Bird App Recap: All-Star Game edition

We’re officially halfway through the season! After an exciting Home Run Derby last night, it’s time for the big game. Let’s check out the All-Star Game starters.

Your starting lineups for the 2023 #AllStarGame!



Watch tonight on @MLBONFOX at 8 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/2akqjTSb9h — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023

Sadly, the White Sox can’t have nice things.

During the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby, Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf. He underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. Robert will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game as a precaution and will be evaluated again before the season re-starts… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 11, 2023

I’m so glad Oakland isn’t too far from Seattle, because A’s fans are out in full force.

A's fans are passing out these cards at the All-Star Game to try and get fans to join in on their protest tonight.



This would be amazing to witness at the All-Star Game if it works!



(Via @marielle922) pic.twitter.com/uDKwKP77UK — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 11, 2023

It rained boos for the two Astros players selected, Yordan Álvarez and Kyle Tucker. Make it make sense.

Neither of them were on the 2017 team. Get your shit together baseball fans. — Bayleigh Von Schneider (@Fraulein89) July 11, 2023

Spectators are picking sides on what team or players they’re rooting for.

I am once again rooting for the national league in an all star game. they are approximately 2-35 in my lifetime. nevertheless, she persisted. pic.twitter.com/hh6xLkO4Hq — sarah (@slwein) July 12, 2023

The All-Star game would be better if it was just Shohei Ohtani, the pitcher, pitching to Shohei Ohtani, the hitter, while Shohei Ohtani catches, plays 1st, 2nd, 3rd, SS, RF, LF, and CF all at the same time. — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) July 12, 2023

Or what jersey they prefer (or how bad both are).

I have to admit that the American League jerseys are way better than the National League jerseys



The color scheme is awesome with the turquoise! #AllStarGame — AJB (Bedard Baby!) (@Arjun_AJB15) July 12, 2023

National league uniforms look like a little league coach who had to come right from their office job and just threw a jersey on over their work clothes — Benson (@BensonSmooth24) July 11, 2023

Many of the All-Stars in both dugouts turned their hats around backwards as Ken Griffey Jr. was introduced for the ceremonial first pitch. — Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) July 12, 2023

The broadcasting sucks.

Joe Davis and John Smoltz again. Why.

Whyyyyyyy.

Can we please have broadcasters for big national games whose voices don’t sound exactly the same. — Heather Linington-Noble (@AlainnFocail) July 12, 2023

But the commercials have been fun so far.

I’m so obsessed with all of these All Star Game commercials — swilly ⚾️☻ (@swillysports) July 12, 2023

Perhaps even a little shade is being thrown around.

Popcorn in the airplane? That can’t be a sign to you know who right? — amanda (@amanda522) July 12, 2023

Gerrit Cole takes the mound and we’re off.

It will never not be funny pic.twitter.com/4HfXUvh2uy — BZ (@SoxInsane) July 12, 2023

And Ohtani struck out.

There is a stadium-wide chant directed at Shohei Ohtani: “Come to Seattle!” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 12, 2023

Players are mic’d up again. First was Freddie Freeman while being too distracted to go after a hit.

“Goshdarnit!” - Freddie Freeman — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) July 12, 2023

And now a terrible Nathan Eovaldi interview while trying to pitch.

the only pitcher who should be mic’d up on the mound is liam hendriks — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) July 12, 2023

Yet the only artist from Seattle (at least according to Major League Baseball) is missing.

Kinda shocked they don’t have Macklemore mic’d up for this. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 12, 2023

The American League strikes first!

Team AL on top 1-0 on a Yandy bomb! — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) July 12, 2023

Freddie Freeman’s vibe is 1950s small town police officer that’s active in the Lutheran church and has a dark secret — Celeste Spaghetti ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) July 12, 2023

We’ve got a new pitcher in for the fourth.

The game is tied at one, but it’s not super exciting.

this game needs more cursing imho — find me on azul cielo (@scuriiosa) July 12, 2023

There was a quality interview with Ohtani though, and I think a lot of us can relate.

Me hearing Shohei Ohtani say "sleeping a lot" as his first tip for staying healthy. #Naps pic.twitter.com/9W7itmYQKZ — uncle baby billy (@Keelin_12ft) July 12, 2023

shohei saying he sleeps a lot and only runs when he has to…just like me fr — casey (@degromdotcom) July 12, 2023

About halfway through the game fans stood up for the ones they care about that have been affected by cancer. Twitter did, too.

I stand up for Wes MFing Krestel — jacki (@zombie_jacki) July 12, 2023

Jordan lives to see another day after the home run call was overturned. It’s 2-1, AL.

Gurriel homers off Romano and both Vlad and Whit go to the mound to talk with him.



MLB scriptwriters are single-handedly praying for my downfall — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) July 12, 2023

Can we vote the replay booth for MVP? — Kindableu (@kindableu) July 12, 2023

Shame though. He has cool hair.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. dyed his hair to honor the fallen Grimace RIP pic.twitter.com/N3vgd9FcJR — Razzball (@Razzball) July 12, 2023

David Ortiz shared stories about batting gloves matching his Lamborghinis and a very expensive chain down a sewer in England. Rich athletes, they’re just like us!

are y’all listening to this story about the chain falling into the sewer? am i trippin? — shakeia (@curlyfro) July 12, 2023

And we’ve gotta deal with Derek Jeter.

Imagine firing Frank Thomas. https://t.co/w9PlGSzA2E — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) July 12, 2023

I’ve never been more relieved that the opposing team drew a walk.

what happens if castellanos homers in an all-star game? does it even count? does it actually undo a previous event he caused? — joey (immoral) (@joeygrundl) July 12, 2023

Elías Díaz will always remember his first All-Star game. His go-ahead two-run homer puts the NL up, 3-2. It’s getting a little interesting in the eighth.

i did that https://t.co/IffOpN48BG — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) July 12, 2023

Félix Bautista might’ve just lost the long-standing win streak for the AL though.

pic.twitter.com/gZYzyAFuIv — Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateMLB) July 12, 2023

Time for things to really get interesting.

Josh Hader, who has famously never said anything problematic, is mic’ed up live on the mound — Connor Newcomb (@ConnorNewcomb_) July 12, 2023

Old friend alert?

Please.

I would be happy if Craig Kimbrel blew this save. #AllStarGame — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) July 12, 2023

Kimbrel walks two in a row. One was Julio Rodríguez, disappointing the Seattle crowd. It’s now up to José Ramírez. Two on, two outs.

the script goes crazy — Maddie Hartley (@madelynnhartley) July 12, 2023

Ramírez strikes out, and the National League wins their first game since 2012.

Fine they can win once a decade. I’ll deal with it. — commissioner shayla but casual (Nelly to MIN pls) (@shaylarz) July 12, 2023

It’s time for the MVP trophy presentation, with Cal Ripken Jr. handing out the glass bat.

Yo what if your kid accidentally knocks over your glass bat? Do you get another one?? — paige (@paige_leckie) July 12, 2023

Rockies All-Star Elias Díaz wins the All-Star MVP after his game-winning run.

Elias Díaz is the first Rockies player to win All-Star MVP — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 12, 2023

And hopefully, teamwork makes the dream work for the A’s.