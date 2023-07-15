Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Braves 5

All sharing options for:

I wanted to start this on a positive note, because who knows what this game will bring.

Earlier today at Truist Park, Liam Hendriks met with Nick, an 18-year-old who is battling an aggressive form of leukemia.



You’ve got this, Nick! pic.twitter.com/1TTIk7Aew9 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 15, 2023

Now, here’s how Grifol puts the guys out there tonight.

Spencer Strider, the hottest pitcher out there right now, confirmed.

That was quick — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) July 15, 2023

Strider striking out 25 batters tonight — Johnny Cueto Lego (@Baseballjerko) July 15, 2023

But Lance Lynn had a seven-pitch first, so we’ve got that going for us.

Well, at least Lynn showed up tonight — Al (@baseballgalal) July 15, 2023

TBD on the rest of his team.

Six up, six down for Strider, who has five punchies already. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 15, 2023

White Sox hitters against Spencer Strider: pic.twitter.com/D44r3hOXcq — Al (@baseballgalal) July 15, 2023

Of course, Zach Remillard gets the first hit.

LET THEM COOK!

OSCAR COLÁS TOO — Gus Bus (@GusSolano44) July 15, 2023

An Andrew Benintendi single sends Remillard home.

Sox take the lead against Spencer Strider…what on earth is happening?! — Zach (@zachsox) July 15, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. gets one to fall, and the White Sox are up, 3-0, with two outs.

I knew that was falling! Way to be LRJ — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) July 15, 2023

Not going to lie, I’m a little nervous.

whoa boys save some run for tomorrow — mechanical turk (@_mechanicalturk) July 15, 2023

A franchise record is broken with Rosario’s home run, as it’s the 28th consecutive game with a long ball for Atlanta.

Of course it's Eddie fucking Rosario... — At larrold72 on dat tredz app (@Larry_Boa) July 16, 2023

Ronald Acuña Jr. ties it up with one out.

Took a lil nap, up 3-0. Flip on game. Tied. — Where is Jon Jay? (@JonWhere) July 16, 2023

Another little fumble gives the White Sox another run! It’s 4-3.

Eddie Rosario is not a good outfielder. — Larry (Lenz) Brannon (@LBrannon53) July 16, 2023

Atlanta ties it back up.

Lynn wants Sun on a Fun Beach. ⛱️ pic.twitter.com/i0P3xCcI0h — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 16, 2023

Jake Burger answered the call with his 20th homer of the year, to regain the lead.

An insurance run?!

3 hits, 3 RBI for Andrew Benintendi tonight



: FOX pic.twitter.com/RHLU4Gi91Y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2023

Atlanta has two on and one out in the seventh.

Every time they show Bummer up in the pen, I think here we go. Even Benetti said not a good spot for a lefty. We’ll see if he comes in. — BehindtheDish1 (@behindthedish1) July 16, 2023

No need for Bummer! Santos closed out the inning without allowing a run to come in.

Gregory Santos is unreal. Best reliever on this team. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) July 16, 2023

Middleton gets himself into a bases-loaded jam, and the racist chop intensifies. Then he escapes the jame without Atlanta scoring in the eighth. Still 6-4.

Sigh.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homers.

White Sox 6, Braves 5. Bottom of the ninth.

His second homer of the game. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) July 16, 2023

Ozzie Albies singles, and the tying run is at the plate.

Ah shit here we go again. #WhiteSox — Less Swollen Knee Sox Fan. #SellTheTeamJerry. (@frustratdsoxfan) July 16, 2023

A double play ends the game and the White Sox win!

Broken-bat double play to beat the best team in baseball on the road?



That’ll do, @CHGO_WhiteSox



pic.twitter.com/hkeM4LPLg0 — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) July 16, 2023

Wow. Season turn arounder?!? — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) July 16, 2023

We’re so back.

The league needs to take notice.



The #WhiteSox are now only 16 games below .500 and we’re only 1/2 through July. — Baltimore Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 16, 2023

And thanks, Eddie!

Tonight’s White Sox victory was brought to you by the letters E, R, and the number 8. pic.twitter.com/7dAj4Nc9Ti — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) July 16, 2023