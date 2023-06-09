White Sox Minor League Update: June 9, 2023

Box score link

The Knights were only barely outhit by the Stripers, 11-10, but got crushed 9-2 anyway. John Parke could not keep the basepaths clean, giving up five runs in two innings (four earned), including a two-run bomb to Yolmer Sánchez in the first inning. All six of his outs came via strikeout; he threw 56 pitches to get them.

Sammy Peralta was also roughed up for three runs over two and Luke Farrell gave up a final Stripers run in the sixth before Edgar Navarro and AJ Alexy held them scoreless the rest of the way (two innings).

The lone two Knights runs scored in the sixth inning, which started with singles by Yolbert Sánchez and Stephen Piscotty. Two outs and no runs later, Laz Rivera finally singled in one run and Adam Haseley another before the inning ended. The Knights were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Oscar Colás (RF): 2-for-5, K

Carlos Pérez (C): 2-for-5, 2B, K

Yolbert Sánchez (3B): 2-for-3, R, BB

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Zach Remillard (SS): 0-for-5

Billy Hamilton (CF): 0-for-3, K

John Parke: 2 IP, 4 H, 5 R (4 ER), BB, 6 K (L)

Sammy Peralta: 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, BB, 2 K

Box score link

In contrast to the Knights, the Barons needed just five hits to score five runs for the win, bumping their record up to 19-36. Tommy Sommer (lives on water) seems to have found a groove in his last few starts, going seven innings for his longest of the season. The lone run he allowed was a solo shot in the second inning; he walked three and struck out four.

The Barons, meanwhile, romped early. Yesterday, José Rodríguez reached on error and stole second to start the game; today, he singled and stole second. Two outs later, Chris Shaw brought him home with a two-run blast and 2-0 Barons lead.

Rodriguez is just better. pic.twitter.com/DKxLenpKmZ — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 9, 2023

In the second, Taylor Snyder and Ben Norman walked back-to-back, and after Victor Torres struck out, Rodríguez doubled and Moisés Castillo hit a run-scoring grounder for a 4-0 score.

Both teams lay dormant until the eighth inning: the Barons added one more by taking advantage of an error, Norman reaching as Céspedes scored from a single. Vince Vannelle relieved Sommer in the bottom of the inning and gave up a walk and RBI double, although the damage was limited thanks to the Céspedes-Rodríguez-Snyder relay to catch the runner at third.

Ben Holmes picked up his second save with a scoreless ninth. The Barons went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez (2B): 2-for-5, 2B, R, RBI, SB

Chris Shaw (DH): 1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 2-for-3, R, BB, SB, outfield assist (3B)

Travis Snyder (3B): 0-for-3, R, BB

Ben Norman (LF): 0-for-3, R, BB

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-5, RBI, K

Alsander Womack (1B): 0-for-5, 2 K

Luis Mieses (RF): 0-for-4, 2 K

Box score link

The Dash lost a wild one in Bowling Green 10-8; they drew nine walks and struck out 16 times while their pitching staff walked 10 batters and struck out eight. The eight Dash runs scored on five hits.

Drew Dalquist followed up a shutout five-inning start that featured one walk and seven strikeouts with a three-inning appearance that somehow fit in seven walks en route to six Hot Rods runs. Four of those free passes were consecutive with one out in the first, sandwiched around a wild pitch. Dalquist was the victim of a three-run blast after a walk and single in the second, and gave up his final run in the third on a single and double.

The Dash were not going quietly into that good night while this was going on. Terrell Tatum drew his first of four walks to lead the game off, although he was out at second on Loidel Chapelli Jr.’s force out. Michael Turner walked and Shawn Goosenberg sent one into the seats, his fourth home run of the season giving the Dash a temporary 3-0 lead.

By the time the third started, they were trailing 4-3, which also didn’t last long—Tatum walked, again, advanced to second on Chapelli’s ground out, and was the beneficiary of Wilfred Veras’s RBI single.

