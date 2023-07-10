 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 10 Arizona State at Stanford

Filed under:

White Sox select CF Eddie Park in eighth round (No. 239 overall)

Great glove, speed, contact — simply a solid player out of Stanford

By Brett Ballantini
/ new
The White Sox landed their first true grinder of the draft, grabbing Eddie Park in the eighth round.
| Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 239th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft the White Sox selected CF Eddie Park out of Stanford University.

Park is destined to be the top grinder of the 2023 White Sox draft class, with top marks on defense, speed, and contact. The trend this year with the club, even more evident than usual, is player “makeup,” choosing a plurality of leaders and “play the right way” guys.

Until this past season, Park literally flashed zero power in college ball — but then broke out for six big flies in 2023, putting some of his power concerns to rest. However, if that flex this summer was a mirage, it will be hard for Park to translate his game to the majors, or even the upper minors.

In spite of above-average speed, Park also struggled with efficient base-stealing, converting on just 15-of-22 in his NCAA career.

Eddie Park’s Baseball Cube Talent Ratings

Contact 91
Durability 78
Hitting 71
Runs 60
Speed 39
RBIs 10
Power 7
XBH 5
Team Winning Pct. .696

2023 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 15 overall) Jacob González, SS (ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline)
Second Round (No. 51 overall) Grant Taylor, RHSP (ranked No. 102 on MLB Pipeline)
Third Round (No. 84 overall) Seth Keener, RHP (ranked No. 108 on MLB Pipeline)
Fourth Round (No. 116 overall) Calvin Harris, C (ranked No. 133 on MLB Pipeline)
Fifth Round (No. 152 overall) Christian Oppor, LHSP (ranked No. 225 on MLB Pipeline)
Sixth Round (No. 179 overall) Lucas Gordon, LHSP (not ranked)
Seventh Round (No. 209 overall) George Wolkow, OF (ranked No. 71 on MLB Pipeline)
Eighth Round (No. 239 overall) Eddie Park, CF (not ranked)

Zach Franklin

White Sox select RHP Zach Franklin in the 10th round (No. 299 overall)

Jake Peppers

White Sox select RHSP Jake Peppers in the ninth round (No. 269 overall)

George Wolkow

White Sox select OF George Wolkow in the seventh round (No. 209 overall)

Loading comments...