NL All-Stars 3, AL All-Stars 2: Streak ends in Seattle

Everyone on the White Sox (38-54) had the night off, as Luis Robert Jr. was unable to make an appearance due to tightness in his right calf. Even with no South Siders weighing down the team, the AL All-Stars lost, 3-2.

The starting pitchers were Zac Gallen and Gerrit Cole, who each delivered a scoreless first frame. However, in the second, Yandy Díaz opened the scoring for the AL with a solo homer off of Mitch Keller.

On the other side, Nathan Eovaldi took care of business in the second for the AL, and Sonny Gray did the same in the third. The fourth inning was not as easy for George Kirby, who allowed a leadoff double to J.D. Martinez. Then, two batters later, MLB hit leader Luis Arráez (.383 batting average, 126 hits) drove him in with a single.

With the game still tied at one in the bottom of the sixth, the AL went back to work against Alexis Díaz. With one out, Salvador Pérez singled, and Brent Rooker launched a ground-rule double to right. That set the stage for Bo Bichette, the American League leader in hits. Bichette did not get a hit, but he did drive in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

Still trailing by one in the eighth, the situation looked grim for the NL. Flamethrower Félix Bautista took over on the mound, and he has been mighty close to untouchable so far in his young career. However, Nick Castellanos made Bautista work hard before ultimately drawing a nine-pitch walk. That brought up Elías Díaz, who worked the count to 2-2 before taking advantage of a splitter in the middle of the zone for a home run. That 360-foot blast would have only been a home run in 12 MLB stadiums, but this was one of them, and the NL had the lead for the first time.

Former White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel entered the game in a save situation for the NL in the bottom of the ninth. Kimbrel retired the first two batters he faced before issuing back-to-back walks to Kyle Tucker and Julio Rodríguez.

Up to the plate stepped José Ramírez, with a chance to be a hero — but instead struck out to end the game. It was not a smooth bottom of the ninth for Kimbrel, but he did enough to seal the deal on his 30th pitch.

South Side Sox will be recap-free until Friday, so enjoy your peace as long as it lasts.