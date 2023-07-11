Share All sharing options for: White Sox select RHP Mathias LaCombe in the 12th round (No. 359 overall)

With the 359th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the White Sox remained international by selecting right-handed pitcher Mathias LaCombe, from Arizona via France.

Per Jonathan Mayo on MLB Network, LaCombe is the first French native ever to be drafted. (This seems to be a bit in dispute, as Joris Bert was also drafted, so perhaps just the second player ever.)

He had 19 total appearances in his second year for the Cochise College Apaches and made eight starts in 2023, going 5-3 with a 1.74 ERA over 67 1⁄3 innings. The righty owns an impressive 12.97 K/9 and pitched four complete games, including one with 11 strikeouts. He was born in Pimeuith, France, and came over to the USA to specifically play junior college ball. He throws a fastball that tops out at 87 mph (OK, not great), changeup, and breaking ball. The 21-year-old stands in at 6´2´´ and 185 lbs and will most likely slot in for a bullpen role.

Outing of 7 innings for Mathias Lacombe vs La Rochelle Boucaniers !! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/CYK53OZ3Iw — Michaël LaCombe (@MichalLACOMBE2) June 27, 2022

He was also selected for several awards this spring, including First Team All-Conference and All-Region I.

BSB | Congratulations to Cochise Baseball's Christian Olea, Evan Shaw, and Mathias LaCombe for earning All-Conference and All-Region I honors!@BaseballCochise | @accac_sports pic.twitter.com/9E7jTnViVF — Cochise College Athletics (@CCAthletics1) May 4, 2023

Also per Mayo, LaCombe is extremely determined to become the first Frenchman to make it into the majors and has shown a fast learning curve. He has plus arm strength, already getting up to 95 mph with his fastball while still perfecting mechanics, while also boasting a decent slider.

2023 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 15 overall) Jacob González, SS (ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 51 overall) Grant Taylor, RHSP (ranked No. 102 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 84 overall) Seth Keener, RHP (ranked No. 108 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 116 overall) Calvin Harris, C (ranked No. 133 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 152 overall) Christian Oppor, LHSP (ranked No. 225 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 179 overall) Lucas Gordon, LHSP (not ranked)

Seventh Round (No. 209 overall) George Wolkow, OF (ranked No. 71 on MLB Pipeline)

Eighth Round (No. 239 overall) Eddie Park, CF (not ranked)

Ninth Round (No. 269 overall) Jake Peppers, RHP (ranked No. 187 on MLB Pipeline)

10th Round (No. 299 overall) Zach Franklin, RHP (not ranked)

11th Round (No. 329 overall) Rikuu Nishida, 2B (not ranked)

12th Round (No. 359 overall) Mathias LaCombe, RHP (not ranked)