Entering the fourth, it was still a one-run game, this time a 5-4 Hot Rods advantage. Wes Kath equalized this again with a leadoff walk, eventually coming around to score on a passed ball after Chris Lanzilli got him to second with a single and Caberea Weaver grounded him to third. Tatum walked for the third time, fruitlessly.

Dalquist started the fourth inning but walked the first batter, threw a wild pitch, and walked the second batter before being pulled for Dylan Burns , who relinquished the lead with a run-scoring single, 6-5.

Yet again, the Dash tied it up two batters into the fifth: Veras walked and Michael Turner doubled him in, 6-6.

Burns otherwise kept the Hot Rods down and was replaced by Kade Mechals in the sixth. Mechals pitched a 1-2-3 inning, but a bloop and a blast put the Hot Rods back out in front at 8-6. Jake Palisch’s appearance worsened the situation, a hit batsman and another dong pushing it to 10-6.

The Dash nearly clawed their way back in the ninth but ended up with half the runs they needed. Weaver singled and stole second, Tatum walked for the fourth and final time, and the two of them pulled off a more-than-flawless double steal. Helpfully, the catcher made an error catastrophic enough for both runners to score.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Terrell Tatum (CF): 0-for-1, 2 R, 4 BB, K, SB

Wilfred Veras (DH): 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 K

Michael Turner (C): 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI, 2 BB, K

Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI, 2 K

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB

Chris Lanzilli (LF): 1-for-4, 3 K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 0-for-5, R, 2 K

Jason Matthews (SS): 0-for-4, 3 K

Drew Dalquist: 3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 7 BB, 3 K, 2 WP

Kade Mechals: 2 IP, H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K, HBP (L)

Box score link

There were a nice two innings here where the Cannon Ballers held the lead, not coincidentally the same two innings pitched by Noah Schultz, but the bats fell silent until it was too late and Mason Adams had an uncharacteristically rough outing for the loss. Schultz, the First-Round draft pick for the Sox last year, was perfect, throwing 20 of 29 pitches for strikes, striking out one and walking none.

After sitting mid 90s with his FB, Noah Schultz catches Tyresee Turner with 80 mph off speed stuff to collect his first strikeout of the evening.



Hillcats go 1-2-3 T1.. pic.twitter.com/9MavElnWuA — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) June 9, 2023

17 pitch 2nd inning for Noah Schultz. They fought, but they all lost. He doesn't allow a base runner. He is likely done for the evening as he hit 29 pitches in 2 IP again for the second outing in a row. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/HHsl1rgGuG — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 9, 2023

He had a two-run cushion for his second inning of work, too; Jacob Burke was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first, stole second, was safe at third after an error, and came home on Bryce Willits’ two-out single to right. Jhoneiker Betancourt walked, giving Johnabiell Laureano the chance for a base hit, which he took to make it 2-0 Ballers.

Adams has been pitching a lot of long relief and generally has done well there, but everyone has bad days; he gave up four runs in a four-single, one-double third, then three more on a home run, single, triple, and sac fly in the seventh, 7-2 Lynchburg lead.

Tim Elko drove in both ninth-inning runs for the Ballers on his 12th home run, which scored Jacob Burke from a four-pitch walk. Pauly Milto struck out the side in the eighth and Ben Beutel tossed a scoreless ninth. Final score 7-4 Hillcats.

Noah was able to mix some off speed action into the mid to upper 90s fastball tonight.



After two innings pitched in consecutive outings, what's the next step in his development.@SouthSideSox pic.twitter.com/woRqUQmofX — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) June 10, 2023

Poll Who was the Ballers MVP? Jacob Burke (CF): 0-for-3, 2 R, BB, K, HBP, SB

Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K

Bryce Willits (3B): 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB

Jhoneiker Betancourt (C): 1-for-4, BB, 2 K

Johnabiell Laureano (LF): 1-for-3, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

Drake Logan (RF): 2-for-4, 2 K, SB, pitch timer violation

Wilber Sánchez (SS): 1-for-3, BB, K, SB

Poll Who was the Ballers Cold Cat? Mario Camilletti (DH): 0-for-5, 3 K

Javier Mora (2B): 1-for-5, 3 K

Box score link

This is not a drill: the ACL White Sox have won a game. Rising to 1-3 on the season, the team overcame a ninth-inning ACL Royals comeback. Starter Frankeli Arias pitched outside of the DSL for the first time and allowed all of one hit, walking three and striking out five. Those five strikeouts were matched in just two innings by Connor Pellerin, 23, who was signed as a minor league free agent in April.

