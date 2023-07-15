Sox Populi Podcast 154/Live Podcast 3 — Post-draft, and the next day of the rest of our White Sox lives

Our latest “livestream” (to @SouthSideSox on Twitter, Sox Populi on YouTube and South Side Sox on Facebook and, natch, here on the “home page”) featured a review of the 2023 draft and look ahead to the second half of the regular season. Adrian Serrano and Dante Jones joined Brett Ballantini to talk about the best and worst picks and trends of the draft, and what in the world the White Sox are going to do while wheezing through the last 70 games of the regular season.

The familiar theme of not having nearly enough starting arms to attack a 162-game regular season — and how that, sadly, was not addressed in an otherwise inspiring draft

Melissa Sage-Bollenbach checks in and demands some cussing on the program, after she had to witness Friday night’s debacle in Atlanta in person

The front office finally finished reading Moneyball! And the shocking change in tone, with picks who can get on base and don’t whiff

Excitement over local prep George Wolkow — and whether his closest draft-steal comp, Jared Kelley, provides hope or horror in the seasons to come

Addressing the Chris Sale-Yoán Moncada-Michael Kopech trade, which breaks back full circle into a philosophical look at how to approach a rotation in the 21st Century

Cameos from B.B. the Cat!

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.