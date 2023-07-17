A new Sox Populi podcast! The DISH Deluxe

While our plans for daily history podcasts are pushed back to the offseason, we are still set to unveil a new podcast at Sox Populi, the DISH Deluxe. Every couple of weeks, we’ll sit down and address events from the rich, 120+ years of Chicago White Sox history. Upcoming podcasts will take a look back at Mark Buehrle’s perfect game, the Field of Dreams game, and the 1977 White Sox. We’ll have a rotating group of guests discussing our history, with Mark Liptak, our site historian, as a featured, recurring guest.

Our debut addresses the two most famous All-Star Games in all of Chicago history, 1933 and 1983

Both, obviously, hosted at Comiskey Park — but Mark reveals the surprising origins and justifications of the 1933 game, hosted by the White Sox

You ever notice that there are more All-Star Games than there are years the game’s been played? Mark addresses why multiple games were played in the late 1950s and 1960s

The unique event that occurred in the 1983 game, and how it may have turned the fortunes for the American League

A team that ended up winning 99 games had just one All-Star selection: Ron Kittle

Largely overlooked in all the attention over the 50-year anniversary was the was the Old-Timers’ Game the day before

Bonus content: Mark reveals the one horrible White Sox performer in All-Star Games: Luis Aparicio

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.