Bird App Recap: Mets 5, White Sox 1

Welcome dear readers, to the delicious Oreo cream of the White Sox series at the Mets. It’s game two if you didn’t catch the reference, and the Sox somehow almost pulled off an amazing comeback last night.

Starting lineup for the Sox looks like this, with Touki Toussaint taking the bump for the Pale Hose.

Some injury updates:

Pedro Grifol said Yoan Moncada (back) is progressing well at Charlotte. "His body feels really good. How long could that be, could be another four, five, six, seven games down there. It's about getting him in baseball shape and what he needs to do to come and perform here" — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 19, 2023

Mets defense looks good to start the game.

Good grab by Pham to open tonight's game — Dante (@DontizzleJones) July 19, 2023

The Sox just keep swinging when they shouldn’t be.

Verlander isn't even throwing first pitch strikes. He hasn't been all year. What gives, guys? — Salina Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) July 19, 2023

Tim Anderson is doing better, but he cannot catch a break.

One thing I keep noticing with Tim Anderson is that he's seeing the ball pretty well but very unlucky — Dante (@DontizzleJones) July 19, 2023

The ump is not calling anything a strike tonight.

Strike zone tighter than Touki's pants — Salina Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) July 19, 2023

Touki is somehow better than most of the other Sox starters this year, and honestly at least someone is pitching well.

2024 White Sox no. 2 starter: Touki Toussaint. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) July 19, 2023

The movement on Touki Toussaint's curve is even better than the eye test suggests.



I've always liked this guy. Hope he sticks around. pic.twitter.com/5uZkE31VRd — Salina Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) July 19, 2023

Justin Verlander’s beard game, like his pitching game, is strong.

Justin Verlander Ryan Chiaverini





Perfect Stubble — Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) July 19, 2023

Sox go 1-2-3, but at least Yasmani Grandal upped Verlander’s pitch count.

Thank God Yaz can take pitches lol — Dante (@DontizzleJones) July 19, 2023

Gordon Beckham is good at one thing: harmony.

I'll give Gordon Beckham credit for this: he can match up pretty good with Jason on the Nationwide jingle — Dante (@DontizzleJones) July 19, 2023

In other reasons to be mad at the White Sox:

The White Sox need a Bell of Shame for reasons other than ketchup https://t.co/ZfcG0w8Vd6 — tipping pitches (@colleensullivan) July 19, 2023

Things this organization has a "Bell of Shame" for:



❌Getting fleeced in trades

❌Never signing top FA

❌Losing on purpose

❌Losing on accident

❌Bad executives

❌Bad managers

❌Crappy player development

❌Hahn's unearned smugness

❌Domestic abuse

❌Nepotism

❌DUIs

✅Ketchup https://t.co/ID5T6Pb5hm — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) July 19, 2023

On the second pitch of the bottom of the third Brett Baty mashes a ball to center, and it’s 1-0, Metropolitans.

Brett Baty has serious pop. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) July 19, 2023

No more excuses for umpires

Broadcast booths should stop being so generous to umpires and just label the bad ones “bad” — Limbo (@Lymb0) July 19, 2023

A walk, a hit-by-pitch. and a single into the shift by Francisco Álvarez puts the Mets up, 2-0, with no outs in the bottom of the fourth.

Francisco Alvarez summer? — tipping pitches (@colleensullivan) July 20, 2023

A walk to load the bases, a ground out from Baty, and the score is now 3-0 .

It’s the White Sox baby relax https://t.co/T9iICEir45 — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) July 20, 2023

Oscar Colás makes a good sliding catch, but another run scores on a sacrifice fly by Luis Guillorme: 4-0 New York.

That was a siq catch, Oscar.



Please don't get injured. — uncle baby billy (@Keelin_12ft) July 20, 2023

The Mets keep tacking them on, as Brandon Nimmo drives in another run with a double to make it 5-0.

I HATE THE 4TH INNING — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) July 20, 2023

The #WhiteSox are contractually obligated to allow the Mets to get a 5-0 lead before they start trying — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) July 20, 2023

Verlander has given up his most career homers to the Pale Hose, but he will almost certainly keep the White Sox in the yard tonight the way he’s pitching.

Somebody has to be at the top of the "Most all-time homers allowed to the White Sox" list... pic.twitter.com/5ToBf84dIY — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 20, 2023

The Sox go down in five pitches in the sixth, and Verlander has given up only one hit so far.

Oh Verlander is pitching a complete game today isn't he — Dante (@DontizzleJones) July 20, 2023

Who doesn’t love a good shag?

@gordonbeckham keep saying “shagging” or “ball shagging” on the broadcast. We’re all entertained — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) July 20, 2023

Touki pitched six solid innings despite the five runs because at this point who do the South Siders have that can even pitch well anymore?

This is what the Pale Hose are going up against right now, and if they even score a run I’d be surprised ...

... and Luis Robert Jr. proved me wrong and takes a ball for a ride to left-center, cutting the lead to 5-1. It’s his 28th dong of the year.

LUIS ROBERT JR MOTHERFUCKER — Dante (@DontizzleJones) July 20, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. with a solo home run to silence the haters behind me. — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) July 20, 2023

Suck it, Verlander — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) July 20, 2023

But they said Don’t Stop Believin’ like 18 years ago.

Believe in the White Sox https://t.co/zlF28DIVUP — Jeremy (@jhoman29) July 20, 2023

Luis Robert joins company that ranges from Nick Swisher to Hall-of-Famer Jim Thome

Luis Robert Jr. is the 20th different White Sox player to homer off Verlander, joining Thome, Abreu, Dye, Quentin, Pierzynski, Frazier, Konerko, De Aza, Dunn, Avila, Flowers, M. Cabrera, Viciedo, Narvaez, A. Ramirez, Swisher, Beckham, Iguchi & O. Cabrera — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 20, 2023

Jacki could probably also pitch this well against the White Sox, to be honest.

Verlander is as old as me and he’s still kicking the White Sox’ ass — jacki (@zombie_jacki) July 20, 2023

Sox lose, 5-1, in a game that wasn’t even close.

#WhiteSox are 0-1 since making a ketchup shame bell — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) July 20, 2023

It sure did suck