Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Braves 5

I wanted to start this on a positive note, because who knows what this game will bring.
Earlier today at Truist Park, Liam Hendriks met with Nick, an 18-year-old who is battling an aggressive form of leukemia.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 15, 2023
Now, here’s how Grifol puts the guys out there tonight.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters against the Braves: pic.twitter.com/RBnv3Db7o9— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 15, 2023
Spencer Strider, the hottest pitcher out there right now, confirmed.
That was quick— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) July 15, 2023
Strider striking out 25 batters tonight— Johnny Cueto Lego (@Baseballjerko) July 15, 2023
But Lance Lynn had a seven-pitch first, so we’ve got that going for us.
Well, at least Lynn showed up tonight— Al (@baseballgalal) July 15, 2023
TBD on the rest of his team.
Six up, six down for Strider, who has five punchies already.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 15, 2023
White Sox hitters against Spencer Strider: pic.twitter.com/D44r3hOXcq— Al (@baseballgalal) July 15, 2023
Of course, Zach Remillard gets the first hit.
We got a hit! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Z7gfeZrGmr— Richie (@LodiDodi17) July 15, 2023
LET THEM COOK!
OSCAR COLÁS TOO— Gus Bus (@GusSolano44) July 15, 2023
An Andrew Benintendi single sends Remillard home.
Sox take the lead against Spencer Strider…what on earth is happening?!— Zach (@zachsox) July 15, 2023
Luis Robert Jr. gets one to fall, and the White Sox are up, 3-0, with two outs.
I knew that was falling! Way to be LRJ— Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) July 15, 2023
Not going to lie, I’m a little nervous.
whoa boys save some run for tomorrow— mechanical turk (@_mechanicalturk) July 15, 2023
A franchise record is broken with Rosario’s home run, as it’s the 28th consecutive game with a long ball for Atlanta.
Of course it's Eddie fucking Rosario...— At larrold72 on dat tredz app (@Larry_Boa) July 16, 2023
Ronald Acuña Jr. ties it up with one out.
Took a lil nap, up 3-0. Flip on game. Tied.— Where is Jon Jay? (@JonWhere) July 16, 2023
Another little fumble gives the White Sox another run! It’s 4-3.
Eddie Rosario is not a good outfielder.— Larry (Lenz) Brannon (@LBrannon53) July 16, 2023
Atlanta ties it back up.
Lynn wants Sun on a Fun Beach. ⛱️ pic.twitter.com/i0P3xCcI0h— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 16, 2023
Jake Burger answered the call with his 20th homer of the year, to regain the lead.
#20!! pic.twitter.com/GAN7V4SmQf— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) July 16, 2023
An insurance run?!
3 hits, 3 RBI for Andrew Benintendi tonight— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2023
Atlanta has two on and one out in the seventh.
Every time they show Bummer up in the pen, I think here we go. Even Benetti said not a good spot for a lefty. We’ll see if he comes in.— BehindtheDish1 (@behindthedish1) July 16, 2023
No need for Bummer! Santos closed out the inning without allowing a run to come in.
Gregory Santos is unreal. Best reliever on this team.— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) July 16, 2023
Middleton gets himself into a bases-loaded jam, and the racist chop intensifies. Then he escapes the jame without Atlanta scoring in the eighth. Still 6-4.
Keynan Middleton is the GOAT! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Ywo57zFRmg— The SouthSide Boys (@SouthSideBoys23) July 16, 2023
Sigh.
Ronald Acuña Jr. homers.— LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) July 16, 2023
White Sox 6, Braves 5. Bottom of the ninth.
His second homer of the game.
Ozzie Albies singles, and the tying run is at the plate.
Ah shit here we go again. #WhiteSox— Less Swollen Knee Sox Fan. #SellTheTeamJerry. (@frustratdsoxfan) July 16, 2023
A double play ends the game and the White Sox win!
Broken-bat double play to beat the best team in baseball on the road?— CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) July 16, 2023
That’ll do, @CHGO_WhiteSox
Wow. Season turn arounder?!?— Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) July 16, 2023
We’re so back.
The league needs to take notice.— Baltimore Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 16, 2023
The #WhiteSox are now only 16 games below .500 and we’re only 1/2 through July.
And thanks, Eddie!
Tonight’s White Sox victory was brought to you by the letters E, R, and the number 8. pic.twitter.com/7dAj4Nc9Ti— Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) July 16, 2023