The ACL Sox enjoyed a modicum of offense in the second and fourth innings. In the second, Dario Borrero’s leadoff walk was swapped for Arnold Prado in a force out that also included an ACL Royals error that left the runner on second with one out. Misael González’s grounder got him to third, Ruben Benavides walked and Alvaro Aguero doubled in Prado. Benavides was thrown out at the plate.

Prado also scored the second and final run of the game; he walked in the fourth, stole second, was singled to third by Benavides, and was ushered home with a wild pitch.

Carlos Hinestroza pitched a scoreless eighth and had the ninth-inning scaries, but earned his first save with a 2-1 victory.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Arxy Hernández (3B): 2-for-4, E

Godwin Bennett (DH): 1-for-3, HBP

Arnold Prado (CF): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, K, SB, CS

Ruben Benavides (C): 1-for-3, BB

Alvaro Aguero (LF): 1-for-3, 2B, BB

Frankeli Arias: 5 IP, H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K, WP (W)

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Guillermo Rodríguez (2B): 0-for-3, BB, K

Ryan Burrowes (SS): 0-for-4, K

Dario Borrero (1B): 0-for-3, BB, K

Misael González (RF): 0-for-4, K

Box score link

The DSL Sox scored three crucial runs in the seventh (a DSL ninth) to stave off a two-run comeback by the hated DSL Arizona Red in the bottom of the inning (boooo, DSL Arizona Red), clinging to a 5-3 victory and a 3-1 record.

Abraham Nuñez manufactured the game’s first run nicely in the second inning with absolutely zero hitting: after drawing a leadoff walk, he was politely balked to second, conquered third on an error, and scored on a passed ball.

Jeremy González is back for his second year of pro ball after a 5.90 ERA in 29 innings as a 17-year-old last year. Now all grown up at 18, his season debut saw him go three innings, walking none and striking out four. The one run he allowed was near the end of his stint, a one-out single stealing and coming around to score on another single, resulting in a 1-1 tie.

Nuñez was back on base in the fourth; after D’Angelo Tejada reached on error and stole second to start the inning and Nuñez drew his second walk (providing for half of the team’s BB output). A force out from Stiven Flores erased Nuñez from the basepaths, but Albert Alberto was hit by a pitch to pack the sacks with DSL Sox, and Ryan Castillo hit a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead. Juan Uribe (yes, it is) grounded out to end the inning.

In the top of the seventh, the returning Leandro Alsinois (still age 18) walked and immediately scored as Javier Mogollon, 17, went deep for the first time as a pro in his eight-ever at-bat, 4-1 Sox. Eyke Ugueto and Nuñez followed up with singles, and Flores poked one through as well to drive in Ugueto, 5-1.

Making his pro debut in relief was Pedro Redman, 19, who can be proud of this one after shutting out the Red for three innings. Oscar Hernández, 17, also made his pro debut, but will probably look back a little less fondly; the 6’4” (!! 17!) right-hander hit not one, not two, but three batters with a pitch in the bottom of the seventh (well, three pitches). A single scored two runs and a wild pitch came close to another, but Hernández escaped with a strikeout that resolved at first base. Final score 5-3 Sox.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Javier Mogollon (2B): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, E

Eyke Ugueto (3B): 1-for-3, R, BB

Abraham Nuñez (LF): 1-for-2, R, 2 BB

Stiven Flores (C): 2-for-4, RBI, SB

Leandro Alsinois (CF): 1-for-2, R, BB, K

Jeremy González: 3 IP, 3 H, R, 0 BB, 4 K, PO (1B)

