White Sox select IF Mikey Kane in the 17th round (No. 509th overall)

With the No. 519 pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the Chicago White Sox have selected infielder Mikey Kane from Oregon State University — on his 22nd birthday. Happy birthday, Mikey ... pretty awesome gift, eh?

Kane has got a little bit of everything, which seems to be the decided direction the White Sox took overall in the 2023 draft, certainly among the hitters.

17-509. White Sox: Mikey Kane, IF, Oregon St -- disciplined contact college infielder, RHH w/ barrel control and little thud w/ fringe/blw pwr, approach-over-hit w/ selectivity, avg runner w/ dirt actions/versatility — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) July 11, 2023

Despite primarily being a middle infielder, Mikey’s got some pop, too!

It left the park.



Left. The. Park!



MIkey crushed this one.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/AiUoi9vCaj — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) June 3, 2023

Mikey Kane called "Next!"



That's home run No. 7 of the series for the Beavs.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/8BQXcgzMp6 — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 20, 2023

And he ended his college career on a personal high note:

.@KaneMikey ended the season on an 18-game hit streak, the longest by a Beaver since @Kdyn2Cadyn tallied 27 straight in 2018.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/Zr4ZWlE1Jk — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) June 9, 2023

Kane had just one season at Oregon State and put up some impressive numbers against quality opponents. On the year, he slashed .281/.396/.475 with six steals (never caught). He’s also a Sox draftee once again with a strong BB/K ratio (33 BB/35 K).

2023 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 15 overall) Jacob González, SS (ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 51 overall) Grant Taylor, RHSP (ranked No. 102 on MLB Pipeline)

Third Round (No. 84 overall) Seth Keener, RHP (ranked No. 108 on MLB Pipeline)

Fourth Round (No. 116 overall) Calvin Harris, C (ranked No. 133 on MLB Pipeline)

Fifth Round (No. 152 overall) Christian Oppor, LHSP (ranked No. 225 on MLB Pipeline)

Sixth Round (No. 179 overall) Lucas Gordon, LHSP (not ranked)

Seventh Round (No. 209 overall) George Wolkow, OF (ranked No. 71 on MLB Pipeline)

Eighth Round (No. 239 overall) Eddie Park, CF (not ranked)

Ninth Round (No. 269 overall) Jake Peppers, RHP (ranked No. 187 on MLB Pipeline)

10th Round (No. 299 overall) Zach Franklin, RHP (not ranked)

11th Round (No. 329 overall) Rikuu Nishida, 2B (not ranked)

12th Round (No. 359 overall) Mathias LaCombe, RHP (not ranked)

13th Round (No. 389 overall) Ryan Galanie, 3B, (not ranked)

14th Round (No. 419 overall) Edrick Felix, 2B (not ranked)

15th Round (No. 449 overall) Carlton Perkins, RHP (not ranked)

16th Round (No. 479 overall) Weston Eberly, C (not ranked)

17th Round (No. 509 overall) Mikey Kane, IF (not ranked)