our Jordan Hass in a feature coming out in a week or so, Anderson Comás; Comás had his wild-guess best-ever pro outing on the mound, striking out four batters in 1 1⁄3 innings, also ceding a hit. In fact, Comás led a bullpen that held the Padres in check, hoping for a wild offensive breakout in a comeback win.

That wild offensive breakout did not come, although the ACL Sox scored one run during decent hours, top prospect Ryan Burrowes and Carlos Jiménez both singling, Burrowes scampering home on a ground out. Burrowes along with super-hitters Godwin Bennett and Dario Borrero, are all hitting as promised through the ACL Sox’s winless first three games.

On the flip side, Complex Sox catchers today wore a combined platinum sombrero, as Ronny Hernandez whiffed three times in three PAs, Ruben Benavides two in two, eight LOB between them.

Poll This game ended too late for a proper Brady poll, and Brett is subbing in, so blame him for the flatness and stupidity in choosing an MVP. Anderson Comás: 1 1⁄3 IP, H, 4 K

Godwin Bennett: 1-for-3, RBI, 2B, 2 BB, K, 3 LOB

Ryan Burrowes: 1-for-2, 2 BB

Dario Borrero: 2-for-4, K, LOB vote view results 0% Anderson Comás: 1 1⁄3 IP, H, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Godwin Bennett: 1-for-3, RBI, 2B, 2 BB, K, 3 LOB (0 votes)

0% Ryan Burrowes: 1-for-2, 2 BB (0 votes)

0% Dario Borrero: 2-for-4, K, LOB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll How about an Cold Cat for this late-ending loss? Gabriel Rodríguez: 2 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, LOSS

José Jiménez: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Carlos Jiménez: 1-for-5, 2B, R, RBI, K, 6 LOB

Ronny Hernandez: 0-for-3, 3 K, 3 LOB, PB

Ruben Benavides: 0-for-2, 2 K, 5 LOB vote view results 0% Gabriel Rodríguez: 2 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, LOSS (0 votes)

0% José Jiménez: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Carlos Jiménez: 1-for-5, 2B, R, RBI, K, 6 LOB (0 votes)

0% Ronny Hernandez: 0-for-3, 3 K, 3 LOB, PB (0 votes)

0% Ruben Benavides: 0-for-2, 2 K, 5 LOB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

The Dominican Summer League White Sox downed the hated DSL Padres Brown (boooo, DSL Padres Brown) 6-3 in the third game of the season in seven innings on Thursday. Many teenagers that you have never heard of played in today’s game, some well, some poorly. Sox starting pitcher Denny Lima, age 18, struck out five over 3 ⅔ innings, his only real blemish a home run to lead off the fourth inning.

That home run tied the game for the Padres Brown, the first Sox run having come back in the first; leadoff man Javier Mogollon (age 17) reached on error, made it all the way to third on a wild pitch, and scored on an Abraham Nuñez (age 17) single.

The tie broke in the favor of the Sox in the bottom of the fifth. Adrian Gil (age 17) and Nuñez singled to lead off, Gil driven in on a sacrifice fly from Rafael Alvarez (age 18). After a wild pitch, Angelo Hernández (age 17) knocked an RBI single, giving them a 3-1 lead.

Alejandro Mateo is not a teenager and you probably have heard of him, at least if you’re reading these recaps. The 29-year-old righty has been incredible in Double-A and awful in Triple-A, so now he is apparently all the way down here to figure things out. He is still showing up as part of the Knights roster. He tossed 1 ⅓ scoreless innings in relief of Lima today, striking out one, walking one, and allowing one hit, but zero runs.

He ceded to Luis Rodríguez, age 19, who struck out three in the sixth inning, one of whom reached base on catcher Hernández’s error and eventually scored after a walk and single, still 3-2 Sox. Edwin Peralta, age 22 (!), finished the inning with no trouble, but did have trouble in the form of a solo dong as he finished out the top of the seventh (a DSL ninth).

Luckily, the Sox had padded their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Edwin Ramos, age 18, walked and was swapped for pinch-runner Eyke Ugueto, age 17. Ugueto fulfilled the pinch-runner’s promise and stole second, advancing to third one out later on a ground ball. Gil walked and Nuñez tripled, unsurprisingly his first of the year, scoring two for a 5-2 lead. Alvarez was hit by a pitch with two outs, extending the inning for pinch-hitter Stiven Flores, age 17, to finish up Sox scoring with an RBI single.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Adrian Gil (2B-1B): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, K

Abraham Nuñez (CF): 3-for-4, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI, K, 2 SB, 1 CS

Angelo Hernández (C): 1-for-3, RBI, K, E, PB

Edwin Ramos (1B): 0-for-0, 3 BB

Denny Lima: 3 ⅔ IP, 2 H, R, BB, 5 K, HBP vote view results 0% Adrian Gil (2B-1B): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Abraham Nuñez (CF): 3-for-4, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI, K, 2 SB, 1 CS (0 votes)

0% Angelo Hernández (C): 1-for-3, RBI, K, E, PB (0 votes)

0% Edwin Ramos (1B): 0-for-0, 3 BB (0 votes)

0% Denny Lima: 3 ⅔ IP, 2 H, R, BB, 5 K, HBP (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now