Gamethread: White Sox at Mets

The South Siders look to win their third consecutive game

By Joe Resis
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox
Back to business: Lucas Giolito is set to make his first start since July 9.
This evening, the White Sox (40-55) will continue their NL East tour, as they are facing the Mets (43-50).

Lucas Giolito, whose name has been involved in many trade rumors, will start on the mound for the South Siders. Giolito is having a great season (3.45 ERA, 4.21 FIP, 1.7 fWAR in 112 13 innings), as he has recovered from his subpar 2022 campaign. Giolito is looking to build on his recent hot streak. Since the beginning of June, Giolito has a 2.45 ERA.

Carlos Carrasco, 36, will start for New York. Carrasco, a right-handed pitcher, has not met expectations this year (5.16 ERA, 5.96 FIP, -0.3 fWAR in 61 innings). Despite the poor overall numbers, Carrasco’s last start went extremely well, as he threw eight shutout innings, only allowing three hits.

Here are the starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. Can the White Sox win their third consecutive game? We will find out soon.

