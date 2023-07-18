Bird App Recap: Mets 11, White Sox 10

Well, hello!

After an off-day yesterday, the White Sox are back in action tonight. Before we get to the game in the Big Apple, let’s get to the big signings of the day!

The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms with their seventh-round pick outfielder George Wolkow and 11th-round pick second baseman Rikuu Nishida from the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 18, 2023

I have no clue what these signings mean for the future, but my friends seem excited, so I am also excited.

Let’s get to the game. Here is how Pedro decided to line them up against the Mets. Good news, Lucas Giolito has not been traded and will start tonight.

A couple wins against the Braves has got me thinking anything is possible.

All the Sox need to do here is sweep the Mets, Twins, Cubs, Guardians, and Rangers and we’re back up at .500 ready to take this division. — Limbo (@Lymb0) July 18, 2023

Let’s just say, neither team is having a great year.

The Battle of the Clowns featuring the #WhiteSox starts now. — Kevin K. (@ChiSoxFan4Lfe) July 18, 2023

Two batters in for the Mets and they’re up, 1-0.

watching my favorite baseball team, having lots of fun pic.twitter.com/Jm98qQPmto — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) July 18, 2023

Is Gio just nervous because this could be his last start with the White Sox?

There is just one measly out in the bottom of the first, and it’s 2-0.

Big “Fuck It You’re Gonna Trade Me Anyway” energy from Giolito. — tipping pitches (@colleensullivan) July 18, 2023

A pair of home runs makes it 5-0.

We can only have good things for so long pic.twitter.com/6d7uzZHLq1 — missy (@messycarroll) July 18, 2023

You say boring, I say a run is a run. Thank you, Yaz.

That was somehow the most boring home run of all time — whitest sox u'know ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) July 18, 2023

The deficit is back to five after a double off the wall by Francisco Lindor.

Francisco Lindor RBI double for his 61st RBI of the season. pic.twitter.com/IthJNpR54a — Mike Zimmelman (@MZimmel) July 18, 2023

White Sox are one grand slam away from being tied.

TA double to right he’s so fkn back — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) July 18, 2023

Stranding runners, it’s what they do.

A Luis Robert Jr. single sent TA to third, and Robert stole second to put two RISPs with one out. But Andrew Vaughn struck out and Jake Burger flew out to the wall to end the inning. Burger came surprisingly close to a three-run homer. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) July 19, 2023

Yes, and he just made it 7-2, Mets.

dj stewart is still in the league? — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) July 19, 2023

Gio’s day is done after just 3 2⁄3 innings.

... and Bryan Shaw immediately gives up an RBI single to Jeff McNeil. Lucas is tabbed with an eighth run.

Bryan Shaw gives up a hit to McNeil, more damage on Giolito's tab.



8-2 B4 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 19, 2023

Somehow it is now 8-4. Don’t stop now, boys!

Are the Sox cooking — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) July 19, 2023

We pause now for a random stat break.

Jake Burger’s 5th-inning double had a 116.7 mph exit velocity



it’s his 3rd 116+ mph batted ball of the season, 2nd-most by a White Sox player in a season under Statcast (2015), behind only:



2018 Daniel Palka: 4 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 19, 2023

After falling back down by seven runs, I am just going to say it. We’re within three.

Don’t say anything, don’t say anything, don’t say anything, don’t say anything…. — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) July 19, 2023

Sometimes it feels good to be on the other side of the breakdown.

Mets score 11 and will have to sweat this game out an extremely unserious team — (@Lindoors12) July 19, 2023

What is happening?

Yasmani Grandal sprints home on a passed ball for the Sox' fifth run of the seventh and it's 11-9 with the tying runs in scoring position. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 19, 2023

Only time will tell, Janice.

this game bravely asks the question: can the Mets Met harder than the White Sox can White Sox — good weather: scuriosa (@scuriiosa) July 19, 2023

The good news? The Mets did not score in the seventh.

That was a 40 minute, 7th inning pic.twitter.com/umgwPQnowE — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 19, 2023

Failed rebuilds will do that to you. Instead, he’s trying to close out the game for New York.

It feels like David Robertson pitched for the #WhiteSox 20 years ago. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) July 19, 2023

Elvis Andrus represents the tying run, pinch-hitting for Seby with two outs in the ninth.

Eloy Jimenez evidently not available to pinch hit, after all. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 19, 2023

Andrus walks and Benintendi singles to bring us within one.

that’s “wheels” Grandal chugging home to pull within one run, babey — good weather: scuriosa (@scuriiosa) July 19, 2023

Close, but no cigar. 11-10 is your final score from Queens. See you tomorrow for more infuriating baseball.

Fart Noises pic.twitter.com/vu7JX3qdaW — Chicago Sports Bums (@ChiSportsBums) July 19, 2023

