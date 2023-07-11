White Sox select OF Caden Connor in the 19th round (No. 569 overall)

With the 569th pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the White Sox have selected outfielder Caden Connor out of Cal State Fullerton. As a starter since 2021, Connor has drawn more walks than strikeouts and profiles some decent gap power. The lefty has also spent significant time at first base.

19-569. White Sox: Caden Connor, 1B, CS-Fullerton -- LHH senior-sign corner w/ offensive upside, compact line drive LH swing, strength in swing leads to all fields hard contact but plane may limit pwr to fringe/blw, disciplined approach, good defender at 1B w/ corner OF potential — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) July 11, 2023

Connor’s strikeout rates are comically low (career 11.59%, which includes an uptick in 2023 that could have been an unsuccessful attempt to sell out for more power). Comping can get a little silly, but the initial vibe here is a Steele Walker or Harvin Mendoza sort of player.

Caden Connor’s Baseball Cube Talent Ratings

Contact 95

Durability 85

Hitting 65

Speed 49

RBIs 27

Power 25

XBH 23

Runs 20

Team Winning Pct. .338

2023 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 15 overall) Jacob González, SS (ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 51 overall) Grant Taylor, RHSP (ranked No. 102 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 84 overall) Seth Keener, RHP (ranked No. 108 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 116 overall) Calvin Harris, C (ranked No. 133 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 152 overall) Christian Oppor, LHSP (ranked No. 225 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 179 overall) Lucas Gordon, LHSP (not ranked)

Seventh Round (No. 209 overall) George Wolkow, OF (ranked No. 71 on MLB Pipeline)

Eighth Round (No. 239 overall) Eddie Park, CF (not ranked)

Ninth Round (No. 269 overall) Jake Peppers, RHP (ranked No. 187 on MLB Pipeline)

10th Round (No. 299 overall) Zach Franklin, RHP (not ranked)

11th Round (No. 329 overall) Rikuu Nishida, 2B (not ranked)

12th Round (No. 359 overall) Mathias LaCombe, RHP (not ranked)

13th Round (No. 389 overall) Ryan Galanie, 3B, (not ranked)

14th Round (No. 419 overall) Edrick Felix, 2B (not ranked)

15th Round (No. 449 overall) Carlton Perkins, RHP (not ranked)

16th Round (No. 479 overall) Weston Eberly, C (not ranked)

17th Round (No. 509 overall) Mikey Kane, IF (not ranked)

18th Round (No. 539 overall) Anthony Imhoff, LHP (not ranked)

19th Round (No. 569 overall) Caden Connor, OF (not ranked)