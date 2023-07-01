Today in White Sox History: July 1

1905

White Sox pitcher Frank Owen won both games of a doubleheader at St. Louis, 3-2 and 2-0. In both games he went the distance, and only allowed the Browns seven total hits for the afternoon.

It was the first time in American League history that this milestone was accomplished, and Owen remains one of only 10 pitchers in baseball history to accomplish the feat of two complete-game wins in a single day.

1910

The White Sox opened the original Comiskey Park and lost, 2-0, to the St. Louis Browns. Within three days of the first game, three Sox players were sidelined with injuries, thus beginning in the minds of some a “Curse of the Comiskeys” or “White Sox Curse.”

Owner Charles Comiskey himself believed he had cursed the franchise because the stadium was opened on a Friday — in Irish lore, always a bad omen, “Never of Friday” being the watchword.

Infielder Lena Blackburne stroked the first two Sox hits in their new park, both singles coming off of Barney Pelty.

1920

Future Hall of Fame catcher Ray Schalk was honored with his own Day. The ceremony took place before a doubleheader with the St. Louis Browns. The White Sox split the two games, winning the opener, 3-2, in 11 innings, and losing the nightcap, 4-1. Schalk went 1-for-4 in the twin bill, with an RBI.

1962

The White Sox set the AL record for sacrifice flies in an inning, as they got three in the fifth as part of a 7-6 win over Cleveland at Comiskey Park. It was the second game of a doubleheader, with the Sox winning both contests. Juan Pizarro, Nellie Fox and Al Smith did the honors. The Sox were able to accomplish this feat because Cleveland outfielder Gene Green committed errors on two of the fly balls. Chicago took that first game, 5-4.

1977

Although they had been flirting with first and second place all season long, a 5-2 win over Minnesota marked the start of a five-week run atop the AL West Division for the White Sox.

Richie Zisk clubbed two homers, including a three-run shot in the bottom of the first that put the White Sox in front for good. Chris Knapp went the distance to earn his seventh win of the year.

For the Twins, Rod Carew singled and tripled in five at-bats to keep his incredible pursuit of .400 at his season-high mark of .411.

1990

On the 80th anniversary of the opening of Comiskey Park, New York’s Andy Hawkins threw a no-hitter.

There was for one small problem ... he lost the game, 4-0! The White Sox got all their runs thanks to back-to-back fly ball errors courtesy of Jim Leyritz and Jesse Barfield in the eighth inning. Leyritz’s error was the back-breaker, as it came on a fly ball off the bat of Robin Ventura with the bases loaded and two outs, enabling three runs to come home.

Greg Hibbard matched Hawkins pitch-for-pitch in the early going, as he also had a no-hitter through the first 5 1⁄3 innings.

1991

Thanks to a Carlton Fisk home run in the 10th inning, the White Sox beat Minnesota at the Metrodome, 5-4, for the franchise’s 7,000th victory. Bobby Thigpen, the fifth Sox pitcher of the game, picked up the win.