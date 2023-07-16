The value of a dollar

On July 9, the White Sox hosted the St. Louis Cardinals, losing 4-3. On that day, I was writing our Bird App Recap and noticed something on Twitter.

For those unfamiliar with the hate group known as “He Gets Us,” they are a supposedly Christian organization funded by The Signatry. They are known for their anti-abortion and anti-LGBT views, and have begun to invade baseball.

LED displays at Guaranteed Rate Field had already been displaying its website across the stadium for entire innings. Now we have games featuring booths to spread a message of hating people for doing nothing more than being who they truly are.

Those displays usually costs thousands. It’s one of the easiest ways for a team to make money, because all you have to do is run the ad and watch the money pile up.

So, at what point does money become more valuable than morals? Remember, the White Sox hosted a Pride Night in June. One of the factors that contributed to Liam Hendriks signing on the South Side was the team having said Pride Night, and it is well-known that it’s a crucially important issue to him.

Is it not hypocritical of the team to act like an ally to the LGBT community — and then allow a hate group to openly exist in the stadium?

But if you know anything about Jerry Reinsdorf, the song C.R.E.A.M. by the Wu-Tang Clan was made for him. Cash does rule everything around him. He’s known for donating funds to Democrats and Republicans, because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter where the money comes from to him. But I just hope he remembers what good friend Malachi Hayes said: You can’t take it with you at the end.

As someone who identifies as a straight, cisgender, Christian male, I know that I do not need groups like He Gets Us at a place that I love. I have many friends in the LGBT community who love baseball, and should be allowed to do so openly. The Christian way is not hatred, but love and compassion for others.

There is no room for a group like He Gets Us at the park — or as a representative of the Christian faith.