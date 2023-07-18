Know Your Enemy: New York Mets

The second team in their city. A perpetually underachieving and essentially unloved ballclub. An ignored fanbase, overshadowed by the media-driven hype around some of the most annoying people in baseball. A team that should have been good having themselves a massively disappointing, injury-ridden, luckless, joyless, dumb season.

Tough but fair analysis of our ballclub? No, no, that intro is for the Mets, the spiritual cousins of the White Sox.

The Sox head over to New York — the City of Lights, baby! — to take on the team from Queens. It’s hard to work up animosity against the Mets, except that they are from New York — the Big Easy, baby! — and so their pathos is romanticized and weaponized, whereas ours is just discarded.

The Sox are 6-7 all-time against the Mets, most recently getting swept in 2019. It’s payback time!

So How Are They Doing, Anyway?

The Mets have dug themselves into quite a hole this year. They currently sit roughly eight games back of both the Marlins and the Phillies, the two teams they’ll need to climb over in order to be 10 back of the Braves. The season is not quite cooked, but it is getting there fast.

Why? Injuries have played a big role. The Mets went big in the offseason, which led to some swooning (including by myself) over ownership seemingly unconcerned with the bottom line. Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimmo — all got contracts that would be record-breaking on 35th. And for all that, a team -2.5 WAR, with a staggering -4.5 WAR for all non-pitchers. It’s led to a lot of teeth-gnashing for New York — Motor City, baby! — fans.

It has been a frustrating and desultory year, and that same ownership that seemed blithely unconcerned has turned to micromanagement and belittling, because, as ever with a certain kind of owner, it wasn’t about spending his money: It was about being praised for being such a brave boy.

Are the Hitters Fearsome? Need I Worry About Dingers?

What’s weird is that the Mets are at just about league-average in things like homers and such. They’re around league average, or just below, at most of the slash stats. Pete Alonso continues to mash, and Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Alvarez are doing their fair share. But the team is wildly top-heavy and without a lot of depth.

There’s no real reason why New York — City of Brotherly Love, baby! — should be this bad. But that’s baseball.

And the Pitching Matchups? What of Them?

We got an old friend alert on the way! Old friend alert!

Tuesday, July 18

Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.45) is currently pitching to up his trade value, which is depressing. And he’s doing a good job of it. What should have been.

Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.16) has had trouble staying healthy since coming to New York — City of Angels, baby! — but had his best outing of the season before the break, going eight scoreless against the Diamondbacks.

Wednesday, July 19

Sox: Touki Toussaint (0-2, 3.38) is making his case to be a full-time starter once Lucas and Lance get traded. And he’s made a good case, namely: Being fine and us having no choice.

Mets: Justin Verlander (3-5, 3.72) is, at 40, beginning to show signs of aging, but mostly in terms of health, not really efficaciousness. Despite only having 13 starts, he’s got a solid 1.2 WAR, second among Mets pitchers.

Thursday, July 20

Sox: Michael Kopech (3-8, 4.47) had the kind of outing against the Braves that made you think, oh god, what if he’s bad? He’s not.

Mets: Jośe Quintana (0-0, 0.00) is making his first start of the season for the Mets. Did you know he’s 89-87 in his career? You probably would have guessed it’s a game or two around .500 for the hardest-luck pitcher in recent Sox history. Hopefully he gets well and pitches well. Fun guy to root for.

Why Do We Hate New York?

New York — Beantown, baby! — believes itself, with some justification, to be the center of the world. And it is perhaps the world’s great city, sprawling and diverse, enormous and wild, difficult to comprehend from a street level, nearly impossible to fully grasp.

But with that comes a certain entitlement that makes the French nobility seem almost undeserving of the guillotine. It’s a pretty common saying that if it rains in New York the entire country knows about it. And that goes double for the teams — the Mets are, overall, as completely unremarkable as the Sox in recent years. One World Series, a handful of good teams, some deeply satisfying collapses, etc.

But because they have that NY on their logo, they seem more important. Because Mike Francesca growls sleepily about guys whose names he can’t pronounce the entire country is supposed to sit up and take notice. New York is the world’s city, but that makes it parochial and lazy and weak. It assumes observance and acts wounded when people don’t care. It thinks the entire country should be folded into its gravity.

You know what was good, though? Barney Miller. I liked that show.

Why Do We Hate the Mets?

