Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Braves 9, White Sox 0

You know what? I hate baseball

By Chrystal O'Keefe
The much-needed All-Star break is over, and we’re back to baseball. Will the White Sox play any better in the second half?

Let’s get that win (or at least not embarrass yourselves) for our girl Melissa!

YouTube TV seems to have a bad feed, as it sounds like my speakers are crackling.

Michael Kopech is back! Oh.

This game is probably not worth watching.

This game doesn’t count, right? We’re on a break.

Oh, and it’s someone’s birthday!

At least Touki Time isn’t going horribly?

Thanks, I hate it.

The 2023 White Sox, a confidence-booster for even the bad teams.

Some good news! Tim Anderson is hitting again!

Is Zach Remillard one of the best players on this team? Let me present you with this:

I’m really just not having a good time right now.

Anyway, it’s 9-0.

Why am I still watching this game? Why is Chuck still watching this game? This team is so bad.

At one point Jason and Gordon discussed a man’s facial hair and how it looked like soft-serve swirl ice cream.

Evergreen tweet.

And, ball game.

