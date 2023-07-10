Share All sharing options for: White Sox select CF Eddie Park in eighth round (No. 239 overall)

With the 239th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft the White Sox selected CF Eddie Park out of Stanford University.

Park is destined to be the top grinder of the 2023 White Sox draft class, with top marks on defense, speed, and contact. The trend this year with the club, even more evident than usual, is player “makeup,” choosing a plurality of leaders and “play the right way” guys.

Starting regional play off right



Eddie Park's leadoff homer gives No. 8 national seed Stanford the early lead @StanfordBSB x @eddiepark__ pic.twitter.com/M3RWCX8Uv1 — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) June 2, 2023

Until this past season, Park literally flashed zero power in college ball — but then broke out for six big flies in 2023, putting some of his power concerns to rest. However, if that flex this summer was a mirage, it will be hard for Park to translate his game to the majors, or even the upper minors.

8-239. White Sox: Eddie Park, OF, Stanford -- contact-focused CF w/ premium defensive upside, compact LH cut w/ quick hands sprays ball w/ highly disciplined approach w/ rare s/m though blw-avg pwr limits impact potential, abv-avg speed plays in CF w/ long term/plus actions — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) July 10, 2023

In spite of above-average speed, Park also struggled with efficient base-stealing, converting on just 15-of-22 in his NCAA career.

Eddie Park’s Baseball Cube Talent Ratings

Contact 91

Durability 78

Hitting 71

Runs 60

Speed 39

RBIs 10

Power 7

XBH 5

Team Winning Pct. .696

2023 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 15 overall) Jacob González, SS (ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 51 overall) Grant Taylor, RHSP (ranked No. 102 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 84 overall) Seth Keener, RHP (ranked No. 108 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 116 overall) Calvin Harris, C (ranked No. 133 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 152 overall) Christian Oppor, LHSP (ranked No. 225 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 179 overall) Lucas Gordon, LHSP (not ranked)

Seventh Round (No. 209 overall) George Wolkow, OF (ranked No. 71 on MLB Pipeline)

