White Sox select CF Eddie Park in eighth round (No. 239 overall)

With the 239th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft the White Sox selected CF Eddie Park out of Stanford University.
Park is destined to be the top grinder of the 2023 White Sox draft class, with top marks on defense, speed, and contact. The trend this year with the club, even more evident than usual, is player “makeup,” choosing a plurality of leaders and “play the right way” guys.
Until this past season, Park literally flashed zero power in college ball — but then broke out for six big flies in 2023, putting some of his power concerns to rest. However, if that flex this summer was a mirage, it will be hard for Park to translate his game to the majors, or even the upper minors.
8-239. White Sox: Eddie Park, OF, Stanford -- contact-focused CF w/ premium defensive upside, compact LH cut w/ quick hands sprays ball w/ highly disciplined approach w/ rare s/m though blw-avg pwr limits impact potential, abv-avg speed plays in CF w/ long term/plus actions— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) July 10, 2023
In spite of above-average speed, Park also struggled with efficient base-stealing, converting on just 15-of-22 in his NCAA career.
Eddie Park’s Baseball Cube Talent Ratings
Contact 91
Durability 78
Hitting 71
Runs 60
Speed 39
RBIs 10
Power 7
XBH 5
Team Winning Pct. .696
