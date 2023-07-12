South Side Sox Summary: Week 15

Welcome to the SSS Summary — a little review of what happened this past week in Chicago White Sox baseball, including on-the-field play, the front office jibber-jabber, and everything in-between. Even if you don’t want to remember what happened, sorry, we will tell you anyway.

We’re finally here — the All-Star break. I’m still scratching my head and cursing at the NBCSC meme that started us off on this downfall last spring. I mean, we all know that’s the cause of the state we’re in, right? It has nothing to do with poor roster construction, terrible drafting, incompetent player development, Kansas City coaching staff recruitment, or crappy management.

It took us 88 years to break the curse of the Black Sox. I now wonder how many decades it will take us to break the curse of the Fresh Prince tweet. Of course, I jest because who really believes in that stuff? But at this point, I have to find a way to make myself laugh because if I don’t, I’m not sure I can get through the rest of the season covering this abominable team.

The Sox won one measly game this past week. That’s it, one. It reminds me of that classic quote from Major League:

I do hope you’re sticking with us, though, dear South Side Sox readers! We appreciate you, and misery does love company, so we can all endure this collapse together.

The team heads into the break with a record of 38-54, 16 games worse than .500. It’s the worst they’ve been all season. They are fourth in the AL Central, eight games back of the .500, first-place Cleveland Guardians. After weeks of trying to figure out who this team was and where they were going, it seems the picture is now pretty clear: They’re a bad baseball team that will be big-time sellers at the deadline. There really is no other choice. So sit back, relax, and strap it down, Sox fans. If you thought the first half was a debacle, the second half is going to be a fiasco.

The Recaps Worth Revisiting

Friday, July 7: White Sox 8, Cardinals 7

It was the first game in the battle of the bad, and the only one of three the Sox managed to win against St. Louis, although it looked hopeless right from the start. Dylan Cease struggled on the mound, surrendering five runs by the end of the third inning. He exited the game after six and gave up a total of 11 hits on the night. Right now, his ERA sits at 4.30, which is double what it was this time last season (2.15). Cy Cease has disappeared, and he took his slider with him.

Thankfully the White Sox offense decided to show up, and they overcame the five-run deficit to secure the win. Jake Burger had himself a game, going 2-for-2 with a solo home run, double, two walks, and three RBIs. All-Star Luis Robert Jr. also knocked a gopher, his 26th of the season, and Zach Remillard continued his tear as he went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

The Standout Star of the Week

Gio’s Farewell Tour

It is entirely possible that we may have seen the last of Lucas Giolito in a South Side uniform. And if that is the case, he was pretty fantastic on his way out the door. Despite earning a no-decision in both of his outings this week, he looked like the Gio of old, giving up four runs on six hits, five walks, and nine strikeouts over 13 innings. He even had a really slick pick-off on Sunday when he caught Paul Goldschmidt on an attempted steal.

The Defensive Disport of the Week

Colás With the Rifle

I am really rooting for Oscar to do well. He had an excellent Spring Training, and his career numbers in the minors are strong — .380/.367/.519 with a .886 OPS. Unfortunately, so far that success has not transitioned to the bigs. However, he did have a Gold Star play in Thursday’s loss to the Blue Jays. After Matt Chapman doubled to lead off the second, Daulton Varsho flew out to right, and Chapman tried to tag and go to third. Colás threw a bullet to gun Chapman down.

The Week’s Top Three Biggest BLASTS

Luis Robert Jr., 450 feet, Tuesday, July 4

La Pantera supplied the fireworks on Independence Day when he hit a three-run blast. It was his 25th dinger of the season.

Luis Robert Jr., 395 feet, Friday, July 7

Robert has been an absolute beast. His 26th round-tripper tied the game, 7-7, in the bottom of the seventh.

Jake Burger, 395 feet, Friday, July 7

Burger has cooled after a red-hot start, but he’s still hitting bombs. His 19th jack of 2023 put the Good Guys on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Other Tasty Tidbits

Luis Robert Jr. was selected to represent the Good Guys at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, although he hurt himself in the Home Run Derby and was inactive for the game itself. He was the only player representative from the White Sox, despite 38 other American League players getting their names called. Robert certainly had a first half worthy of an All-Star; at the break, La Pantera is tied for third place in all of baseball with 26 home runs, and is slashing .271/.330/.569 with a .899 OPS.

Running Down the Rehabbers

There are no new reports this week. Andrew Benintendi did miss out on the last two games against St. Louis with right wrist discomfort, but he is not going on the IL as of now. He is expected to be available for the Atlanta series.

What’s next?

This week’s All-Star Game gives us a much-needed break from White Sox baseball. Next up will be a three-game set in Atlanta against the Braves this weekend. The Braves currently own the best record in baseball at 60-29, and they are in first place by 8 1⁄2 games in the NL East. If I was a betting person, and I’m not, I’d put all my money on the Bravos. Take it to the bank.