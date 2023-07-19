 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MLB: Chicago White Sox at New York Mets
Let’s see if the White Sox can keep up the scoring — and stop the Mets, while they’re at it.
Gamethread: White Sox at Mets

After a wild opening to this three-game set, let’s get ready for night two

By Dante Jones
The White Sox (40-56) and Mets (44-50) are at it again after a wild game Tuesday night, in which the Mets barely survived a late White Sox comeback.

On the bump tonight for your White Sox is Touki Toussaint. Last time he was out, it was this past Friday in 5 1⁄3 in relief of a struggling Michael Kopech. He walked four and gave up a run. For the season, Toussaint is 0-1 across five appearances with a 3.10 ERA.

For the Mets, it’ll be the 2022 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Verlander is 3-5 with a 3.72 ERA across 13 starts this season. In his last start he went five innings, giving up three runs in a losing effort.

Now let’s take a look at tonight’s starting lineups:

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m Central, and as usual you can find the game on NBC Sports Chicago or listen on ESPN 1000. Let’s see if the team can get back in the win column.

