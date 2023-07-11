Share All sharing options for: White Sox select 3B Ryan Galanie in the 13th round (No. 389 overall)

Ryan Galanie was due to become a grad transfer for the University of Tennessee, but now can set his sights on the White Sox farm system. Galanie was productive, particularly in his last two years at Wofford, hitting 17 home runs each year — and most recently, drawing more walks than strikeouts.

This summer, Galanie played with the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod League and hit a notable grand slam:

HOLY GRAND SLAM RYAN GALANIE⚾️ pic.twitter.com/FJcOytDNdr — Cotuit Kettleers (@CotuitKettleers) July 9, 2023

Galanie clearly has projectable power and smart speed, and it’ll be interesting to see how the rest of his game unfolds.

Ryan Galanie’s Baseball Cube Talent Ratings

Runs 92

Speed 83

Durability 61

RBIs 60

Power 55

Hitting 53

XBH 52

Contact 40

Team Winning Pct. .676

2023 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 15 overall) Jacob González, SS (ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 51 overall) Grant Taylor, RHSP (ranked No. 102 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 84 overall) Seth Keener, RHP (ranked No. 108 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 116 overall) Calvin Harris, C (ranked No. 133 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 152 overall) Christian Oppor, LHSP (ranked No. 225 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 179 overall) Lucas Gordon, LHSP (not ranked)

Seventh Round (No. 209 overall) George Wolkow, OF (ranked No. 71 on MLB Pipeline)

Eighth Round (No. 239 overall) Eddie Park, CF (not ranked)

Ninth Round (No. 269 overall) Jake Peppers, RHP (ranked No. 187 on MLB Pipeline)

10th Round (No. 299 overall) Zach Franklin, RHP (not ranked)

11th Round (No. 329 overall) Rikuu Nishida, 2B (not ranked)

12th Round (No. 359 overall) Mathias LaCombe, RHP (not ranked)

13th Round (No. 389 overall) Ryan Galanie, 3B, (not ranked)