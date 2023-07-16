Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Braves 1

It’s another Sunday rubber match, as the White Sox look to leave Cobb County with a win against the Atlanta Braves. Let’s tweet about it!

It’s a big day for today’s starter for the White Sox, as this is a hometown game for Dylan Cease.

From being a Season Ticket Holder to the opposing team’s starting pitcher, today is a special homecoming for Dylan Cease.#WhiteSox x @vizzyseltzer pic.twitter.com/xRMFNu3epn — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 16, 2023

One out and runners on the corners, as Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr. hit back-to-back singles, but can the White Sox do anything with it?

Robert Jr. rips a single to left-center and the White Sox have runners on first and third and are in business — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 16, 2023

Business was halted for the White Sox, as Eloy hits into a double play. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Dylan is dealing.

Dylan Cease, Vicious 89mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/HOZRGOR5jk — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 16, 2023

And in the top of the second, Jake Burger sends one out to make up for the first inning.

21st Burger Bomb of the Year! pic.twitter.com/aZnNP2sQnD — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) July 16, 2023

Anderson gets his second single of the day and drives in another run. Robert then drives in another one, as Andrew Beinintendi goes second to home, and that’s all for Atlanta’s Kolby Allard today.

TA and Robert with back to back RBI singles.



White Sox lead 4-0 in the 2nd inning.

They already have 7 hits. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 16, 2023

Let’s just say Braves fans are not happy with Allard this afternoon.

And Eloy is out injured already, so that’s great. Gavin Sheets is in, and the first pitch he sees goes right into Matt Olson’s glove.

Gavin Sheets is pinch hitting for DH Eloy Jimenez. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 16, 2023

McHugh does just that... but gets a very loud final out. Pinch hitter Gavin Sheets hammered a first pitch cutter at 105.7 mph, but right at Matt Olson. #Braves — Colin Beazley (@colin_beazley) July 16, 2023

Collin McHugh is in, and he has filthy stuff.

Collin McHugh, 81mph Expelliarmus Sweeper. pic.twitter.com/Nohmfx09p1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 16, 2023

And it is groin tightness for Eloy.

Eloy Jiménez was removed from today’s game with left groin tightness and is being further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 16, 2023

Allard was pulled due to left shoulder tightness, so not the healthiest game so far.

LHP Kolby Allard was removed from today’s game due to left shoulder tightness. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 16, 2023

And after two walks, Olson is able to knock in a run and it’s 4-1, White Sox

Matt Olson now has 77 RBI this season.



That leads the NL and puts the #Braves on the board. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) July 16, 2023

Benny single makes it 5-1.

Andrew Benintendi follows with a line drive RBI single up the middle to extend the Sox to a 5-1 lead here in the top of the fourth! — Nello (@LilNello) July 16, 2023

And Sheets makes it 6-1 with a spinner off the bat. That will be it for McHugh.

And everybody's safe. White Sox lead 6-1 pic.twitter.com/m2b7VZnDlB — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 16, 2023

And the top of the fifth is four batters, four pitches, three outs for the South Siders against Mike Soroka, who’s making his first ever relief appearance. Maybe Atlanta shouldn’t have skipped his start after all?

Soroka will make his first career relief appearance as he takes over for the #Braves in the fifth — Kevin McAlpin (@KevinMcAlpin) July 16, 2023

And Ozzie Albies gets a free base on a hit by pitch that did not look like a hit by pitch on replay. This is how it begins ... except Dylan gets out of the jam.

Ozzie Albies might be the most honest man in baseball



Dude is trying to explain he didn’t get HBP — DFAntastic (@PhillyTradesman) July 16, 2023

The Magic Bullet: Baseball Version.



Apparently grazed Ozzie's forearm, then his bat, then Zavala's mitt, then his shoe, then HP Ump Ryan Addition's hamstring. pic.twitter.com/QcuH1Bx23l — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 16, 2023

And Robert sends one out to make it 8-1, so you know what time it is ...

LUIS

ROBERT

JR

— lu (@SquantsIsland) July 16, 2023

Luis Robert Jr having a huge game.

Flicks a 2-run homer to right-center.

Looked like he barely touched it.

He's 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs.



White Sox beating the Braves 8-1. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 16, 2023

Most extra-base hits this season



54 Shohei Ohtani

51 LUIS ROBERT JR.

51 Mookie Betts — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 16, 2023

We are not used to this at all.

Great defensive play by Sheets in right? Looks like everything is coming up White Sox today.

And as we have entered the eighth inning, it’s Kirby (Yates) time!

And here’s Charlie (Culberson)! He gets a single in his first appearance this season.

Charlie Culberson pinch-hitting in the ninth, gets a nice round of applause from the fans remaining from original sellout crowd. It's his first game appearance this season with the #Braves, though he's been up for about six weeks in all. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) July 16, 2023

And the White Sox finish off the Braves. For the first time since early June, they win a series.

TFW your team took a series from the best team in baseball in their park. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/NL6WAyVVU9 — White Sox Sal ⚾⚾ (@kimcheesal) July 16, 2023