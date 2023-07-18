Visiting Dugout Episode 30 — New York Mets

Before I make the trip to watch my National League team host my American League team, I talked to Tim Ryder of The Apple and Simply Amazin’ about the lukewarm Mets. There isn’t a whole lot to be impressed with, and these teams seem to be eerily similar. Between bullpen woes, injuries, and leaving runners in scoring position, watching the Mets feels like looking in the mirror. Will this be the matchup that helps the White Sox get hot, or are they destined to stay mired in mediocrity?

Everyone is way behind Atlanta in the National League East

The Mets are 18 1⁄2 games back with just a .462 winning percentage, so what’s going on in Queens?

What’s the common denominator with Edwin Díaz, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Pete Alonso? Their time away with injuries has really impacted the team

Alonso’s terrible pitcher in the Home Run Derby

Will the Mets get hot, or will the season end in September?

Who is untouchable for the trading deadline?

The lore behind Mrs. Met’s cheating allegations

Series matchup, without knowing who gets the start each day

Fears, threats, and the keys to win the series

Around the league with Tim’s thoughts

An Andrew McCutchen, Joey Votto, Jake Burger, and Luis Robert Jr. love-fest.

