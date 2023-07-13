2024 White Sox schedule released

Next season’s schedule announcement seems to come earlier and earlier in the previous season, as just two days after the All-Star Game, the 2024 slate was revealed.

We took the 2024 Schedule drop literally. pic.twitter.com/ku71tcSN3M — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 13, 2023

Apologies that we don’t have an official White Sox release or magnet-schedule image to share with you yet, but when it comes, we’ll update.

Opening Day for the White Sox will take place on Thursday, March 28 vs. Detroit. In fact, in a rare twist, the White Sox open with six home games in 2024, as the homestand extends with a three-game series vs. Atlanta from April 1-3. The first road trip of the season takes the club to Kansas City for four games (April 4-7), and then Cleveland for a very late Guardians home opener, on April 8.

Similar to 2023, the Crosstown Series vs. the Chicago Cubs is again a pair of two-game matchups that will not run back-to-back: June 4-5 (Tuesday/Wednesday) at Wrigley Field and August 9-10 (Friday/Saturday) at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 2024 schedule, like this year, features all 30 clubs playing one another. The White Sox will play:

52 total games against American League Central teams Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City and Minnesota (13 games per team)

32 total games vs. AL East opponents: seven each against Baltimore and Boston, and six each against the Yankees, Tampa Bay Toronto

32 total games vs. AL West clubs: seven each against Seattle and Texas, six each against Houston, the Angels and Oakland

46 interleague games (23 at home; 23 on the road)

The home 23 interleague games include Atlanta (April 1-3), Cincinnati (April 12-14), Washington (May 13-15), the Dodgers (June 24-26), Colorado (June 28-30), Pittsburgh (July 12-14), the Cubs (August 9-10) and the Mets (August 30-September 1)

The visiting 23 interleague games include play at Philadelphia (April 19-21), St. Louis (May 3-5), Milwaukee (May 31-June 2), the Cubs (June 4-5), Arizona (June 14-16), Miami (July 5-7), San Francisco (August 19-21) and San Diego (September (20-22)

The White Sox not only begin play in 2024 against Detroit, but finish the year at the Tigers, from September 27-29.

Holiday games include hosting Toronto on Memorial Day (Monday, May 27), playing at Cleveland on Independence Day (Thursday, July 4), and at the Orioles on Labor Day (Monday, September 2).

The 94th All-Star Game is on Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

As always, the 2024 schedule is subject to change. Finalized game times and a complete broadcast schedule will be released prior to next season.