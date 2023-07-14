Today in White Sox History: July 14

1915

In a 6-4 win over the Athletics at Comiskey Park, pitcher Red Faber stole second, third and home in the contest. He’s one of only three Sox players to ever do this — and the only pitcher to pull it off.

The circumstances surrounding Faber’s steals were strange in itself. Heavy rain was interrupting the game, and in the fourth inning the A’s were stalling — already losing, 4-2, they were trying to force the game to be rained out. Faber stole his bases uncontested off of Philly pitcher Bullet Joe Bush and catcher Jack Lapp, as the Athletics didn’t even try to throw him out! Even stranger, as Faber strolled the bases, White Sox hitter Nemo Leibold struck out, even though Bush was trying to hit him!

1953

White Sox pitcher Billy Pierce started the All-Star Game in Cincinnati’s Crosley Field. Billy threw three innings, allowing only one hit. He got no-decision in the NL’s 5-1 win. Joining Billy in Cincinnati were teammates Chico Carrasquel, Nellie Fox, Ferris Fain and Minnie Miñoso. Carrasquel also started the contest.

1979

Outfielder Claudell Washington hit three home runs against the Tigers in Chicago’s 12-4 win. He went 3-for-5 with five RBIs. His home runs came in the third, seventh and eighth innings, making up half of the six home runs the White Sox clubbed in the game.

1991

It was almost a no-hitter — with an unusual twist.

White Sox starter Jack McDowell opened the game at Milwaukee by allowing a leadoff home run to Paul Molitor. It would be the only safety on the day for the Brewers, as Jack recorded the next 27 outs without allowing a hit. McDowell allowed only one walk and a base runner via error the rest of the afternoon, in Chicago’s 15-1 laffer. Warren “the Deacon” Newson had four RBIs, with Robin Ventura adding three.

Also on this day, the brief Cory Snyder experience ended. Snyder was acquired in the offseason from Cleveland to add some thump to the White Sox lineup, but batting .188 with a 43 OPS+ in 50 games translated to -0.5 WAR and a ticket out of town. Snyder landed in Toronto, in exchange for Shawn Jeter and a player to be named later (Steve Wapnick). Snyder a No. 4 overall choice for Cleveland in 1984, would finish with just a 0.7 WAR over 1,068 games in his career.

2000

Frank Thomas broke Luke Appling’s team record for career RBIs when he drove in his 1,117th. It came at home, during a 9-4 loss to the Cardinals.

This was also the same game where Cal Eldred left in the fifth inning with soreness in his forearm/elbow, which would end up requiring surgery. In the midst of a tremendous first half of the season with seemingly all the pieces in place for a run to a championship, Eldred’s injury, coupled with the extended loss of starter James Baldwin, forced the remaining pitchers into a heavier workload, which caused a rash of bad arms.