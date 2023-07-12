Today in White Sox History: July 12

1919

Babe Ruth slugged his first-ever Comiskey Park home run. It took place while he was a member of the Red Sox, coming in the third inning off of Dave Danforth. Boston routed the White Sox, 12-4.

1951

White Sox starter Saul Rogovin threw 17 innings against the Red Sox in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Comiskey Park. Rogovin tallied a 92 game score, striking out nine of an amazing 63 hitters, but Boston won, 5-4, in 17 innings, sweeping the two games in front of 52,592 fans at Comiskey Park. The Red Sox won the game on a sacrifice fly in the top of the 17th.

1955

It was déjà vu all over again for Billy Pierce. The star lefthander got the nod to start his second All-Star Game. This time it was in Milwaukee, and just like in the 1953 game, Pierce went three innings, allowing one hit and got no decision in the NL’s 6-5 win in 12 innings.

Billy was joined on the team by Nellie Fox (2B), Chico Carrasquel (SS), Sherm Lollar (C) and Dick Donovan (P)

1979

On this night, between games of a doubleheader with the Tigers, the infamous “Disco Demolition” was staged. Fans rioted after DJ Steve Dahl blew up a load of disco records. The second game was forfeited to Detroit because of unplayable field conditions.

The idea to stage the event came from Mike Veeck, Bill’s son, who worked for the Sox at the time. No one expected the turnout that night, and security that was in place on the field had to leave the park to help outside, because things were getting out of hand in the area of the ticket booths. Fans noticed the lack of security, and began storming the field.

White Sox and Tigers players and coaches were locked and barricaded in their locker rooms after the situation got completely out of control.

Among those in the stands that night for the game were future White Sox relief pitcher Donn Pall and future actor Michael Clarke Duncan (The Green Mile, Armageddon), who 26 years later narrated the 2005 White Sox World Champions highlight film.

1990

White Sox starter Melido Perez threw a rain-shortened no-hitter against the Yankees in New York. The Sox won, 8-0, with the game called after six innings. (Later, baseball removed this no-hitter, and all other no-hitters that failed to go nine innings, from the official record book.)

New York’s starter that night? Andy Hawkins ... the same guy who threw a no-hitter against the White Sox 11 days earlier, but lost 4-0! Like Perez, Hawkins’ no-hitter was removed because it only lasted eight innings.

1994

White Sox hurler Jason Bere got tagged with the loss in the All-Star Game, as Moises Alou reached him for an RBI double to win the game in 10 innings, 8-7.

Pitcher Wilson Alvarez of the Sox was also on the AL squad, along with Frank Thomas.

2005

Mark Buehrle got the nod to start the All-Star Game in Detroit, and he also got the win as the AL held off the NL, 7-5. Buehrle’s win continued an interesting pattern in White Sox All-Star history. When a Sox pitcher won the game, the Sox usually made the postseason. Examples? Buehrle in 2005, James Baldwin in 2000 and Jack McDowell in 1993.

Buehrle was joined on the team by Paul Konerko, Scott Podsednik and Jon Garland. Mark threw two innings, with three strikeouts. Garland also threw a scoreless inning.

2016

Chris Sale started the All-Star Game in San Diego for the American League. Sale joined Billy Pierce (three times), Early Wynn, Esteban Loaiza and Mark Buehrle as Sox pitchers to have been given that honor. Sale also joined Pierce as the only White Sox pitchers to ever be named to five consecutive All-Star teams.

Sale pitched one inning, allowing a run, facing four batters, with one strikeout. He didn’t get a decision in the 4-2 AL win. He was joined on the team by fellow Sox pitcher Jose Quintana, who pitched a scoreless inning himself.

2022

In the second game of a doubleheader in Cleveland, White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease set the franchise record with his ninth consecutive start allowing one or fewer earned runs. He pitched into the sixth inning, striking out nine in a 7-0 win.

The previous record of eight straight games was held by Tommy John (1968) and Jim Kaat (1974-75).