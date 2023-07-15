 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
@Mattheius2783

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Braves 5

The World Series parade is back on

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new

I wanted to start this on a positive note, because who knows what this game will bring.

Now, here’s how Grifol puts the guys out there tonight.

Spencer Strider, the hottest pitcher out there right now, confirmed.

But Lance Lynn had a seven-pitch first, so we’ve got that going for us.

TBD on the rest of his team.

Of course, Zach Remillard gets the first hit.

LET THEM COOK!

An Andrew Benintendi single sends Remillard home.

Luis Robert Jr. gets one to fall, and the White Sox are up, 3-0, with two outs.

Not going to lie, I’m a little nervous.

A franchise record is broken with Rosario’s home run, as it’s the 28th consecutive game with a long ball for Atlanta.

Ronald Acuña Jr. ties it up with one out.

Another little fumble gives the White Sox another run! It’s 4-3.

Atlanta ties it back up.

Jake Burger answered the call with his 20th homer of the year, to regain the lead.

An insurance run?!

Atlanta has two on and one out in the seventh.

No need for Bummer! Santos closed out the inning without allowing a run to come in.

Middleton gets himself into a bases-loaded jam, and the racist chop intensifies. Then he escapes the jame without Atlanta scoring in the eighth. Still 6-4.

Sigh.

Ozzie Albies singles, and the tying run is at the plate.

A double play ends the game and the White Sox win!

We’re so back.

And thanks, Eddie!

