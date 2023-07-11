White Sox select C Weston Eberly in the 16th round (No. 479 overall)

With the No. 479 pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the Chicago White Sox have selected Weston Eberly, a catcher out of Columbia University. The Ivy Leaguer is known for his defense and arm, which alone brings massive upside to the White Sox system that desperately needs defensive-minded catchers. And, well, catchers, period.

Bottom 8 | Weston Eberly shows off his cannon of an arm and catches a Yale Bulldog napping on the base paths!



https://t.co/OPg4cDIGmh#RoarLionsRoar pic.twitter.com/0pBES0w9np — Columbia Baseball (@CULionsBaseball) April 8, 2023

While his glove is ahead of the bat, he has historically shown decent pop and an above-average eye, so there are reasons to be optimistic that he will continue to develop for the White Sox in the near future.

Excusing the rough record the Lions have in the Ivy League, Eberly simply dominated his peers, per the Ratings.

Weston Eberly’s Baseball Cube Talent Ratings

Runs 90

RBIs 90

Power 86

XBH 86

Durability 84

Hitting 78

Contact 59

Speed 37

Team Winning Pct. .125

2023 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 15 overall) Jacob González, SS (ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 51 overall) Grant Taylor, RHSP (ranked No. 102 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 84 overall) Seth Keener, RHP (ranked No. 108 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 116 overall) Calvin Harris, C (ranked No. 133 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 152 overall) Christian Oppor, LHSP (ranked No. 225 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 179 overall) Lucas Gordon, LHSP (not ranked)

Seventh Round (No. 209 overall) George Wolkow, OF (ranked No. 71 on MLB Pipeline)

Eighth Round (No. 239 overall) Eddie Park, CF (not ranked)

Ninth Round (No. 269 overall) Jake Peppers, RHP (ranked No. 187 on MLB Pipeline)

10th Round (No. 299 overall) Zach Franklin, RHP (not ranked)

11th Round (No. 329 overall) Rikuu Nishida, 2B (not ranked)

12th Round (No. 359 overall) Mathias LaCombe, RHP (not ranked)

13th Round (No. 389 overall) Ryan Galanie, 3B, (not ranked)

14th Round (No. 419 overall) Edrick Felix, 2B (not ranked)

15th Round (No. 449 overall) Carlton Perkins, RHP (not ranked)

16th Round (No. 479 overall) Weston Eberly, C (not ranked)