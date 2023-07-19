White Sox Minor League Update: July 18, 2023

This was not a good game for the Charlotte offense. They had five singles and two walks all game. They only had three opportunities with runners in scoring position, no production from them either. Yoán Moncada continued his rehab stint, to the tune of 0-for-4. One bright-ish spot was Lenyn Sosa with the two hard-hit balls, including the hardest hit of the day, his single.

The pitching was, you know, OK. Chase Solesky solidified that with 5 2⁄3 innings and three runs allowed. That’s a fine outing, and his second-best since his promotion to Charlotte. Jimmy Lambert came in after a looked good. The command was there, with 10 out of 14 pitches for strikes. As the trade deadline gets closer and a teardown of some sort starts, Jimmy could be back in the majors soon.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Jimmy Lambert: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Chase Solesky: 5 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Jimmy Lambert: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Chase Solesky: 5 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Declan Cronin: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Erik González: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K

Yoán Moncada: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K

Chase Solesky: 5 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Declan Cronin: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Erik González: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Yoán Moncada: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Chase Solesky: 5 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

What a win probability chart, with Birmingham losing from the top of the first to the bottom of the ninth but still coming away with the win. The pitching put the team in a big hole early; thanks to four runs in the first, the Lookouts had a 5-0 lead after six outs. They added two more in the fourth, to make it a 7-1 lead. That one run came from José Rodríguez, with another home run.

Jose Rodriguez gets the #Barons on the board with an oppo shot for his 14th dinger on the year. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/JghGi4SKMV — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 19, 2023

In sixth, the Barons started to make their big comeback. Xavier Fernández had the last homer of the game to make it a one-run affair again, seven innings later.

Xavier Fernandez off the railing in LF for a 2R . #Barons trail 7-6 going to the 8th. Hack (E4) comes in to score. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ITFvVrJEYJ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 19, 2023

and he gave the Barons the lead, for the first and only time.

Xavier Fernandez lines one off the wall on one bounce. The diving LF'er can't come up with it, and the #Barons walk it off 9-8. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/UncNk6S5yY — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 19, 2023

The pitching really faltered because of Garrett Schoenle in his first four innings. Other than that, the bullpen was good behind him, which is why the Barons were able to get back in the game. Nick Gallagher was the best of the bullpen arms, with two shutout innings.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

Moisés Castillo: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Xavier Fernández: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Adam Hackenberg: 1-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% José Rodríguez: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg: 1-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Jonah Scolaro: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Terrell Tatum: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB

Garrett Schoenle: 3 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Jonah Scolaro: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Terrell Tatum: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB (0 votes)

0% Garrett Schoenle: 3 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Not a seesaw type of game, but it was a game the BlueClaws should have won. They had a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth, and ended up losing 7-6. The first three runs for Winston-Salem were courtesy of Loidel Chapelli Jr., with a three-run shot.

Loidel Chapelli gets the #Dash within 1 w/ a 3R to the bridge in RF. Michael Turner (BB) and Shawn Goosenberg (1B) come in to score. W-S trails 4-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/BrarjRFHrw — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 19, 2023

Tim Elko tripled in the eighth to bring in two runs, that was the biggest hit of that inning. And the game winner came from Michael Turner, on a sac fly.

Michael Turner plays team baseball, and gets Elko home from 3rd to put the #Dash up 7-6 on this sac fly. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/uxuEQtvfnd — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 19, 2023

Of note, Jacob Burke walked today, and now has a 49-game on-base streak. Colson Montgomery reached base three times, two walks and a single.

On the pitching end, it wasn’t as good; the Dash needed to score four runs to win the game in the final two innings. Kohl Simas has had a really disappointing season, and it continued today. It wasn’t his worst effort, but the four-run third put the team in a bind early. The pen had their command issues, leading to two more runs. In their four innings, the relievers walked six batters. Johnny Ray struggled the most, with three walks and only one out. It wasn’t all bad for the bullpen, though, as Everhett Hazelwood did get his outing without giving up a run.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Colson Montgomery: 1-for-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K

Everhett Hazelwood: 1 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery: 1-for-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Everhett Hazelwood: 1 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Wes Kath: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 3 K

Kohl Simas: 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Johnny Ray: 1⁄3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Wes Kath: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Kohl Simas: 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Johnny Ray: 1⁄3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The Cannon Ballers had a chance to make it a game with a bases-loaded opportunity in the top of the fourth. Instead, they failed, and made it worse by allowing four runs in the bottom half of the inning in a 6-0 loss. That was pretty much the only opportunity to meaningfully keep the game close. The offense only had four hits, all singles. Bryce Willits had one of those singles as he loaded the bases in the top of the fourth. He would walk later in the game, too. Mario Camilletti had a very Mario Camilletti game: No hits, but walked three times.

On the pitching side, it was really Shane Murphy and everybody else. Murphy really struggled today, maybe his worst start of the season. He allowed all six runs, in large part because of eight hits given up. He just couldn’t miss bats. Anderson Comás came in afterward and settled down the game really well. He has been a nice surprise, but he did have some troubles with command today. It doesn’t show in the walk totals, but he had 12 balls vs. 14 strikes.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Anderson Comás: 2 1⁄3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Mario Camilletti: 0-for-1, 3 BB, 0 K

Bryce Willits: 1-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Anderson Comás: 2 1⁄3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Mario Camilletti: 0-for-1, 3 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Bryce Willits: 1-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Troy Claunch: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Shane Murphy: 3 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Jhoneiker Betancourt: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Troy Claunch: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Shane Murphy: 3 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Jhoneiker Betancourt: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Monday Rookie Games

Monday’s DSL White Sox game was suspended in the fourth, and should be completed on August 2.