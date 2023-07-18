Gamethread: White Sox at Mets

This evening, the White Sox (40-55) will continue their NL East tour, as they are facing the Mets (43-50).

Lucas Giolito, whose name has been involved in many trade rumors, will start on the mound for the South Siders. Giolito is having a great season (3.45 ERA, 4.21 FIP, 1.7 fWAR in 112 1⁄ 3 innings), as he has recovered from his subpar 2022 campaign. Giolito is looking to build on his recent hot streak. Since the beginning of June, Giolito has a 2.45 ERA.

Carlos Carrasco, 36, will start for New York. Carrasco, a right-handed pitcher, has not met expectations this year (5.16 ERA, 5.96 FIP, -0.3 fWAR in 61 innings). Despite the poor overall numbers, Carrasco’s last start went extremely well, as he threw eight shutout innings, only allowing three hits.

Here are the starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. Can the White Sox win their third consecutive game? We will find out soon.