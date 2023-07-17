A new Sox Populi podcast! The DISH Deluxe

While our plans for daily history podcasts are pushed back to the offseason, we are still set to unveil a new podcast at Sox Populi, the DISH Deluxe. Every couple of weeks, we’ll sit down and address events from the rich, 120+ years of Chicago White Sox history. Upcoming podcasts will take a look back at Mark Buehrle’s perfect game, the Field of Dreams game, and the 1977 White Sox. We’ll have a rotating group of guests discussing our history, with Mark Liptak, our site historian, as a featured, recurring guest.
- Our debut addresses the two most famous All-Star Games in all of Chicago history, 1933 and 1983
- Both, obviously, hosted at Comiskey Park — but Mark reveals the surprising origins and justifications of the 1933 game, hosted by the White Sox
- You ever notice that there are more All-Star Games than there are years the game’s been played? Mark addresses why multiple games were played in the late 1950s and 1960s
- The unique event that occurred in the 1983 game, and how it may have turned the fortunes for the American League
- A team that ended up winning 99 games had just one All-Star selection: Ron Kittle
- Largely overlooked in all the attention over the 50-year anniversary was the was the Old-Timers’ Game the day before
- Bonus content: Mark reveals the one horrible White Sox performer in All-Star Games: Luis Aparicio
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
Loading comments...