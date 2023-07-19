Gamethread: White Sox at Mets

The White Sox (40-56) and Mets (44-50) are at it again after a wild game Tuesday night, in which the Mets barely survived a late White Sox comeback.
On the bump tonight for your White Sox is Touki Toussaint. Last time he was out, it was this past Friday in 5 1⁄3 in relief of a struggling Michael Kopech. He walked four and gave up a run. For the season, Toussaint is 0-1 across five appearances with a 3.10 ERA.
For the Mets, it’ll be the 2022 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Verlander is 3-5 with a 3.72 ERA across 13 starts this season. In his last start he went five innings, giving up three runs in a losing effort.
Now let’s take a look at tonight’s starting lineups:
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters vs. the Mets: pic.twitter.com/BukKVs5PVa— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 19, 2023
Game ✌️ #LGM— New York Mets (@Mets) July 19, 2023
First pitch is at 6:10 p.m Central, and as usual you can find the game on NBC Sports Chicago or listen on ESPN 1000. Let’s see if the team can get back in the win column.
