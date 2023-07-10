Share All sharing options for: White Sox select C Calvin Harris in fourth round (No. 116 overall)

Another Ole Miss baseball player has been added to the White Sox farm system.

With the 116th pick, the White Sox went with a left-handed bat in catcher Calvin Harris. Harris is known for his offense, as he recently set a school record with four homers and 16 total bases in a single game. Lastly, he was Second Team All-SEC this year and a semifinalist for the 2023 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year.

Harris’ downside is on defense, where he gets mixed reviews for his receiving skills. He also is prone to hit ground balls, which is the last thing the White Sox need more of in their system — particularly from a catcher.

Calvin Harris’ Baseball Cube Talent Ratings

RBIs 83

Power 65

Durability 64

XBH 62

Hitting 57

Runs 49

Speed 43

Contact 37

Team Winning Pct. .672

2023 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 15 overall) Jacob González, SS (ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 51 overall) Grant Taylor, RHSP (ranked No. 102 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 84 overall) Seth Keener, RHP (ranked No. 108 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 116 overall) Calvin Harris, C (ranked No. 133 on MLB Pipeline)