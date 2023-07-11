 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bird App Recap: All-Star Game edition

The National League can have a win as a little treat

By Chrystal O'Keefe
We’re officially halfway through the season! After an exciting Home Run Derby last night, it’s time for the big game. Let’s check out the All-Star Game starters.

Sadly, the White Sox can’t have nice things.

I’m so glad Oakland isn’t too far from Seattle, because A’s fans are out in full force.

It rained boos for the two Astros players selected, Yordan Álvarez and Kyle Tucker. Make it make sense.

Spectators are picking sides on what team or players they’re rooting for.

Or what jersey they prefer (or how bad both are).

The broadcasting sucks.

But the commercials have been fun so far.

Perhaps even a little shade is being thrown around.

Gerrit Cole takes the mound and we’re off.

And Ohtani struck out.

Players are mic’d up again. First was Freddie Freeman while being too distracted to go after a hit.

And now a terrible Nathan Eovaldi interview while trying to pitch.

Yet the only artist from Seattle (at least according to Major League Baseball) is missing.

The American League strikes first!

We’ve got a new pitcher in for the fourth.

The game is tied at one, but it’s not super exciting.

There was a quality interview with Ohtani though, and I think a lot of us can relate.

About halfway through the game fans stood up for the ones they care about that have been affected by cancer. Twitter did, too.

Jordan lives to see another day after the home run call was overturned. It’s 2-1, AL.

Shame though. He has cool hair.

David Ortiz shared stories about batting gloves matching his Lamborghinis and a very expensive chain down a sewer in England. Rich athletes, they’re just like us!

And we’ve gotta deal with Derek Jeter.

I’ve never been more relieved that the opposing team drew a walk.

Elías Díaz will always remember his first All-Star game. His go-ahead two-run homer puts the NL up, 3-2. It’s getting a little interesting in the eighth.

Félix Bautista might’ve just lost the long-standing win streak for the AL though.

Time for things to really get interesting.

Old friend alert?

Please.

Kimbrel walks two in a row. One was Julio Rodríguez, disappointing the Seattle crowd. It’s now up to José Ramírez. Two on, two outs.

Ramírez strikes out, and the National League wins their first game since 2012.

It’s time for the MVP trophy presentation, with Cal Ripken Jr. handing out the glass bat.

Rockies All-Star Elias Díaz wins the All-Star MVP after his game-winning run.

And hopefully, teamwork makes the dream work for the A’s.

