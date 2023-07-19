 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Mets 5, White Sox 1

Verlander does what Verlander does, and the Sox lose once again

By Jordan Hass
/ new

Welcome dear readers, to the delicious Oreo cream of the White Sox series at the Mets. It’s game two if you didn’t catch the reference, and the Sox somehow almost pulled off an amazing comeback last night.

Starting lineup for the Sox looks like this, with Touki Toussaint taking the bump for the Pale Hose.

Some injury updates:

Mets defense looks good to start the game.

The Sox just keep swinging when they shouldn’t be.

Tim Anderson is doing better, but he cannot catch a break.

The ump is not calling anything a strike tonight.

Touki is somehow better than most of the other Sox starters this year, and honestly at least someone is pitching well.

Justin Verlander’s beard game, like his pitching game, is strong.

Sox go 1-2-3, but at least Yasmani Grandal upped Verlander’s pitch count.

Gordon Beckham is good at one thing: harmony.

In other reasons to be mad at the White Sox:

On the second pitch of the bottom of the third Brett Baty mashes a ball to center, and it’s 1-0, Metropolitans.

No more excuses for umpires

A walk, a hit-by-pitch. and a single into the shift by Francisco Álvarez puts the Mets up, 2-0, with no outs in the bottom of the fourth.

A walk to load the bases, a ground out from Baty, and the score is now 3-0 .

Oscar Colás makes a good sliding catch, but another run scores on a sacrifice fly by Luis Guillorme: 4-0 New York.

The Mets keep tacking them on, as Brandon Nimmo drives in another run with a double to make it 5-0.

Verlander has given up his most career homers to the Pale Hose, but he will almost certainly keep the White Sox in the yard tonight the way he’s pitching.

The Sox go down in five pitches in the sixth, and Verlander has given up only one hit so far.

Who doesn’t love a good shag?

Touki pitched six solid innings despite the five runs because at this point who do the South Siders have that can even pitch well anymore?

This is what the Pale Hose are going up against right now, and if they even score a run I’d be surprised ...

... and Luis Robert Jr. proved me wrong and takes a ball for a ride to left-center, cutting the lead to 5-1. It’s his 28th dong of the year.

But they said Don’t Stop Believin’ like 18 years ago.

Luis Robert joins company that ranges from Nick Swisher to Hall-of-Famer Jim Thome

Jacki could probably also pitch this well against the White Sox, to be honest.

Sox lose, 5-1, in a game that wasn’t even close.

It sure did suck

