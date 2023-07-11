Share All sharing options for: White Sox select RHP Carlton Perkins in the 15th round (No. 449 overall)

With the 449th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the White Sox selected right-handed pitcher Carlton Perkins from Cowley County Community College in Arkansas City, Kan.

Another junior college arm, Perkins, made 21 appearances primarily out of the bullpen for the Tigers in 2023. He went 1-1 with a 6.13 ERA, one save, 21 walks, and 50 strikeouts. He owns a very respectable 11.34 K/9, which could be an indication there is some raw and/or deceptive power in that arm.

The 20-year-old hails from Lee’s Summit, Mo., and he played for the Trenton Thunder in the MLB Draft League, where he went 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA in 13 innings. The White Sox seem to be stocking up on arms this year; more possibilities for the big league mega pen.

2023 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 15 overall) Jacob González, SS (ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 51 overall) Grant Taylor, RHSP (ranked No. 102 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 84 overall) Seth Keener, RHP (ranked No. 108 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 116 overall) Calvin Harris, C (ranked No. 133 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 152 overall) Christian Oppor, LHSP (ranked No. 225 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 179 overall) Lucas Gordon, LHSP (not ranked)

Seventh Round (No. 209 overall) George Wolkow, OF (ranked No. 71 on MLB Pipeline)

Eighth Round (No. 239 overall) Eddie Park, CF (not ranked)

Ninth Round (No. 269 overall) Jake Peppers, RHP (ranked No. 187 on MLB Pipeline)

10th Round (No. 299 overall) Zach Franklin, RHP (not ranked)

11th Round (No. 329 overall) Rikuu Nishida, 2B (not ranked)

12th Round (No. 359 overall) Mathias LaCombe, RHP (not ranked)

13th Round (No. 389 overall) Ryan Galanie, 3B, (not ranked)

14th Round (No. 419 overall) Edrick Felix, 2B (not ranked)

15th Round (No. 449 overall) Carlton Perkins, RHP (not ranked)