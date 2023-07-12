South Side Sox Player of the Week (June 30-July 6): Lance Lynn

Burly hurler Lance Lynn has been cruising at high speed, turning a spring full of pothole starts into a smooth four-lane, four-seam highway.

Don’t be fooled by his 5-8 record: Lynn has notched 47 strikeouts against just eight walks in his past five games, including two deep starts that saw him through seven innings apiece.

The two-time All-Star, usually known for his bellowing and gregarious presence on the mound, struggled early in the season and was noticeably frustrated and subdued. The Lynn we’ve seen lately has been the effective asset to the team that we know he can be, even when undermined by a drought of run support.

Now 36 years old and in his 14th MLB season, nothing is off the table when it comes to Lynn’s future in Chicago. But as long as there’s gas in the tank, he’ll keep right on rolling.

2023 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Oscar Colás (February 25-March 2)

Andrew Vaughn (March 3-8)

Carlos Pérez (March 9-16)

Oscar Colás (March 17-22)

Cactus League MVP: Oscar Colás

Dylan Cease (March 30-April 5)

Luis Robert Jr. (April 6-12)

Lucas Giolito (April 13-20)

Jake Burger (April 21-27)

Lucas Giolito (April 28- May 4)

Hanser Alberto (May 5-11)

Luis Robert Jr. (May 12-18)

Michael Kopech (May 19-25)

Liam Hendriks (May 26-31)

Andrew Benintendi (June 1-8)

Lucas Giolito (June 9-14)

Zach Remillard (June 15-22)

Luis Robert Jr. (June 23-29)

Lance Lynn (June 30-July 6)

Top 10 MVP Standings

Lucas Giolito (63.3)

Luis Robert Jr. (57.2)

Zach Remillard (39.8)

Seby Zavala (31.1)

Dylan Cease (28.2)

Gavin Sheets (24.9)

Michael Kopech (23.0)

Romy González (22.4)

Oscar Colás (17.1)

Andrew Benintendi (15.4)

Top 10 Cold Cat Standings

Tim Anderson (-63.0)

Joe Kelly (-31.5)

Aaron Bummer (-29.4)

Yasmani Grandal (-21.3)

Yoán Moncada (-20.3)

Keynan Middleton (-17.8)

Reynaldo López (-16.9)

Kendall Graveman (-15.9)

Alex Colomé (-11.8)

Everyone, Seriously, Everyone (-10.5)

Lucas Giolito sees his lead getting shaved even further by Luis Robert Jr., while Joe Kelly is doing his best to chase down Tim Anderson for Cold Cats honors.

Writer Standings

For a brief moment, Tommy Barbee and Brett Ballantini had caught and passed Joe Resis for first place in our writer standings, but given the slipshoddery of the White Sox, both grabbed another loss to fall into a four-way tie atop the leaderboard. Yep, four of 18 writers are better than .500, and just barely. Meanwhile, a six-game losing streak sees Chrystal O’Keefe hanging out just shy of Melissa Sage-Bollenbach’s cellar door.