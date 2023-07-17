Today in White Sox History: July 17

1959

It was a pitcher’s duel for the ages, and one of the key games of the season. The White Sox were in New York, and before 42,168 fans, Ralph Terry and Early Wynn hooked up in a classic. After eight innings, Terry had no-hit the Sox ... while Wynn allowed the Yankees just one hit (an infield hit from Terry!).

In the top of the ninth, the Sox scored two runs thanks to Jim Landis’ bases-loaded hit. (Jim McAnany had broken up the no-hitter with a single leading off the inning.)

Wynn closed down New York in the last of the frame, matching Terry’s two hits allowed, and the Sox had a 2-0 win.

It was Landis who also had the defensive play of the game — maybe of the regular season. He robbed Mickey Mantle of an inside-the-park home run with a sensational catch out by the monuments in center field, 460 feet away from home plate, in the fourth inning.

1989

In a game at Comiskey Park against the Yankees, Carlton Fisk notched his 2,000th career hit. It came in the first inning on a single to center off of former teammate Dave LaPoint. He’d have three for the evening in the 7-3 win, along with an RBI and a run scored. At the time he, Fisk was the 173rd player ever to reach 2,000 hits.

2009

Jim Thome drove in seven runs for the first time in his long career, clocking a three-run homer in the fifth inning and a grand slam in the sixth in a 12-8 defeat of the Orioles.

2022

Pitcher Dylan Cease was dominant against the Twins in the last game before the All-Star break, going seven innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight in an 11-0 win. With the eight strikeouts, Cease passed Chris Sale as the fastest White Sox pitcher ever to record 500. He did it just short of 400 innings of work; Sale’s record came in a little more than 472 innings pitched.

Cease and two relief pitchers only allowed Minnesota that one hit, a single by Alex Kirilloff in the fifth inning.