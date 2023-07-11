Share All sharing options for: White Sox select LHP Anthony Imhoff in the 18th round (No. 539 overall)

With the 539th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the White Sox selected left-handed pitcher Anthony Imhoff from Pima Community College in Tuscon, Ariz.

10 K's in relief last night for @KingsportAxmen LHP Anthony Imhoff (@BaseballPima)!



4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 K pic.twitter.com/PV16wTBBJR — Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) August 4, 2022

Imhoff is a hulking lefty, standing at 6´8´´ and 190 pounds. He’s got a fastball that sits 88-90 mph with plenty of room for growth, and a nasty sweeping slider. Another junior college arm, Imhoff, made 16 starts for the Aztecs in 2023. He went 10-5 with a 3.78 ERA and an impressive 12 K/9. The 21-year-old earned the ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week honors twice this year, and he also threw a complete-game shutout, giving up only two hits with nine strikeouts and one walk on 86 pitches.

Anthony Imhoff (@BaseballPima) has displayed intriguing stuff on the mound. Features a tall, lanky frame. FB has sat 88-90 mph. Projects for plenty more down the line. Pairs it w/ sweeping SL at 74-77 mph. Both offerings can miss bats #PGJC pic.twitter.com/iTV026JZB6 — Perfect Game Four Corners (@PG_FourCorners) February 4, 2023

2023 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 15 overall) Jacob González, SS (ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 51 overall) Grant Taylor, RHSP (ranked No. 102 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 84 overall) Seth Keener, RHP (ranked No. 108 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 116 overall) Calvin Harris, C (ranked No. 133 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 152 overall) Christian Oppor, LHSP (ranked No. 225 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 179 overall) Lucas Gordon, LHSP (not ranked)

Seventh Round (No. 209 overall) George Wolkow, OF (ranked No. 71 on MLB Pipeline)

Eighth Round (No. 239 overall) Eddie Park, CF (not ranked)

Ninth Round (No. 269 overall) Jake Peppers, RHP (ranked No. 187 on MLB Pipeline)

10th Round (No. 299 overall) Zach Franklin, RHP (not ranked)

11th Round (No. 329 overall) Rikuu Nishida, 2B (not ranked)

12th Round (No. 359 overall) Mathias LaCombe, RHP (not ranked)

13th Round (No. 389 overall) Ryan Galanie, 3B, (not ranked)

14th Round (No. 419 overall) Edrick Felix, 2B (not ranked)

15th Round (No. 449 overall) Carlton Perkins, RHP (not ranked)

16th Round (No. 479 overall) Weston Eberly, C (not ranked)

17th Round (No. 509 overall) Mikey Kane, IF (not ranked)

18th Round (No. 539 overall) Anthony Imhoff, LHP (not ranked)