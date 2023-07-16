 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Braves 1

Another Sunday rubber match? Let’s see if the South Siders can give us some positive reasons to tweet about them

By Dante Jones
It’s another Sunday rubber match, as the White Sox look to leave Cobb County with a win against the Atlanta Braves. Let’s tweet about it!

It’s a big day for today’s starter for the White Sox, as this is a hometown game for Dylan Cease.

One out and runners on the corners, as Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr. hit back-to-back singles, but can the White Sox do anything with it?

NOPE.

Meanwhile, Dylan is dealing.

And in the top of the second, Jake Burger sends one out to make up for the first inning.

Anderson gets his second single of the day and drives in another run. Robert then drives in another one, as Andrew Beinintendi goes second to home, and that’s all for Atlanta’s Kolby Allard today.

Let’s just say Braves fans are not happy with Allard this afternoon.

And Eloy is out injured already, so that’s great. Gavin Sheets is in, and the first pitch he sees goes right into Matt Olson’s glove.

Collin McHugh is in, and he has filthy stuff.

And it is groin tightness for Eloy.

Allard was pulled due to left shoulder tightness, so not the healthiest game so far.

And after two walks, Olson is able to knock in a run and it’s 4-1, White Sox

Benny single makes it 5-1.

And Sheets makes it 6-1 with a spinner off the bat. That will be it for McHugh.

And the top of the fifth is four batters, four pitches, three outs for the South Siders against Mike Soroka, who’s making his first ever relief appearance. Maybe Atlanta shouldn’t have skipped his start after all?

And Ozzie Albies gets a free base on a hit by pitch that did not look like a hit by pitch on replay. This is how it begins ... except Dylan gets out of the jam.

And Robert sends one out to make it 8-1, so you know what time it is ...

We are not used to this at all.

Great defensive play by Sheets in right? Looks like everything is coming up White Sox today.

And as we have entered the eighth inning, it’s Kirby (Yates) time!

And here’s Charlie (Culberson)! He gets a single in his first appearance this season.

And the White Sox finish off the Braves. For the first time since early June, they win a series.