Honestly, very few Sox fans hate the Mets, or even dislike them. There might be annoying teams, or players we don’t like, but as you’ll see in the tweets below there is a lot of sympathy for the team. They’re the Sox of New York. And while yes, the New York thing elevates their sad-sack nature into something more self-important, we still recognize it.

That said, there is some jealousy that their rich owner actually spends money. Now, he does it in a very self-glorifying way, and he meddles with the team with the manner of every rich twit who thinks success in one area makes the unquestioned experts in everything, and he think that being rich, in and of itself, makes him not just worthy of being listened to, but that it demands our respect, and sure, he earned his money in a deeply unethical way, but — actually, never mind. Fuck that guy.

Let’s Hear it From White Sox Fans!

We Actually Love Them

The Mets are the White Sox of New York. Can't hate my brother. — Tom (@tdjm84) July 17, 2023

their public transit actually rules — find me on azul cielo (@scuriiosa) July 17, 2023

They are my favorite squadron. — jacki (@zombie_jacki) July 17, 2023

Actually love New York City, have family there that are diehard Mets fans so no hate here — Kelly McCarthy (@mcKmarth) July 17, 2023

I should hate them because New York, but I really don't. They aren't the Dodgers or the Giants and they will never be. They are the replacement, but not the equal, of those storied franchises. They are the stand-in, always living in the Yankee's shadow...and for that I pity them. — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 17, 2023

My love of the Mets started because of Robin Ventura.



I have to pick disappointing teams in both divisions I guess. — tipping pitches (@colleensullivan) July 17, 2023

always sorta thought the mets were ok ca. willie mays, and bud harrelson, and felix millan. but this vintage tom and nancy sever clip is kinda cringey/fun. https://t.co/A7Fnbk0LEZ — Bubba Tongay (@ArtGilmore3) July 17, 2023

Can’t complain about the Mets. I got my break in the sport as one. pic.twitter.com/7or8oElSw3 — Brian S (@MagnificentStan) July 17, 2023

Their Players!

Taking our failed baby bespectacled prospect Daryl Boston and exponentially increasing his shame by inviting him into tag-team sexual assault, then spitting him back to Chicago where he'll sleep through games coaching first base in perpetuity, as useless as a genital wart. — Brett Ballantini (@BrettBallantini) July 17, 2023

Nomenclature Buffoonery!

Their original name is the "New York Metropolitan Baseball Club", and they waste it calling themselves "Mets." — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 17, 2023

The Owner!

Insipid robber baron cast as some sort of robin hood hero because *at least he spends on the team.* Horseshit. Steve Cohen should be in jail, not playtiming a sports franchise into the ground like he's Bauering a drone.



If we're eating the rich, dice him into helmet nachos first — Brett Ballantini (@BrettBallantini) July 17, 2023

I hate em cuz their bad. You know Jerry’s telling his staff “See?! Look at that asshole Steve Cohen. He spent a billion on his payroll and they still stink. This is why you don’t spend money on players.” — Millennial Bears Fan (@MillennialSox) July 17, 2023

The Damn Noise!

Play in a stadium way too close to a major airport. It's too loud in there — LoudChuck (@chuckjanczy) July 17, 2023

Anti-Bandwaggonry!

Too many of my favorite people on this app claim to like the Mets too. Looking at you, @colleensullivan — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) July 17, 2023

I Refuse to Answer!

Anything I say can and will be used against me on @WilletsPen — whitest sox u'know ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) July 17, 2023

The Whole New York Thing!

NY in general: what if everyone lived in a 700sq apartment for $3k/mo, was permanently miserable, only took joy in others' misery, and thought they were the most cultured because they went shopping at a liquor store instead of a grocery store. — Alex Seelig (@AlexSeelig) July 17, 2023

Facts. I really hate that i love New York City. — Celeste Spaghetti ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) July 17, 2023

In NYC, they put their garbage on the street every night. For some reason the Mets have escaped this fate. — Twit4Brains (@salamiquestlove) July 17, 2023

Keith Hernandez asked Jerry Seinfeld to help him move far too soon in the relationship. — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) July 17, 2023

Keith Hernandez wouldn't help Jerry Seinfeld move. — Coach Sexton (@bwsexton) July 18, 2023

I love almost everything about New York, but that floppy sad pizza really has to go. WTH??? — Rob Miller (@robmille) July 17, 2023